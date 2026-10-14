Ramit Sethi Says Paying an Advisor 1.5% Would Be ‘Insane.’ I’m a CPA — Here’s the Math, and What He Left Out

Money Talks News may earn commission or revenue through links in the content below. Our editorial team independently selects all products. Compensation does not influence our recommendations.
Ramit Sethi, host of the “I Will Teach You to Be Rich” podcast, has a car-repair analogy for anyone who pays a financial advisor a percentage of the money they manage.
“If you walked into a mechanic and they said, sure, we can fix your brakes, it’s going to cost 1.5% of whatever’s in your investment account. Would you pay that? Of course not. It would be insane,” he said on an Oct. 6 episode. (1)
“And yet that is what so many people do when they pay a percentage based financial advisor.” (1)
One thing worth knowing: Sethi said this in a sponsored segment for Facet, a flat-fee financial planning firm. He disclosed that he has “an ongoing fee based contract for cash compensation based on this endorsement.” (1)
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and on the math, I think Sethi is mostly right. The SEC’s own numbers show why.
In an investor bulletin, the agency shows a $100,000 investment growing 4% a year for 20 years. With a 0.25% annual fee, it ends up worth about $208,000. With a 1% fee, it’s about $179,000. (2)
That’s roughly $29,000 lost to the extra fee on a $100,000 account over 20 years. As the SEC’s Investor.gov puts it, “These fees may seem small, but over time they can have a major impact on your investment portfolio.” (3)
But there’s more to this decision than one number, especially if you’re retired. Here’s the math, and what Sethi left out.
1. Turn the percentage into dollars
Percentages hide the real cost. Dollars don’t.
On a $1 million retirement account, a 1% fee is $10,000 a year. At Sethi’s 1.5%, it’s $15,000. You pay that percentage every year, whether your account goes up or down.
Do the multiplication on your own balance before your next advisor meeting. If the dollar figure makes you wince, that’s useful information.
2. Remember that fees compound, too
The SEC example above is for $100,000. Scale it up to $1 million with the same assumptions, and the gap between a 0.25% fee and a 1% fee grows to roughly $290,000 over 20 years. (2)
That’s my multiplication of the SEC’s example, not a forecast. But it shows how a fee that sounds tiny can grow into six figures.
Percentage fees aren’t the only quiet leak.
Forgotten streaming services, free trials that never ended, bills that creep up every year — recurring charges are the easiest money leak to miss. Rocket Money connects securely to your accounts and puts every subscription on one screen — cancel the ones you don’t want in a few taps.
It negotiates cable, internet, and phone bills and flags fee hikes before they hit. Members have saved over $880 million in canceled subscriptions to date.
Ten minutes could stop the leak for good. See every subscription now.
3. A flat fee isn’t automatically a better deal
Here’s where I part ways with Sethi a bit. A flat fee is cheaper only if the dollars are lower and you get the same help.
For someone with $150,000, a 1% fee is $1,500 a year. A flat annual fee could cost that much or more. Compare the dollar figures side by side, not the labels.
And remember who was paying for that segment. Sethi’s advice may be sound, but he’s paid to endorse a flat-fee firm, so do your own comparison. (1)
One thing before we keep going — the financial world is louder and dumber than ever. Hot takes everywhere. Almost none of it is worth your time. I’ve spent 35+ years cutting through the noise so you don’t have to. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter — 10 seconds, no spam, just the stuff that matters.
4. For retirees, the value is in the tax work
Sethi’s analogy treats an advisor like a mechanic doing one repair. For retirees, a good one is closer to a mechanic who keeps the car running for 30 years.
As a CPA, I’d argue the most expensive retirement mistakes are often tax mistakes: claiming Social Security at the wrong time, taking withdrawals from the wrong accounts in the wrong order, or missing a chance to convert to a Roth in a low-income year.
An advisor who gets those right can be worth the fee, however it’s charged. One who just picks funds probably isn’t.
If you want to interview a few, SmartAsset can match you with up to three fiduciary advisors, who are legally required to put your interests first. When you talk with them, ask the question that matters most: How are you paid, in dollars?
SmartAsset is free to use. The questionnaire takes about 10 minutes and asks for a phone number near the end, and you control whether and when you respond to anyone. It only makes the match; the advice comes from the advisor.
It’s designed for people with $100,000 or more in investments. See if you qualify for a free match.
5. Ask for the relationship summary
You don’t have to take anyone’s word on fees.
The SEC says advisers and brokers “are required to deliver a relationship summary to you” when you start working with them, called Form CRS. (4) You can look up any firm’s summary with a free search tool on Investor.gov. (4)
Read it before you sign anything. Then ask the advisor to walk you through exactly what you’ll pay in a year.
6. If you’re a do-it-yourselfer, the cheapest advisor is no advisor
If you’re comfortable picking a few low-cost funds and rebalancing once a year, you may not need ongoing help at all.
You don’t have to be a millionaire or know everything about the stock market to start investing. SoFi® Active Invest lets you get started with as little as $5, with no account minimums.
SoFi lets you buy fractional shares of companies you know and trade stocks and ETFs with no commissions.
And if picking individual stocks feels like a lot, you can start with a collection SoFi has already put together and spread your money across a mix of companies.
Bonus: if you fund your account with at least $50, you can get a stock award worth $5 to $1,000.
INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED • ARE NOT BANK GUARANTEED • MAY LOSE VALUEBrokerage and Active investing products offered through SoFi Securities LLC, member FINRA(www.finra.org)/SIPC(www.sipc.org).
My take
Sethi’s right that it pays to do the math on what you pay for advice. Do it this week.
But the goal isn’t the lowest fee. It’s the best result after fees. A good advisor who saves you from one big tax mistake can earn years of fees in a single afternoon. A mediocre one costs you every year, forever.
Know what you pay, in dollars. Know what you get for it. If you can’t answer the second question, it’s time to find someone who can.
Sources: 1. I Will Teach You to Be Rich (episode 281); 2. Investor.gov (SEC investor bulletin); 3. Investor.gov (Understanding Fees); 4. Investor.gov (Form CRS)
Add a Comment