“Mom Spent 3 Nights in the Hospital, but Medicare Won’t Pay for Her Rehab.” I’m a CPA — Here’s the Catch

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Imagine getting a note like this:
“Mom fell and spent three nights in the hospital. Now her doctor wants her in a rehab center for a few weeks. The rehab place says Medicare won’t pay because she was never ‘admitted.’ She was ‘under observation.’
She was in a hospital bed the whole time! How is that possible?”
Let’s call the writer Diane. Her mother has Original Medicare.
Diane isn’t confused. Her mom may have run into a Medicare technicality that can get expensive.
To cover a stay in a skilled nursing facility, Medicare generally requires “a prior medically necessary inpatient hospital stay of at least 3 days in a row,” according to Medicare.gov. And “Time you spend at the hospital under observation or in the emergency room before you’re admitted doesn’t count” (1).
Medicare’s billing guide for providers adds that hospitals “count the admission day but not the discharge day” (2).
Even when you qualify, the coverage has limits. In 2026, per benefit period, you pay $0 a day for days 1 through 20 after the $1,736 deductible, $217 a day for days 21 through 100, and all costs from day 101 on (1)(3).
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and this is the rare Medicare rule where one word on a hospital chart can decide who pays the rehab bill. Here are 5 things Diane needs to know.
1. Ask on day one: “Is Mom an inpatient?”
Being in a hospital bed doesn’t make you an inpatient. Patients under observation are often classified as outpatients, a 2023 Medicare Rights Center fact sheet notes (4).
And the group warns that “even if they remain in the hospital for three or more days as ‘outpatients,’ Medicare will not cover their SNF care” (4). SNF is short for skilled nursing facility.
So ask the doctor or the hospital directly, and ask again if the stay drags on. Write down who told you what, and when.
2. Run the numbers before rehab starts
Say Diane’s mom does qualify and needs 40 days of rehab. Days 1 through 20 cost $0 after the deductible. Days 21 through 40 cost $217 each, or $4,340 (1).
Stretch it to the full 100 days, and the 80 days from day 21 on come to $17,360. After day 100, she pays all costs (1).
And rehab is the short-term bill. Long-term help at home or in a facility is a much bigger one.
According to government data, about 7 in 10 people turning 65 will need some form of long-term care. And Medicare doesn’t cover custodial care — the day-to-day help with things like bathing and dressing — which can leave families facing six-figure bills that eat into retirement savings.
Long-term care insurance helps fill that gap, covering services like home care, assisted living, and help with daily tasks. Rates are typically lowest if you buy in your 50s or early 60s, couples often qualify for discounts, and premiums may even be tax-deductible.
A little planning now can spare your family a difficult financial situation later.
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3. If her status was switched, ask for a fast appeal
There’s a newer protection for one version of this problem: when a hospital admits you as an inpatient, then switches you to outpatient observation.
“If you were hospitalized on or after February 14, 2025, you’ll have the right to ask for a fast appeal,” Medicare.gov says. You should get a “Medicare Change of Status Notice (CMS-10868)” before you leave (5).
The appeal goes to a Beneficiary and Family Centered Care Quality Improvement Organization, known as a BFCC-QIO. Depending on your state, that’s Commence or Acentra (5).
“If possible, it’s best to file an appeal while you’re still in the hospital,” Medicare.gov says, though you can still appeal after you leave (5).
If the appeal finds the inpatient status was correct, “You may qualify for a Medicare-covered skilled nursing facility stay within 30 days” of discharge, if other requirements are met (5).
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4. Check whether a plan can waive the rule
The three-day rule isn’t universal. “Many providers and payers are permitted to waive the inpatient requirement,” a 2023 Medicare Rights Center fact sheet says, and it lists Medicare Advantage plans among them, noting that “most do” (4).
Medicare’s provider guide also notes that participants in certain Medicare payment models with an approved waiver “can offer SNF services without a prior 3-day inpatient hospitalization” (2).
If you’re weighing a switch, timing matters. Open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, and it’s when you can “Switch from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan or from a Medicare Advantage Plan to Original Medicare,” according to Medicare.gov (6).
Every plan has its own rules and network, so read them before you switch.
One place to start comparing some of the plans available where you live is the SelectQuote Medicare Helpline.
5. Old stays: the look-back window has closed
For a while, Medicare also accepted appeals for older stays, going back to admissions on or after Jan. 1, 2009 (7).
That door has shut. “Effective January 2, 2026, the 365-calendar day timeframe for filing new patient status appeal requests” ended, CMS says, and later requests are denied as untimely unless you show good cause (7).
So the time to fight is during the stay, not years later.
My honest take
Diane did nothing wrong. Neither did her mom. They just didn’t know that a label they didn’t understand could decide who pays for rehab.
Now you know. If someone you love lands in the hospital, ask the question early and ask it often. One word on a chart shouldn’t cost a family thousands.
Sources: 1. Medicare.gov; 2. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; 3. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; 4. Medicare Rights Center; 5. Medicare.gov; 6. Medicare.gov; 7. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
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