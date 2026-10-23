Our 10-Year-Old Dog Needs a $6,000 Surgery, and We’re Retired. Should We Take the Vet’s No-Interest Plan? A CPA Answers

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Imagine getting a note like this:
Our dog, Biscuit, is 10, and the vet says she needs surgery that could cost about $6,000. We’re retired and living on Social Security and a small pension. The vet’s office mentioned a plan with no interest for 12 months. Should we take it? — Marilyn and Ed
Marilyn and Ed are made up. But a surprise vet bill can hit any retiree with a pet, and it often comes with a decision you have to make fast.
We can all relate to this. In fact, it just happened to me recently. Just a few weeks ago, we had to say goodbye to Mason, our 12-year-old cat. He had cancer, which theoretically could have been treated, but only with very expensive surgery that may not have worked.
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, I’ve written about money for more than 35 years, and I’ve owned many pets.
Let’s take the emotion out of it for a minute and look at the numbers.
First, a reality check. In 2025, 63% of adults said they could only cover a max $400 emergency using cash, according to the Federal Reserve. (1) A $6,000 bill is 15 times that.
Second, “no interest” doesn’t always mean no interest. In a 2017 consumer guide, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned that with some promotions, interest going back to the date of the purchase gets added if you don’t pay off the full balance in time. (2)
And third, if a pet insurance policy excludes pre-existing conditions, it likely won’t pay for a problem your pet already has. (3)
Here are 5 steps I’d take before signing anything.
1. Get the estimate in writing, and ask about options
Before you agree to anything, ask for a written, itemized estimate. Then ask the vet two questions: Is there a less expensive treatment that’s reasonable for a dog Biscuit’s age? And what happens if we wait?
There’s no shame in asking about cost.
If the bill is big, and this one is, a second opinion is worth a phone call.
2. Read the “no interest” fine print
Some promotional financing plans are “deferred interest” promotions. The CFPB says wording like “No interest if paid in full in 12 months” is the sign of one. (2)
Here’s the trap. If the full promotional balance isn’t paid off by the deadline, interest going back to the date of the purchase will be added. (2)
To pay off $6,000 in 12 months, Marilyn and Ed would need to pay $500 a month, every month. If they can’t do that with certainty, this deal could get expensive.
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3. A true 0% intro card works differently
A card with a 0% introductory APR is a different animal.
With that type of offer, the CFPB says, if you still have a balance when the promotion is over, “you will start to pay interest on that remaining balance only from the date the promotional period ends.” (2) Interest isn’t added back to the date of the purchase.
In my view, that makes a 0% intro card a safer way to spread out a big bill you know you can pay off over time.
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4. Pet insurance likely won’t cover this, but it could cover the next one
If a pet insurance policy has a pre-existing condition exclusion, the California Department of Insurance says, “the insurer will likely not pay for treatment for any condition for which the pet owner has received medical advice.” (3)
Policies can also have waiting periods, and any treatment before the waiting period ends won’t be covered. They may have deductibles, coinsurance and annual or lifetime limits, too. (3)
In 2022, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners adopted a model law that limits how insurers can deny claims tied to pre-existing conditions and puts the burden on the insurer to prove those limits apply. (4) It’s up to each state whether to adopt it. (4)
So pet insurance likely won’t rescue Biscuit’s surgery. But if you have another pet, or a younger one down the road, it can turn the next surprise bill into a smaller, predictable one.
Our partner compared leading providers on reimbursement speed and coverage limits, and found plans starting as low as $10/month. Compare pet insurance plans.
5. Pick your number before you’re in the exam room
The worst time to decide what you can afford is with a sick pet on the table and a vet waiting for an answer.
So decide now, with a clear head. Look at your savings, your monthly budget and what you’d have to give up. Then you’ll know whether $6,000 is a stretch, a sacrifice or simply off the table.
Another thing to consider is how much extra life you’re paying for, and the quality of that life.
Although we could have afforded Mason’s surgery, there was no guarantee it would have worked, and when we talked to other vets, we became convinced it wasn’t in his best interest to put him, and us, through that.
My honest take
Biscuit is family. Wanting to do everything for her is natural.
But love doesn’t change the math. If Marilyn and Ed can pay $500 a month without fail, a deferred-interest plan can work. If they can’t, they should look at other ways to pay, or a less expensive treatment, before signing.
And whatever they decide, they should start building a separate cushion for the next vet bill. With pets, there’s usually a next one.
Sources: 1. Federal Reserve; 2. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; 3. California Department of Insurance; 4. National Association of Insurance Commissioners
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