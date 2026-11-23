JetBlue expects to pay $4.64 a gallon for jet fuel in the last three months of 2026, up 85% from a year earlier.
Travelers are covering part of that bill at the check-in counter.
For tickets bought on or after Nov. 3, JetBlue’s first checked bag costs at least $50 each way on most economy flights, up from $39. A second bag starts at $70.
The airline said the change is meant “to help offset rising fuel and operating costs.”
JetBlue is not alone. Delta raised its first-bag fee to $45 in April 2026, days after United made the same $10 increase. For a couple flying round trip with one bag apiece, that adds $40 to the trip.
1. Get the fee back when your bag shows up late
If an airline does not deliver your checked bag within 12 hours after a domestic flight lands, you are entitled to a refund of the bag fee. The window is 15 hours for international flights of 12 hours or less and 30 hours for longer ones.
You must request it by filing a mishandled baggage report with the airline, ideally before you leave the airport. Keep the bag fee receipt and note the time your flight arrived.
That refund will not cover the toothbrush and change of clothes you buy while you wait. Some travel insurance plans reimburse those purchases, so read the baggage delay section before you buy a policy.
Faye travel insurance is one option to compare ahead of a holiday trip.
2. Pay at least a day before you fly
Timing now carries a price. On JetBlue, paying for a first bag at least 24 hours before departure saves $10 on off-peak days and $15 on peak days. On a peak day, that is the difference between $55 and $70 each way.
United adds $5 when you check a bag less than 24 hours before departure. The simplest fix is to add the bag when you buy the ticket or during online check-in the day before.
3. Check whether your travel day counts as peak
JetBlue prices bags dynamically, so the same suitcase costs more on its busiest days, including Thanksgiving and the winter holidays. Flying on a quieter day trims $5 from the prepaid fee for each of the first two bags.
The fee follows the booking date, not the travel date. Tickets bought before Nov. 3 keep JetBlue’s earlier bag prices, so a trip already on the books may cost less to pack for than one booked now.
4. Let a card, status or service record carry the bag
Delta still waives the fee for eligible cobranded credit card holders, members of certain loyalty tiers, travelers in premium cabins and active-duty military. United offers the same categories of exemptions. JetBlue includes a free checked bag for holders of certain cobranded cards and for its Mosaic elite members.
Many airline cards charge an annual fee, so the math works only if you fly that airline often. Two round trips a year with one bag at $45 each way comes to $180, a useful number to hold against the card’s fee.
5. Pack for the overhead bin
JetBlue allows a full-size carry-on on every fare, including its cheapest Main Base tickets. Liquids in that bag have to follow the TSA’s 3-1-1 rule.
Fare rules differ by airline and ticket type, so confirm what your fare allows before you count on the bin.
6. Ship presents instead of checking them
A second checked bag on JetBlue starts at $70 each way and can reach $85 when paid late on a peak day. Gifts that would ride in that bag may cost less to mail, even with the post office’s holiday shipping increases.
Mail them early enough to use a slower, cheaper service.
Price the trip with the bag included
JetBlue said the higher bag fees help it keep base fares competitive. That makes the fare on the search screen a smaller share of what the trip really costs. Before booking, add the bag fees for every traveler in both directions to each airline’s fare and compare totals.
With holiday crowds expected at the busiest airports, a slightly higher fare that includes your bag may be the cheaper trip.
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