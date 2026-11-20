It starts with something ordinary. A bladder infection. A scrape on your shin. The flu that’s going around the office.
Then the body stops fighting the infection in a measured way and starts overreacting everywhere at once. That’s sepsis, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s a medical emergency that can kill.
The numbers should get your attention.
About 1.7 million U.S. adults develop sepsis every year, according to the CDC. At least 350,000 of them die in the hospital or go home to hospice. That’s roughly 960 people a day.
And it moves fast. Without prompt treatment, the agency warns, sepsis can rapidly wreck tissue, shut down organs and kill.
It’s worth knowing the symptoms. Flu season can show up months early some years, and a mutated H1N1 strain can lead the charge. Bacteria cause most sepsis cases, but the CDC says viruses such as influenza can trigger it, too.
I’m not a doctor, and this isn’t a checklist for diagnosing yourself. It’s a list that tells you when to stop waiting to seek medical attention.
Here’s the rule that matters most: The CDC says someone with sepsis may show just one of these signs.
1. Clammy or sweaty skin
This isn’t the sheen you get from raking leaves. It’s a sick person who’s damp and clammy for no reason you can point to.
Look at the skin, too, not just feel it. MedlinePlus, the National Library of Medicine’s consumer site, also lists a rash or blotchy, mottled skin among sepsis symptoms.
2. Confusion or disorientation
The CDC’s plain-language version for patients puts it simply: trouble thinking clearly. MedlinePlus adds delirium to the list.
Here’s the catch. The person who’s confused is the last one who’ll notice. If Dad has a urinary tract infection and suddenly doesn’t make sense, don’t chalk it up to age or a bad night’s sleep. Somebody else has to speak up, and that somebody may be you.
3. Pain or discomfort that’s extreme
Not a nagging ache. The CDC’s word is “extreme,” and its patient sheet translates that as very bad pain.
People raised to tough things out are exactly the ones who get hurt here. If you’re fighting an infection and the misery suddenly ramps up, that’s not something to sleep off.
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4. Fever, shivers or feeling icy cold
Most of us picture an infection as a high fever. But the CDC lists shivering and feeling very cold right next to fever as sepsis signs.
So a thermometer reading that looks normal doesn’t settle anything. If someone with an infection can’t get warm under a pile of blankets, take it as seriously as a spike in temperature.
5. A racing heart or a weak pulse
You don’t need medical training to notice this one. If a sick person’s heart is pounding while they’re lying still, or their pulse feels faint when you check their wrist, count it.
Plenty of people now wear a smartwatch or keep a home blood pressure cuff that shows heart rate. If yours flashes a number that’s way above normal for you while you’re sick, don’t dismiss it as a glitch.
6. Shortness of breath
The patient sheet calls it trouble breathing. Lungs are one of the most common places sepsis gets its start, so a chest infection that leaves someone winded deserves extra suspicion.
If they’re struggling to breathe, call 911.
What to do the moment you see one
The CDC’s advice is blunt. If you or someone you love has an infection that isn’t improving — or is getting worse — move quickly and get medical care right away.
If the signs look severe, the CDC’s patient fact sheet says to call 911 immediately. If you can’t tell whether it’s severe, I’d treat it as if it is.
Otherwise, call the doctor’s office or nurse line now, not tomorrow morning. And use the word. The CDC recommends asking a health care provider point-blank whether this could be sepsis — and whether you should head to the emergency room.
Normally, I’m the guy telling you to shop around and question every bill. Not here. This is one place where waiting to save money is the most expensive mistake you can make.
Who should be most on guard
Anyone can get sepsis. But the CDC names groups at higher risk:
- Adults 65 and older
- Babies younger than 1
- People with chronic conditions such as diabetes or lung disease
- Anyone whose immune system is weakened
- Anyone who has had sepsis before
Recent surgery, a serious illness or a hospital stay also raises the risk of infection. In fact, the CDC says most sepsis patients already had a medical problem or a recent hospital stay.
And surviving isn’t always the end of it. Many people who get through sepsis recover completely, the CDC says. But according to the National Institutes of Health, it can also leave behind lung injury, muscle wasting and problems with thinking.
Where it usually starts, and how to cut the odds for free
According to the CDC, sepsis most often grows out of an infection in the lungs, as noted, or in the urinary tract, the skin or the gut. So the best defense costs little or nothing:
- Get your recommended vaccines. The CDC says shots can head off some of the infections that trigger sepsis, or make them less severe. If you haven’t had this year’s flu shot, here’s when to get it.
- Keep chronic conditions under control — the ones above, plus cancer and kidney disease.
- Wash your hands.
- Clean every cut or scrape, and keep it covered until it’s fully healed.
Bottom line
Sepsis hides inside ordinary infections. Know the six signs, and if you spot even one, follow the steps above.
Waiting to be sure is how people lose.
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