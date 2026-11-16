McDonald’s CEO Wants Customers to See a ‘Clear and Compelling’ Deal Every Visit. 6 Ways to Pay Less for Fast Food

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski told investors on Nov. 4 that “customers should see a clear and compelling value proposition every time they consider McDonald’s.”
The same day, the chain reported that U.S. sales at established restaurants slipped 0.2% in the third quarter, as fewer customers came through the door.
Diners have reason to be choosy. Menu prices at fast-food and other limited-service restaurants rose 3.2% in the 12 months through September 2026, compared with 1.8% for groceries.
McDonald’s aims to launch a new national value program in early 2027. Until then, the best prices go to people who know where to look, at McDonald’s and its rivals.
1. Your nearest location may not honor the advertised price
Franchisees own about 95% of McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S., and they control much of their own pricing. When the company revamped its McValue menu, only 60% of U.S. locations were offering it as of August.
Two restaurants a few miles apart can charge different prices for the same meal. Comparing them in the app before you pick one costs nothing, and the habit pays off at other franchise-heavy chains, too.
2. The app holds deals the menu board does not
McDonald’s sends digital offers to more than 45 million U.S. loyalty members, Kempczinski said on the earnings call. Recent examples included a $2 breakfast sandwich and free fries with a $1 minimum purchase, according to Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden.
Kempczinski described frequent customers as “super sensitive” to those offers, and the company is restoring more of them. Use them on trips you were already planning. An offer that creates an extra stop does not save you anything.
3. A combo meal is not automatically the cheapest order
Extra Value Meals take 15% off the price of buying the same items separately. That discount only helps if you want everything in the bag.
A sandwich from the value menu plus a cup of water can cost less than a meal with fries and a soda you did not plan to finish.
McDonald’s is also testing new bundles at about 1,900 restaurants, with options that may include a McChicken and small fries for $3.50, so check whether your location is part of the test.
4. Delivery apps can raise the menu price before any fees
Restaurant prices are often higher through a delivery app than at the counter, and service fees, delivery fees and a tip land on top of that.
Ordering ahead in the restaurant’s app and picking up the food yourself avoids most of those costs. It also puts you in front of the chain’s own offers, which delivery apps may not carry.
5. Holiday gift card bonuses can discount next year’s meals
Many restaurants hand out free bonus gift cards each holiday season when you buy a gift card at full price. If you already plan to give a restaurant card, or you know you will eat at the chain in the new year, the bonus works like a discount on meals you would buy anyway.
Bonus cards often carry their own expiration dates and restrictions, so read the terms before counting on one.
6. Your receipts can earn something back
With the Fetch app, you earn points on the shopping you already do and redeem them for gift cards from retailers like Target, Amazon and Walmart.
Snap your receipts after you shop, or link a supported email account to earn on online orders. You can also earn by redeeming offers in the app and playing mobile games. Start earning with Fetch.
McDonald’s is promising more low-price options in 2027
Kempczinski acknowledged that McDonald’s has not offered entry-level value at a level it is satisfied with, and he said the company expects results from its bundle test in early 2027.
With fast-food prices still climbing, giving takeout a fixed monthly amount in a budget system you will keep using makes the good deals easier to spot and the extras easier to skip.
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