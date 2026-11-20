When you retire, you will have some major expenses. Do you know what they are?
Food, groceries and utilities will probably take their fair share of your budget, as they did during your working years. But what are you missing?
Following are some retirement costs that people often underestimate, if not entirely forget to figure into their financial calculations — along with an idea of how much they might cost you during your golden years.
1. Health insurance
You’ll have Medicare in retirement so you don’t need to worry about health insurance, right? Not exactly.
First, if you retire early, you’ll need to buy your own healthcare coverage for a few years. Unless you qualify for Medicare early because of a disability, you won’t be eligible for the federal health insurance program until you’re 65.
Next, Medicare does not mean totally free healthcare. In fact, for many Medicare recipients, recurring costs like premiums and deductibles tend to rise each year.
Some seniors have the option to buy a supplemental insurance plan, also known as a Medigap policy, to cover some costs Medicare doesn’t cover. But even if it saves you more money than it costs you, a Medigap policy is still an expense in itself.
How much this retirement expense costs: U.S. households led by someone who is age 65 or older spent $7,986 on healthcare in 2025, on average, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
2. Long-term care
Long-term care is among the expenses that Medicare generally does not cover.
Another government health insurance program, Medicaid, does cover long-term care, but you must have a low income to be eligible for Medicaid.
So, unless you had the foresight to purchase a long-term care insurance policy — not cheap in and of itself — you might have to cover the cost of long-term care yourself if you need it.
How much this retirement expense costs: In 2025, national median costs ranged from $2,058 per month for adult day healthcare at a community or assisted living facility to $10,798 per month for a private room at a nursing home, according to the Genworth Cost of Care Survey.
3. Home renovations to age in place
Around 75% of seniors would stay in their current home for the rest of their lives if they could, according to a 2024 survey by AARP.
Known as “aging in place,” this practice brings its own set of costs. Doorways may need to be widened for wheelchair passage, a bedroom added to the main floor or a bathroom renovated to accommodate the limited mobility that often comes with advanced age.
How much this retirement expense costs: Costs vary widely, depending on the project. Updating a 5-by-7-foot bathroom for wheelchair access, with a zero-threshold shower and a 36-inch-wide door, averages $42,183, according to the Journal of Light Construction’s 2025 Cost vs. Value Report.
4. Federal income taxes
Federal income taxes are not necessarily an expense that stops when your working years end.
If your income drops when you retire, your taxes likely will drop too. But that doesn’t mean your federal income tax bill will fall to $0.
There are some types of retirement income that Uncle Sam generally cannot touch. But other types of retirement income — including withdrawals from traditional retirement plans — often are taxable.
Even Social Security retirement benefits are taxable in certain situations. About half of retiree households do owe taxes on a portion of their Social Security benefits, according to the Senior Citizens League.
How much this retirement expense costs: On average, according to the BLS, U.S. households led by someone age 65 or older paid $4,343 in federal income taxes in 2023, the last year the agency provided the estimate.
5. State income taxes
As with federal income taxes, state income taxes don’t necessarily end when you stop working. And if you live in an area that levies local income taxes, those won’t necessarily stop either.
For example, some states tax Social Security benefits, and many states tax certain other types of retirement income to some extent.
How much this retirement expense costs: According to the BLS, U.S. households led by someone age 65 or older paid $929 in state and local income taxes in 2023, which is the last year the agency estimated tax liabilities for households.
6. Transportation
If you’re not driving to work anymore, you may not even get in your car for days at a time. This is good if you have a paid-off car that is in good condition and has minimal wear and tear.
But if you drive an older model or you’re still making payments on your car, owning a car can become an expensive investment for a retiree.
If you have been a two-car family, it might be time to sell one and pocket the cash. Even if the car is paid off, you’ll save on insurance and other ongoing costs. Or, depending on where you live, you could start using public transportation and ditch driving altogether.
How much this retirement expense costs: U.S. households led by someone age 65 or older spent $10,109 on transportation costs in 2025, on average, according to the BLS. That amount includes $3,670 for vehicle purchases, $1,748 for gas, $1,141 for maintenance and repairs, and $1,734 for insurance.
7. Travel
While having the free time to travel is one of the best retirement perks, that travel can come at a cost — even after taking advantage of senior discounts.
How much this retirement expense costs: Travelers 50 and older expect to spend an average of $7,292 on their adventures throughout the year, according to AARP’s 2026 travel survey.
8. Needy adult children
Beware the dreaded boomerang kids! Much has been written about adult children returning home to roost, but that shouldn’t be your only concern.
No, you also have to worry about children who might ask you to co-sign loans before they bail on the payments, leaving you to hold the bill. Or they may need your money to pay their rent, student loans, phone bills or any of dozens of other possible expenses.
How much this retirement expense costs: Costs can vary widely, depending on how many children you have, their financial situations and your willingness to say “no.” Parents who support adult children living outside their homes gave a median of $4,725 in 2024, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
9. Entertainment
The more free time you have, the more you’ll be able to indulge in entertainment.
Shows like musicals, plays and other live performances don’t come cheap, though. Consider buying a theater season pass or buying tickets to small, local theaters rather than larger ones. You’ll not only support the local arts community, but also likely save some money.
If you’re into watching more live sports in retirement, consider watching local, regional or school teams, rather than professional sports teams.
How much this retirement expense costs: U.S. households led by someone age 65 or older spent $691 on entertainment-related fees and admissions in 2025, on average, according to the BLS.
10. Inflation
Inflation isn’t a line item in your budget, but it raises the cost of every other line. And it hasn’t gone away.
Prices rose 3.7% in the 12 months ending in September 2026, according to the BLS. Over the past five years, they’ve climbed nearly 23%, so something that cost $100 in fall 2021 cost about $123 in fall 2026.
Social Security’s annual raise helps, but only to a point. Benefits will rise 3.6% in 2027, or about $75 a month for the average retiree. Money sitting in a low-interest savings account gets no such raise.
How much this retirement expense costs: At 3.7% annual inflation, prices double in about 19 years. For someone retiring at 65, that means paying twice as much for the same groceries, utilities and insurance by their mid-80s.
11. A long life
People are living much longer than they used to. A long life means extended opportunities to enjoy friends, family and hobbies, but it also compounds all the expenses detailed in this story.
Perhaps most notably, it gives inflation more time to eat away at the value of retirement savings and means more years covering healthcare expenses.
There is no way to eliminate most of these expenses in retirement, but there also is no reason to get blindsided. Work these costs into your financial plan so you’ll be ready for whatever may come.
How much this retirement expense costs: It depends on how fast you draw down your savings. Morningstar’s latest research puts the highest safe starting withdrawal rate at 3.9% for a 30-year retirement, with a 90% chance the money lasts. On a $500,000 nest egg, that’s $19,500 the first year, adjusted for inflation after that.
Retirees who hit poor market returns early and don’t cut back are much more likely to run out of money.
Here’s the Social Security Administration’s latest life table data that shows the average life spans for men and women:
- A man who has reached 65 can expect to live to about 83.
- A woman who has reached 65 can expect to live to about 86.
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