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If your mover loses a 50-inch TV that weighs 25 pounds, you could get back $15.
That’s not a scam. It’s the federal government’s own example of how a mover’s most basic coverage works. (1)
Dishonest movers can cost you far more. Consumers who reported moving scams to the Better Business Bureau in 2024 lost a median of $754, and BBB.org logged more than 100,000 inquiries about movers that year. (2)
Older Americans aren’t immune. Over 3 million adults 65 and older moved in a single year, according to Census Bureau data from 2015 to 2019. (3)
I’ve been writing about money for 35 years, and here’s my warning: moving day is one of the easiest places to lose money, because you’re tired, rushed and trusting everything you own to a stranger’s truck.
Here are seven ways movers can overcharge you, and the exact words to stop each one. Most of these rules come from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and apply to moves across state lines.
1. Leaving you underinsured in transit
That $15 TV payout comes from “released value” coverage, where the mover is responsible for no more than 60 cents per pound per article. (1) Full Value Protection makes the mover responsible for the replacement value of lost or damaged goods. (1)
Here’s the good news: Full Value Protection is the default. You get released value only if you sign a statement choosing it, so read before you sign. (1)
Don’t assume your own policy fills the gap. A 2011 consumer guide from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners said homeowners and renters insurance will likely provide limited coverage for belongings in transit, and your deductible still applies. (4)
So call your agent before the truck comes. And since you’ll need coverage for the new place anyway, it’s a good time to compare quotes. It’s easy to do with services like Insurify. They let you compare home insurance quotes from multiple insurers side by side, free, so you can see your options before you settle on one.
The exact words for the mover: “What does Full Value Protection cost for my shipment, and what’s the deductible?”
2. Giving you a price over the phone
The FMCSA’s Protect Your Move brochure lists it as a red flag when a mover gives an estimate over the telephone or internet, sight unseen. (5)
For an interstate move, the mover must do a physical survey of your belongings unless you waive it in writing, and a virtual survey counts. (6)(7)
The exact words: “I’d like an in-person or video survey and a written estimate. I won’t waive the survey.”
3. A ‘low’ estimate that grows on moving day
Ask whether your estimate is binding or non-binding.
A binding estimate means you don’t have to pay more than the estimated amount at delivery. A non-binding estimate is not a guarantee. (8)
Even so, the mover can’t require you to pay more than 110% of a non-binding estimate at delivery. (8) The mover can bill you for any remaining charges after 30 days from delivery. (6)
The exact words: “Is this estimate binding? If not, can you make it binding?”
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4. Surprise charges for stairs, elevators and parking
The FMCSA says your mover must give you a written estimate of all charges, including accessorial charges. (9) Those are extra services such as packing, unpacking or piano carrying. Movers can also add a flight charge for carrying items up or down stairs. (7)
If you have a binding estimate and there are unforeseen circumstances, such as stairs, elevators or required parking permits, the FMCSA says the mover must prepare a new binding estimate. (9)
The exact words: “My new place has [stairs/an elevator/no parking]. Please put every extra charge on the written estimate.”
5. Demanding a big deposit or cash
The FMCSA lists it as a red flag when a moving company demands cash or a large deposit before the move. (5) The BBB warns that a mover asking for a large down payment or full payment in advance may be a fraudulent business. (2)
The exact words: “I won’t pay cash or a big deposit up front.”
One more bill can change when you move: car insurance. A new address is a natural moment to compare quotes.
Every year you let your policy auto-renew, your insurer often quietly raises prices. No phone call. No warning. Just a slow bleed that costs drivers like you up to $1,100 annually — for the exact same coverage.
Once again, Insurify to the rescue. Their platform gets top-rated carriers competing for your business in real time, showing you side-by-side car quotes with no hidden “teaser rates” — just your actual lowest price, right now.
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6. Charging by weight without letting you watch
If your move is priced by weight, know your rights. The FMCSA says you have the right to observe all weighing of your shipment, and you can ask for it to be reweighed before it’s unloaded. (6)
The exact words: “I’d like to be there when you weigh it. If the number looks high, I’m requesting a reweigh.”
7. Holding your things hostage
This is the worst case: the truck shows up and the mover won’t unload unless you pay more. The FMCSA warns that some rogue movers hold goods hostage. (5)
If a mover refuses to deliver unless you pay an amount it’s not entitled to charge, the FMCSA says to contact it immediately at 888-368-7238. (6)
The exact words: “I’ll pay what the law allows under my estimate. Anything more, I’m reporting to the FMCSA.”
My take
Downsizing is hard enough without a fight in the driveway. Get every promise in writing before the first box leaves the house, and you’ll rarely need the hotline number.
Sources: 1. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration; 2. Better Business Bureau; 3. U.S. Census Bureau; 4. National Association of Insurance Commissioners; 5. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration; 6. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration; 7. Cornell Law School (49 CFR Part 375, Appendix A); 8. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration; 9. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration
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