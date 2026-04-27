Love Driving? 9 Ways Putting Your Pedal to the Metal Can Earn an Income

If you love the open road and have a clean driving record, you are sitting on a highly marketable skill. You do not need to commit to the grueling schedule of a long-haul trucker to make decent money behind the wheel.
The transportation sector is practically begging for reliable, experienced drivers to fill part-time roles handling everything from local deliveries to morning bus routes.
According to AARP, the flexible hours and competitive hourly pay make these gigs attractive for anyone looking to supplement their income without taking on a traditional 9-to-5 schedule.
Keep in mind that while some of these jobs only require a standard license and your own car, others demand a commercial driver’s license. Getting a commercial license takes a few weeks and requires upfront costs for training courses and state fees.
However, because demand is so high right now, many employers will actually pay for your training while you learn on the job.
1. Chauffeur
Average wage: $17.62 per hour.
If you have a knack for customer service, chauffeuring pays you to build relationships with clients. Unlike rideshare apps that focus on quick, one-way trips, you manage schedules and drive executives to their appointments. You often book a client for the entire day, meaning you get paid to wait just as much as you get paid to drive.
You generally do not need a commercial license, but if you want to work for yourself, you must provide a flawless, fully insured vehicle.
2. City bus driver
Average wage: $23.26 per hour.
Driving a city bus puts you right in the middle of your community. You connect people to their jobs, errands, and neighborhoods. Many transit agencies desperately need drivers and will actually pay you to train for your commercial license.
These roles also often feature union protection, giving you solid job security and excellent benefits. You do have to enforce fare collection, which usually just means reminding a passenger to tap their card, but it requires a calm demeanor when a payment app inevitably crashes.
3. Delivery truck driver
Average wage: $20.56 per hour.
Online shopping shows no signs of slowing down, meaning the demand for package delivery is massive. Major retailers like Amazon contract with local companies to handle the final stretch of the delivery route. You apply directly with these local partners, and they set your pay and schedule.
Many heavier routes require a commercial license. If you want a lower barrier to entry, you can skip the big trucks and deliver groceries or takeout using your own car on apps like DoorDash or Instacart.
4. Rideshare driver
Average wage: $21.12 per hour.
Firing up a rideshare app is a fast way to start making money behind the wheel. You just need a standard license, a clean driving record, and a reliable car that meets the company’s age and condition standards.
Because you pay for your own gas, poor gas mileage quickly eats into your earnings. To help drivers absorb pain at the pump, platforms like Uber and Lyft offer cash-back debit cards and per-trip surcharges that go straight into your pocket.
5. School bus driver
Average wage: $23.26 per hour.
School districts are dealing with a severe shortage of bus drivers and are actively recruiting. The schedule is naturally split — you work a few hours in the morning and a few more in the afternoon. This setup is ideal if you want to earn money but still have the middle of your day completely free.
You also get to set the tone for the kids, using your experience and authority to run a tight ship and ensure everyone gets to class safely.
6. Shuttle driver
Average wage: $17.62 per hour.
Shuttle routes give you the predictability of a bus route without the stress of navigating heavy city traffic. You spend your shifts looping around university campuses, moving travelers from airport terminals to rental car lots, or transporting concertgoers from overflow parking.
Most of these rides are free for the passenger or prepaid, completely eliminating the hassle of handling money or arguing over fares.
7. Tractor-trailer truck driver
Average wage: $27.62 per hour.
The logistics industry needs hundreds of thousands of new drivers to keep freight moving, and that intense demand pushes wages up. While long-haul trucking keeps you away from home for weeks, regional carriers offer shorter, part-time routes.
If you have the capital, you can even buy your own rig and operate as an independent contractor, though that requires taking on the financial risk of maintaining a massive commercial vehicle.
8. Non-emergency medical transportation driver
Average wage: $17.13 per hour.
Medical transport drivers provide a critical service by safely transporting patients to dialysis, physical therapy, and routine checkups. This job requires physical stamina and empathy, as you frequently help clients navigate stairs or secure their wheelchairs inside the van.
You rarely need a commercial license. Local hospitals and specialized transit companies provide the modified vehicles, meaning you do not have to put wear and tear on your personal car.
9. Auto parts delivery driver
Average wage: $16.55 per hour.
Local mechanics rely on a constant stream of parts from regional hubs to finish their repairs. As a parts delivery driver, you shuttle brake pads and alternators across town in a company pickup truck or compact car. It is a highly active, low-stress gig.
You never have to lift massive freight or deal with difficult passengers. National auto parts chains hire for these roles constantly, and you just need a standard license to apply.
Your next exit
Driving for extra cash offers a level of independence you simply cannot find behind a desk. Take an honest look at your preferences before applying. Decide if you prefer hauling quiet cargo or chatting with passengers, and figure out if you are willing to invest the time to earn a commercial license.
The jobs are out there waiting, so grab your keys, pick the side job that fits your schedule, and hit the road.
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