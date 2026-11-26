Only about 40% of U.S. homes have the most basic features to count as aging-ready, a Census Bureau analysis of 2019 American Housing Survey data found. That means a step-free entrance plus a bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor.
Most older adults plan to stay put anyway. In an AARP survey, 75% of older adults said they want to remain in their homes, and 43% said they expect to make those homes more accessible as they age.
Many fall-prevention steps cost little or nothing.
A ramp, a wider doorway, or a first-floor bathroom is another matter, and Original Medicare does not pay for home modifications such as ramps or widened doors, or for grab bars and stairlifts.
1. Spend health savings account money
A health savings account, or HSA, balance can stretch beyond prescriptions and copays. Withdrawals are tax-free when spent on medical care as the tax code defines it, and that is the same definition behind the medical expense deduction, which covers certain home changes made for a medical reason.
Medicare enrollment ends new contributions, but money already in the account can still be spent. Keep receipts and anything that shows the medical purpose, such as a doctor’s recommendation. An expense paid with tax-free HSA money cannot also be deducted.
2. Deduct the work as a medical expense
The IRS lists home modifications for a disability among deductible medical costs. Publication 502 names examples including entrance ramps, wider doorways, lowered kitchen cabinets and grab bars anywhere in the house.
Because changes like these usually do not add value to a home, the full cost can generally count. Elevators are treated differently, since they tend to raise a home’s value and only part of the cost may qualify.
The deduction has a high bar. Medical expenses count only to the extent they exceed 7.5% of adjusted gross income, and you must itemize. Bunching a large project into a single tax year can make clearing that line more realistic.
3. Look for a USDA repair grant in rural areas
Homeowners 62 and older with very low incomes in eligible rural areas can get a U.S. Department of Agriculture home repair grant of up to $10,000 to remove health and safety hazards. The same program offers loans of up to $40,000 at a fixed 1% for 20 years, and a grant and loan together can reach $50,000.
Income limits are set county by county, so check the agency’s eligibility map before assuming you earn too much.
4. Ask your local agency on aging
Area agencies on aging work with states to plan and deliver services for older adults, and the federal Eldercare Locator can direct you to the one that covers your ZIP code. Ask specifically about home repair or modification help, since what is available differs from one community to the next.
5. Borrow against the house
For bigger projects, the house itself may be the largest resource. Mortgage holders had an average of $204,000 in tappable equity in the third quarter of 2026, by mortgage data firm ICE’s measure of what could be borrowed while keeping a 20% cushion.
A home equity loan provides a lump sum at a fixed rate, which suits a project with a set price. A home equity line of credit lets you draw as contractor bills arrive, usually at a variable rate.
Either way, the first mortgage and its rate stay in place. Because the house secures the debt, it makes sense to borrow only what the project requires and to test the payment against a fixed income.
Interest on that borrowing may also be deductible when the money is used to buy, build or substantially improve the home that secures it.
Average rates ran about 8.1% for lines and 8.3% for 10-year loans in early November 2026.
When you are ready to see what your equity could cover, Quicken Loans' home equity calculator asks a few questions about your home, then shows estimated rates and payments from lending partners. Compare home equity options.
1 LMB Mortgage Services, Inc. d/b/a Quicken Loans; NMLS #167283; https://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/. Not a lender. Quicken Loans is a financial services marketplace that connects consumers with lending partners.
6. Consider a reverse mortgage after 62
Homeowners 62 and older can also tap equity through a federally insured reverse mortgage, which requires no monthly mortgage payment as long as the borrower lives in the home and keeps up with property taxes, insurance and upkeep. Before applying, borrowers must meet with a HUD-approved counselor.
The money can come as a lump sum or a line of credit, and the loan tends to suit owners who expect to stay for years, which is the whole idea behind renovating to age in place.
The loan comes due when the last borrower leaves the home.
To see what you could qualify for, Longbridge Financial offers a free reverse mortgage quote, and a licensed specialist then follows up to explain the costs, how repayment works and what it means for your heirs.
See what you could qualify for.
Start where the Census Bureau looks
The three features in that aging-ready definition make a sensible punch list: the entrance, a first-floor bedroom and a first-floor bathroom.
Getting quotes for those jobs first shows how big the bill really is, which in turn shows whether a grant, a tax break, savings or the house itself should cover it.
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