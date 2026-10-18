Snap Peas vs. Snow Peas: What’s the Difference?

Snap peas and snow peas are the kind of vegetables that disappear surprisingly fast once they hit the table. They brighten vegetable trays, lunchboxes, salads and, once washed, can both be enjoyed straight from the refrigerator. They’re also great paired with hummus or another favorite dip, and can even be cooked briefly in stir-fries and noodle bowls without losing their satisfying crunch.
“And people love that snap peas and snow peas are crisp, naturally sweet, versatile and easy to enjoy wherever,” adds Lisa Young, a registered dietitian nutritionist, author of “Finally Full, Finally Slim” and an adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University. “They also make a convenient snack, add texture and flavor to meals and require very little preparation.”
Although both are green, grow in pods and share a similar flavor profile, snap peas and snow peas are not the same. Here’s how to tell them apart, and the role each can play as part of an overall healthy diet.
What Are Snap Peas and Snow Peas?
Snow peas and snap peas “are vegetables that are part of the legume family,” explains Yasi Ansari, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Los Angeles-based certified sports dietetics specialist, “which means they grow in pods and are similar to other legumes like beans and lentils.”
She also explains that both belong to the species Pisum sativum, the same plant species that gives us familiar foods such as green peas, split peas and pea shoots. Unlike English or garden peas, which are typically shelled because their mature pods are tough and fibrous, “both snap peas and snow peas are usually eaten pod and all,” says Ansari.
How to Tell Them Apart
The easiest way to distinguish them is by looking at the pod. “Snow peas have flat, thin pods with small, immature peas inside,” says Young. That’s because they are harvested after the pods reach their full length but before the seeds inside have had time to develop much. She says this produces “a delicate texture and mild, slightly sweet flavor.”
In contrast, snap peas – which are also called sugar snap peas – were developed to have edible pods. To achieve this, Young explains that they are picked once the pods begin to plump, but before the peas grow too large and the pod becomes tough. This makes them generally “thicker, rounder, juicier and sweeter,” than snow peas, she says, with more noticeable peas inside.
Most varieties of both types of pea have a fibrous string running along the pod’s seam, though many newer varieties are stringless.
Snow peas and snap peas are also grown in similar ways, as both are cool-season plants grown from seed, with taller varieties usually needing a trellis or other form of support. Depending on the climate, local harvests of both peas generally peak in spring and early summer, “but they are usually available year-round in many grocery stores due to commercial growing and distribution,” says Young.
Are Snap Peas and Snow Peas Healthy?
While each has a slightly different texture, flavor and culinary use, “both snap peas and snow peas are nutrient-dense vegetables that add volume, flavor and important nutrients to meals,” says Young.
Because the pods are eaten along with the peas, both provide fiber, “which supports digestive health, helps promote fullness, supports healthy blood sugar levels and may contribute to heart health,” says Young. They are also both rich in vitamin C, adds Ansari, “which is a powerful antioxidant that supports immune health and the absorption of iron from plant foods.”
Their green pods also contain carotenoids, including beta-carotene, which the body can convert into vitamin A to support normal vision and immune function. And they provide potassium, which contributes to healthy nerve and muscle function and also supports healthy blood pressure. “Both peas provide vitamin K as well, which plays an important role in normal blood clotting and bone health,” adds Ansari.
They also contain folate, “which supports healthy cell growth and DNA production,” says Young. “This is especially important during pregnancy.”
Can You Eat Snap Peas and Snow Peas Every Day?
While “snap peas and snow peas are safe to eat and are very healthy” for most people, says Ansari, there are a few things to consider when eating them frequently or in large quantities.
For example, one drawback is potential stomach pain that can stem eating a large amount of fiber at once, “which may cause digestive discomfort, such as gas or bloating, in some people, especially those who are not used to eating a lot of fiber,” says Young. At the same time, she adds, “increasing fiber gradually and drinking enough fluids can help with this.”
The fermentable carbohydrates in peas may also trigger symptoms in some people with irritable bowel syndrome, though individual responses and tolerable portions vary.
Online warnings also sometimes caution against eating snow peas and snap peas because they contain lectins, but this requires context as the most serious reported reactions involve raw or undercooked kidney beans, and cooking inactivates most lectins. “For most people, lectins are not a reason to avoid fresh snap peas or snow peas,” says Young.
Ultimately, she says both can be enjoyed often and that “nutritionally, snap peas and snow peas are very similar, with any differences between the two being very small.” Ansari echoes that each are excellent nutritious choices, “and since neither one is necessarily ‘better’ than the other, you should just go with the one you enjoy most and are more likely to eat.”
Reporting by Daryl Austin, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Add a Comment