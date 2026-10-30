5 Stores With Thanksgiving Meal Deals — One for Just $3.50 a Person. Here’s What Each Bundle Includes

Thanksgiving is officially less than a month away. Three grocery chains and two warehouse clubs are offering Turkey Day meal deals, at a cost of as little as $3.50 per person.
These stores have bundled the key items for the big meal in one package to simplify your shopping.
Here’s a look at stores offering a helping hand this Thanksgiving.
Target
Target is offering the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal that feeds six people for $30. That’s $5 per person, the same as last year.
The meal comes with turkey, stuffing, gravy and six more items. Here’s the breakdown:
- Butterball Premium Whole Young Turkey — up to 10 pounds
- Good & Gather Russet Potatoes — 3 pounds
- Del Monte French Style Green Beans — two 14.5-ounce cans
- Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup — 10.5 ounces
- Good & Gather French Fried Onions — 6 ounces
- Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce — 14 ounces
- Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Turkey — 6 ounces
- Heinz Homestyle Turkey Gravy — 12 ounces
- Favorite Day Take & Bake Baguettes — two count
The meal prices are good Nov. 8 through 29. The deal isn’t available in Alaska or Hawaii.
Target also says its Good & Gather frozen turkey will sell for 79 cents per pound starting in November. It’s the third year in a row at that price.
Aldi
Aldi’s Thanksgiving meal feeds 10 for less than $39, or just under $4 per person. You don’t need coupons, a loyalty card or a membership. Aldi based the meal on the one the American Farm Bureau Federation uses for its annual Thanksgiving dinner cost survey.
The shopping list includes:
- Farmer’s Choice whole turkey — 16 pounds
- Chef’s Cupboard Stuffing Mix (3)
- L’oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls — 12 ounces
- Sweet potatoes — 3 pounds
- Cranberries — 12 ounces
- Season’s Choice Steamable Frozen Peas (2)
- Baby peeled carrots
- Celery
- Baker’s Corner Pumpkin Pie Mix
- Bake House Creations Pie Crusts
- Friendly Farms Whole Milk
- Friendly Farms Heavy Whipping Cream
Prices are good through Nov. 25. The turkey won’t be in stores until Nov. 4, and the pumpkin pie mix arrives Nov. 11. In stores, look for the turkey logo on shelf tags.
Online, you can add the full list to your cart in one click for curbside pickup or delivery, though delivery fees may apply.
Walmart
Walmart‘s holiday meal basket serves 10 for $35, or $3.50 per person. The 26-item bundle costs 12% less than the same items did last year, and you don’t need a membership or coupon.
The basket includes:
- Butterball Frozen Whole Turkey — 10 to 16 pounds (97 cents per pound)
- Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Turkey — two 6-ounce boxes
- Great Value Brown Gravy Mix — two 0.87-ounce packets
- Fresh cranberries — 12 ounces
- Fresh russet potatoes — 5 pounds
- Fresh sweet potatoes (3)
- Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallows — 10 ounces
- Great Value Cut Green Beans — three 14.5-ounce cans
- Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup — 10.5 ounces
- Great Value French Fried Onions — 6 ounces
- Great Value Golden Sweet Whole Kernel Corn — three 15-ounce cans
- Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix — two 8.5-ounce boxes
- Great Value Brown and Serve Rolls — 12 count
- Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin — 15 ounces
- Great Value Evaporated Milk — 12 ounces
- Great Value Frozen Pie Crusts (2)
- Great Value Whipped Topping — 8 ounces
The $35 price assumes a 13.5-pound turkey, so your total will vary with the bird’s weight. Prices are good through Dec. 24, but the deal isn’t available in Alaska, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico or Wisconsin.
You can buy the items in stores or add the full basket to your online cart in one click. Through Nov. 30, code THANKFUL gets you free Express Delivery on orders of at least $35 that include the Butterball turkey, Stove Top stuffing or Campbell’s soup.
Sam’s Club
Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark Thanksgiving meal is its biggest yet, with 11 items for about $160. The warehouse club says it serves up to 16 people, which works out to less than $10 per person. It takes about two hours to prepare.
The meal includes:
- Boneless carver ham
- Hickory smoked turkey
- Yukon Gold mashed potatoes
- Turkey gravy
- Green beans with dried cranberries and almonds (2)
- Macaroni and cheese (2)
- Sweet corn with garlic butter
- Cranberry crunch salad
- Yeast dinner rolls
- Charcuterie tray
- 12-inch pumpkin pies (2)
Sam's Club members can buy the meal in clubs or online now.
Online, you can add the whole bundle to your cart in one click and remove any items you don’t want. Choose curbside pickup or delivery. Sam’s Club doesn’t give an end date.
Costco
If you’d rather not cook from scratch, order the Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner from Costco. It serves eight and ships frozen to your door. Members pay $199.99, or about $25 per person, with shipping included.
The 30-pound meal includes:
- Free-range turkey breast, raised without antibiotics — 5 pounds
- Mashed potatoes — 3 pounds
- Green bean casserole — 3 pounds
- Mac and cheese — 3 pounds
- Cornbread stuffing — 3 pounds
- Sweet corn — 3 pounds
- Candied yams — 2 pounds
- Dinner rolls — 12 count
- Turkey gravy — 24 ounces
- Cranberry relish — 20 ounces
- Pumpkin pie and apple cobbler — 2 pounds each
The turkey breast arrives pre-brined and ready to roast, and most sides just need heating.
The meal is sold online only. It arrives about two to three business days after you order, and deliveries happen only Wednesday through Friday. To get it before Thanksgiving, order by 8 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, Nov. 23. It doesn’t ship to Alaska, Hawaii or Puerto Rico.
Add a Comment