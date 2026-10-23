Shopping for a Used Car? These 10 Models Saw the Biggest Price Jumps

Used car prices topped $32,000 in 2026 at a time when car buyers are grappling with record high new vehicle and gas prices, according to new data released by the website iSeeCars.com.
The average list price of a three-year-old used car increased from $23,624 in 2019 to $32,461 in 2026, a bump of almost $10,000.
“Used car prices rose sharply during the pandemic and remain substantially higher than they were in 2019, leaving today’s buyers with far less purchasing power across most vehicle segments,” the group said.
New Car Prices Are Climbing Too
The findings come as the average new car rose to $52,331 in September 2026, according to market data compiled by Cloud Theory’s MotoMiner platform and USA TODAY Co.’s LocaliQ Automotive. The average new-car price in September rose 0.7% from $51,973 in August and 5.1% from $49,775 in September 2025.
Industry analysts say consumers are being squeezed on both ends with the rising costs of new and used cars.
“Digging into pricing trends beneath the overall averages, we continue to see patterns that tell us buyers are still prioritizing affordability and putting a premium on the most affordable vehicles that can translate into a manageable monthly payment,” Mark Strand, deputy chief economist at Cox Automotive, said in a recent briefing about industry sales. “The inescapable reality of this market is that the buyer can get fundamentally less for their money than pre-pandemic, and it is only older and higher-mileage vehicles that are working financially for many buyers,” Strand continued.
The 10 Used Models With the Biggest Price Jumps
With that in mind, the USA TODAY Cars team took a look at iSeeCars’ list of the used non-luxury cars that have seen the biggest price increases since 2019.
1. Hyundai ElantraAverage 2019 Used Price: $12,295Average 2026 Used Price: $19,178Difference: 56.0%What we said: Charles Singh of the USA TODAY Cars team said in an article identifying the best cars for commuters that the Elantra is a “good choice for budget-conscious commuters who want to save money on gas.”
2. Nissan VersaAverage 2019 Used Price: $10,146Average 2026 Used Price: $15,718Difference: 55%What we said: I said in an article examining why Nissan decided to end production of the Versa that the vehicle was a product of “assumptions made by Nissan and other manufacturers about a huge market for small cars that never ended up coming to pass.”
3. Chevrolet CamaroAverage 2019 Used Price: $24,904Average 2026 Used Price: $38,514Difference: 54.6%What we said: Charles said in an article that the Camaro is “set to return as a 2029 model year with major upgrades. It could even get the 6.7-liter V8 engine option featured in Chevy’s Corvette.”
4. Kia RioAverage 2019 Used Price: $10,217Average 2026 Used Price: $15,727Difference: 54%What we said: Henry Payne of the Detroit News, which is owned by USA TODAY Co., said the 2018 Kia Rio was “a nimble subcompact hatchback that is fun to drive yet offers excellent fuel economy, handsome styling, and a 100,000-mile drivetrain warranty.”
5. Mini ClubmanAverage 2019 Used Price: $18,876Average 2026 Used Price: $28,945Difference: 53.3%What we said: Mark Phelan of the Detroit Free Press, which is also owned by USA TODAY Co., said in a review of the 2016 Mini Cooper Clubman that it was “the sportiest, most enjoyable small station wagon on the market and the best car in Mini’s revamped model line.”
6. Kia ForteAverage 2019 Used Price: $12,015Average 2026 Used Price: $18,166Difference: 51.2%What we said: The Detroit News said in an article that “the third-generation Forte adopts a more aggressive version of Kia’s familiar ‘tiger nose’ grille, framed by new, Stinger-style headlights and a more muscular front fascia.”
7. Toyota CamryAverage 2019 Used Price: $16,567Average 2026 Used Price: $24,829Difference: 49.9%What we said: Charles Singh said in an article that “the 2026 Camry stands out because of its incredible value proposition. Its distinct hammerhead front end design gives the midsize sedan an aggressive and sporty look, which is different than the exterior design of previous generations.”
8. Kia Rio 5-DoorAverage 2019 Used Price: $10,818Average 2026 Used Price: $16,038Difference: 48.3%What they said: MotorTrend said in a review that “while it comes with surprising features, especially in the SX trim, the 2016 Rio 5-Door remains at the back of the pack due to its lack of refinement and sloppy driving dynamics.”
9. Chrysler 300Average 2019 Used Price: $20,338Average 2026 Used Price: $29,839Difference: 46.7%What we said: Mark Phelan of the Detroit Free Press said in an article that the Chrysler 300 is “the last great sedan created by an American automaker and the catalyst for Detroit’s greatest horsepower race.”
10. Nissan SentraAverage 2019 Used Price: $12,540Average 2026 Used Price: $18,332Difference: 46.2%What we said: Charles Singh said in an article that “the Nissan Sentra is an affordable sedan that is second only to the Rogue SUV in Nissan annual sales. It’s efficient and even its upper trim levels don’t break the bank.”
If you purchase through our links, the USA Today Network may earn a commission. Prices were accurate at the time of publication but may change.
Keith Laing is an automotive reporter on the National Trending Desk at USA TODAY. Contact Keith at [email protected].
Reporting by Keith Laing, USA TODAY
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