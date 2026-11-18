Residents of independent living communities are happier with where they live than they were a year ago. But families with loved ones in assisted living and memory care can’t say the same.
That’s according to J.D. Power’s 2026 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study.
The survey shows that overall satisfaction among independent living residents rose 14 points to 767 on a 1,000-point scale.
Satisfaction among family members and decision-makers for assisted living and memory care residents fell 4 points to 863.
The rankings are based on over 2,100 responses from independent living residents or their family members and 860 responses from family members of assisted living and memory care residents. J.D. Power fielded the survey from June through August.
Providers were rated on six factors:
- Community buildings and grounds
- Community staff
- Dining
- Price paid for services received
- Resident activities
- Resident apartment/living unit
Independent living improves across the board
All six factors improved for independent living, according to J.D. Power. Staff, dining, activities, and buildings and grounds drove most of the gain.
Residents are also more willing to vouch for their communities. The segment’s Net Promoter Score, a measure of how likely customers are to recommend a company, rose 7 points to 32. That’s the highest since J.D. Power started tracking it six years ago.
Christopher Lis, vice president of global healthcare and life solutions at J.D. Power, says of the results in a summary of the findings:
“In the independent living segment, residents are experiencing measurable gains in dining, activities and staff engagement, which shows how focused investment can translate into higher satisfaction. Assisted living and memory care, meanwhile, face a clear call to action.”
Assisted living and memory care lose ground
Four of the six factors declined for assisted living and memory care: staff, activities, apartments, and buildings and grounds. Ratings for a community’s condition and quietness had the largest drops of any attribute measured in the segment.
Lis says the declines signal that “the fundamentals of hospitality are not yet consistently reaching the residents,” and that providers should aim to “integrate those fundamentals into every care interaction.”
The best-rated independent living providers
LCS (Life Care Services) ranked highest for the eighth straight year. These providers beat the segment average of 767:
- LCS (Life Care Services): 844 out of 1,000
- Brookdale Senior Living: 774
These providers scored below average:
- Discovery Senior Living: 726
- Holiday by Atria: 679
The best-rated assisted living and memory care providers
Atria Senior Living ranked highest. These providers beat the segment average of 863:
- Atria Senior Living: 881 out of 1,000
- Brookdale Senior Living: 865
These providers scored below average:
- Discovery Senior Living: 859
- LCS (Life Care Services): 858
- Sunrise Senior Living: 855
Discovery led this segment last year with a score of 884.
Paying for senior living
A 65-year-old today has almost a 70% chance of needing some type of long-term care, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Don’t count on Medicare to pick up the tab. Medicare doesn’t pay for long-term care, including non-medical help in assisted living, and neither does Medigap.
Medicaid may help, but generally only after you’ve spent your savings down to your state’s limit, which is often around $2,000 for a single person. Even then, Medicaid won’t pay for room and board in assisted living.
Private long-term care insurance is another option.
These rankings cover large national chains. Satisfaction can still vary from one community to the next within the same company.
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