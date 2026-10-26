Starbucks Announces Red Cup Day Date, Return of Viral Bearista Cups

Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day is on the horizon.
The coffee chain announced Monday, Oct. 26, that the annual day on which customers receive a collectible, reusable holiday cup with the purchase of a holiday beverage will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 17 this year. The design of the cup and more details will be announced closer to the date, the company told USA TODAY.
Last year, the red cup giveaway was made available however you ordered, including in-store and via the drive-through, as well as in the Starbucks app and Starbucks delivery on DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats.
As part of last year’s promotion, any customer who brought back their reusable cup, or any cup, after Red Cup Day got a 10-cent discount on their beverage, plus Starbucks Rewards members earned double stars on their entire order.
The coffee shop chain shared its 2026 winter holiday menu on Oct. 5, with most of the new drink, food and merchandise items available on Nov. 5. This year’s menu includes a new Tiramisu Velvet line of drinks and an apple pomegranate-flavored refresher. The new food items include a Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese and a Turkey & Stuffing Sandwich, in addition to returning items like a Cranberry Bliss Bar, a Snowman Cookie and a Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.
Bearista Glass Cold Cup Will Make Its Much-Anticipated Return
In addition to announcing Red Cup Day, the coffee chain also made two announcements involving their popular Bearista Glass Cold Cups.
Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10, a surprise collection of Bearista Glass Cold Cup characters will arrive in Starbucks coffeehouses. Each box will contain a mystery Glass Bearista cup that is revealed only after opening the box.
The collection will be available in limited quantities, according to Starbucks, while supplies last.
The original Bearista cups will return to coffeehouses starting Tuesday, Dec. 1, Starbucks said, “just in time for holiday gifting.”
What New Drinks Is Starbucks Releasing for Its Winter Holiday Menu?
Here’s a closer look at the new drinks Starbucks is releasing for its winter holiday menu:
- Tiramisu Velvet Latte (available hot or iced): Topped with velvet mascarpone cold foam and cocoa and coffee dusting
- Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew
- Apple Pomegranate Refresher: Crisp apple flavors and popping pomegranate-flavored pearls
- Snowy Apple Pomegranate Refresher: Apple Pomegranate Refresher made with coconut milk
Returning drinks include:
- Peppermint Mocha
- Caramel Brûlée Latte
- Sugar Cookie Latte
- Gingerbread Chai
Contributing: Greta Cross, USA TODAY
Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at [email protected].
Reporting by Gabe Hauari, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
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