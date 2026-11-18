Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has an answer for anyone balking at the $79.99 price of Grand Theft Auto VI, which has a Nov. 19 release date.
On an Aug. 7, 2026, earnings call, he called the game “an incredible bargain as experiences go” and said “the real cost of a AAA video game is a whole lot lower today than it was 20 years ago.” (AAA is industry shorthand for a big-budget game.)
The numbers back him up. Several big Xbox 360 games still sold for $59.99 in mid-2006. Adjusted for inflation, that is about $100 in October 2026 dollars.
Even so, a game that’s cheaper in real terms still costs $80, or $100 for the Ultimate Edition. If GTA VI is on your family’s holiday list, these six details can keep the gift from going sideways.
1. Check the rating before you wrap it
The Entertainment Software Rating Board rated GTA VI M for Mature 17+. Its content descriptors include intense violence, blood and gore, nudity, strong sexual content, strong language and the use of drugs and alcohol.
That matters most for grandparents shopping from a wish list. A teenager asking for it is not the same as a parent approving it, so a quick check with Mom or Dad can save an awkward return.
2. Make sure it runs on their console
GTA VI is sold only for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. There is no version for the older PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.
Ask which console sits in the living room before you buy. A PS5 copy does no good on an Xbox, and a household with an older system may need a far bigger gift than one game.
3. The box holds a code, not a disc
The physical edition contains a download code instead of a disc. The recipient will need an internet connection and enough free storage on the console to install the game.
That also changes the math on resale. A disc can be traded in or sold when the player is done with it. A redeemed code cannot.
4. An extra $20 buys extras
The $99.99 Ultimate Edition adds a collection of premium vehicles, weapons and clothing, along with access to several in-game shops reserved for Ultimate owners. The $79.99 Standard Edition is the base game.
Zelnick told CNBC in August that preorders were skewing toward the pricier edition. If you are not sure which one a gamer wants, the Standard Edition plus a small store gift card leaves the choice with the person who will actually play.
5. Do not count on a holiday markdown
In that same CNBC interview, Zelnick said Take-Two sets its own price but has no control over what individual stores charge. He also noted that the company held the price of Grand Theft Auto V for much longer than usual.
A retailer can still choose to discount the game and absorb the difference, sometimes to pull shoppers in for other purchases. That makes it worth comparing a few stores, since the best day to buy varies by category.
6. Set a spending limit before the first login
The Entertainment Software Rating Board also flags in-game purchases. On a PS5, a family manager can set a monthly spending limit for a child’s account, and the default in the PlayStation Family app is $0.
The manager gets an email for every purchase, and the ESRB advises against preloading the wallet with funds.
Digital preorders made by Nov. 19 through the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store also come with one free month of GTA+, Rockstar’s paid membership. Set a calendar reminder for when that month ends.
A bargain only if it gets played
Zelnick’s case rests on hours of entertainment per dollar, and by that measure a game played for months can stretch $80 further than most gifts under the tree.
Holiday return windows come with their own fine print, so checking the rating, the console and the edition before checkout is cheaper than fixing the gift after Christmas.
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