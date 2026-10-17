Raw Cheddar Cheese Recalled over Potential E. coli Risk

Family Farmstead Dairy is recalling a lot of its raw mild cheddar cheese because it may be contaminated with two strains of E. coli bacteria, according to an announcement posted by the Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 15.
The recalled cheese was distributed to grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Massachusetts, but it may have reached other states through distributors.
No illnesses or allergic reactions associated with the recalled cheese have been reported, the company said. No other Family Farmstead Dairy products are included in the recall.
Here’s what to know about the recalled cheese, how to identify the affected product and what to do if you’ve purchased it.
Which cheese has been recalled?
The recall applies to Family Farmstead Dairy Raw Mild Cheddar Cheese. Consumers can identify the affected product using these details:
- Lot code: 7/22/27
- Best-by date: 7/22/27
- Package size: 8 ounces
Consumers who purchased the recalled cheese should not eat it. They should discard or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
For questions, contact Family Farmstead Dairy at 607-397-4044 or [email protected]. Customer service is available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
What are E. coli symptoms?
E. coli infections can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting, according to the CDC. Symptoms can begin several days after exposure.
Some strains produce toxins that can cause bloody diarrhea and serious complications, including hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a potentially life-threatening form of kidney failure. Young children and older adults are particularly vulnerable to severe illness.
What is raw milk cheese?
Raw milk cheese is made from milk that has not been pasteurized, a heating process that kills many disease-causing germs. Raw milk products can carry harmful bacteria, and the FDA recommends choosing pasteurized dairy products to reduce the risk of foodborne illness.
Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at [email protected], or on X @athompsonUSAT.
Reporting by Anthony Thompson, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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