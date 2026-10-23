Is a Tomato a Fruit or a Vegetable? Finally, an Answer

Those of us who appreciate them know that cherry tomatoes atop a salad can elevate the dish to the next level; that slices of a beefsteak tomato can turn a plain sandwich into lunch; or that puréed Roma tomatoes make the perfect base for a pasta or pizza sauce.
Indeed, part of a tomato’s appeal is that there’s a version for nearly every occasion, making them “incredibly versatile and accessible,” says Alex Larson, a registered dietitian, endurance athlete nutritionist and founder of Alex Larson Nutrition.
Tomatoes offer plenty of nutritional value, to boot − and without many calories. But does that make tomatoes worth eating every day? And when you’re trying to eat more of them, do you look in the fruit or vegetable section of the produce aisle?
Here’s what to know about their classification, the nutrients they provide and any potential drawbacks to eating tomatoes.
What are tomatoes? Are tomatoes a fruit?
Botanically speaking, “tomatoes are classified as fruits,” says Abbie Gellman, a registered dietitian and New York City-based chef, because they develop from a flower and contain seeds.
The vegetable label comes from how we eat them, she explains. Because tomatoes are generally less sweet than most fruits, Gellman says, “they are often thought of as vegetables.” They’re also commonly paired with savory foods such as salads and pasta, which is why the USDA classifies them as vegetables for culinary purposes.
And in an 1893 ruling about import tariffs, the U.S. Supreme Court also classified tomatoes as vegetables based on their common use rather than use their botanical definition.
In other words, the placement of tomatoes in the vegetable section of the produce aisle of your favorite grocery store isn’t contradicting science – it’s just following the way people cook and shop, Larson says.
Are tomatoes good for you?
But no matter where you find them in the grocery store, tomatoes provide plenty of nutrients that support several functions in the body, “and they offer an especially impressive package of these considering how simple and affordable they are,” says Larson.
Among their nutritional offerings, she says that “lycopene is the standout.” It’s the pigment that gives many tomatoes their red color, and research has linked tomato-derived lycopene to improvements in blood pressure.
Gellman also highlights vitamin C, B6 and niacin among the vitamins tomatoes contain. Vitamin C helps the body absorb iron, supports immune function and helps it make collagen. And vitamin B6 plays a role in metabolism and immune function, while niacin helps turn food into energy and supports cell function. Tomatoes also contain minerals such as magnesium and potassium, with the former supporting nerve function, and the latter improving muscle function and being involved in “helping regulate blood pressure,” says Larson.
And a medium raw tomato provides about 1.5 grams of fiber, which supports digestion, helps regulate blood sugar and can improve feelings of fullness.
Perhaps best of all, tomatoes provide all this for surprisingly few calories – about 22 per medium raw tomato. And because tomatoes are low in calories and contain so much water and fiber, Larson says, they can be especially useful for healthy weight management.
Can you eat tomatoes every day?
Though “for most people, tomatoes are a great addition to a regular diet,” Larson says, there are a few downsides to be aware of. The most common is acid reflux, because “tomatoes are naturally acidic,” she says. Because of this, people with heartburn or gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, may find that they worsen symptoms. If tomatoes trigger symptoms for you, Gellman advises paying attention to whether raw tomatoes, a concentrated sauce or the size of a serving makes a difference.
Larson also advises people taking certain blood pressure medicines, “particularly certain diuretics,” to discuss their intake of tomatoes with a clinician because of the potassium. People with advanced kidney disease may also need to limit potassium-rich foods, including tomatoes, if their kidneys have trouble removing excess potassium.
Many tomato-based sauces, soups and other packaged or canned tomato products can also contain considerable sodium, so Gellman recommends comparing labels or choosing no-salt-added versions when appropriate.
So long as you keep such considerations in mind, “tomatoes are a wonderful addition to a healthy diet,” Gellman says, “helping to keep us full and satisfied.”
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