Organic Mung Beans Recalled in 22 States. See Affected Product

Natural Grocers is recalling its 2-pound bags of organic mung beans because the product may contain glass fragments, according to a recall announcement published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 22.
Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets Inc., the company behind Natural Grocers, initiated the recall after receiving customer complaints about sharp glass fragments in the product.
Ingesting glass fragments could cause injuries, including damage to teeth, cuts to the mouth and throat, or perforation of the intestine, according to the announcement. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.
The affected lots may have been shipped to Natural Grocers stores in 22 states, with distribution beginning June 10, the company said.
Here’s what to know about the recalled beans.
What Natural Grocers mung beans are recalled?
The recall affects Natural Grocers Brand Bulk Organic Mung Beans packaged in 2-pound clear plastic bags.
According to the company, the affected products have a UPC of 000080112600 and one of five pack dates: 26-160, 26-173, 26-196, 26-224 or 26-258. The pack date is printed in the lower-left corner of the label.
Where were the recalled mung beans sold?
The affected lots may have been shipped to Natural Grocers stores in the following states:
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Montana
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- South Dakota
- Texas
- Utah
- Washington
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
What should consumers do if they purchased the recalled mung beans?
Consumers who purchased the affected mung beans should stop using them immediately, according to the company.
The product can be discarded or returned for a full refund or credit.
Consumers with questions can contact Natural Grocers at 303-226-1434, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain time, or email [email protected].
Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at [email protected], or on X @athompsonUSAT
Reporting by Anthony Thompson, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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