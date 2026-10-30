  30+ years of personal finance
A driver argues with a police officer about a traffic ticket after being pulled over13 Laws You Could Be Breaking — Without Even Realizing It
Stressed female homeowner looking at a repair billHomeowners Lose $16,000 Annually to Expenses Hiding in Plain Sight. Here’s How to Spot Them.
Handful of cash10 Depression-Era Hacks for Frugal Living and Saving Money