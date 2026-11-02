76% of Pedestrian Deaths Happen After Dark. 7 Ways to Stay Safe After Daylight Saving Time Ends

The clocks fell back an hour on Sunday, Nov. 1, and sunset now arrives an hour earlier. For millions, the drive home from work or errands moves into the dark.
That shift lands in a dangerous window. Of the 7,080 pedestrians killed in 2024, 76% died in the dark, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The largest share, 24%, were killed between 6 p.m. and 8:59 p.m., and that share climbed to 29% in the fall months and 33% in winter.
Older Americans carry much of that risk, both as walkers and as drivers whose night vision may not be what it was. In 2024, 1,535 of the pedestrians killed were 65 or older.
Staying safer comes down to two things: seeing clearly from behind the wheel and being seen on foot. Most of the fixes below cost little or nothing.
1. Restore or replace cloudy headlights
Plastic headlight lenses yellow and haze with age, and the loss is bigger than it looks. AAA testing found clouded headlights produced only 20% of the light of new ones.
Restoration, with a do-it-yourself kit or at a shop, brought light output back to roughly 70% in the same tests. Replacement with original equipment manufacturer parts restored it fully, while aftermarket replacements reached 83% to 90%.
AAA also found both restoration methods produced more glare than federal criteria allow, which is why it recommends replacing cloudy headlights rather than restoring them.
2. Get the aim checked
Glare is a widespread complaint. In a February 2026 AAA survey, 6 in 10 drivers said glare is a problem after dark. Among drivers who wear prescription glasses, 70% said so, compared with 56% of those who do not.
Some of that glare comes from other vehicles, and some may come from yours.
AAA recommends keeping headlights clean and working and having them inspected and aimed at a repair shop. A misaimed headlight can throw light into oncoming drivers’ eyes instead of onto the road in front of you.
3. Skip the yellow night-driving glasses
Tinted glasses sold for night driving promise less glare. The American Academy of Ophthalmology says no research shows they work yet, and an ophthalmologist quoted by the group notes that tinted lenses reduce the light reaching your eyes.
“You have to be careful about limiting the amount of light in variable low-light conditions,” said Dr. Andrew Iwach.
4. See an eye doctor if headlights look like starbursts
Halos around lights, headlights that seem too bright, and trouble seeing at night can all be signs of cataracts, according to the National Eye Institute. More than half of Americans 80 and older either have cataracts or have had surgery to remove them.
The institute calls the surgery very safe and says 9 in 10 people who have it see better afterward.
Medicare Part B may cover cataract surgery with conventional lenses. After the Part B deductible, you pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount, and Part B covers one pair of eyeglasses with standard frames or one set of contact lenses after the procedure.
5. Move walks and errands earlier
If you walk for exercise or to run errands, doing so right after sunset requires the most caution. Shifting a routine walk to the afternoon keeps you out of the window when the largest share of pedestrian deaths occurs.
The time change can also disrupt your sleep, another reason to keep evening driving short in the first week of standard time.
6. Make yourself easy to see on foot
Dark clothing can leave a walker nearly invisible to a driver until the last moment. Wear something light or reflective, carry a flashlight, and walk facing traffic when there is no sidewalk.
Cross at marked crosswalks or intersections, where drivers expect to see people.
7. Check what your car insurance pays when you are on foot
Your auto policy can matter even when you are walking. Uninsured motorist coverage kicks in if you are hit as a pedestrian by an uninsured driver or in a hit-and-run, according to the Insurance Information Institute. More than 1 in 7 drivers was uninsured in 2023, according to the Insurance Research Council.
Medical payments coverage or personal injury protection may also apply when you are on foot, depending on your policy and state. Look for both on your declarations page, along with your uninsured motorist limits.
If either is missing or your limits are low, adding coverage could raise your premium, so shop the whole policy. You can compare car insurance quotes to see whether better coverage costs less elsewhere. If you drive less than you used to, ask about low-mileage pricing, too.
Standard time runs until March 14
Clocks spring forward again on March 14. Until then, many evening commutes and dog walks will happen in the dark, during the hours when pedestrian deaths peak.
You can do a headlight check, an eye exam, and a look at your declarations page before the end of November.
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