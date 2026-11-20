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Starting in January, the average retired worker’s Social Security check will be about $2,170 a month, up from $2,095. That’s the Social Security Administration’s own estimate after the 3.6% cost-of-living raise for 2027 (1).
Now take out Medicare. The standard Part B premium for 2027 is $209.40 a month (2). If yours comes out of your check, the average deposit drops to about $1,960.
That’s roughly $23,500 a year. For most people, that won’t cover the mortgage or rent, food, utilities, insurance and taxes, let alone a trip to see the grandkids.
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and here’s what I tell anyone close to retirement: Social Security is a floor, not a plan. It’s a check that lasts for life and rises with prices, and I wouldn’t trade that for anything. But it was never built to carry the whole load.
Here are five ways to fill the gap between your check and your bills.
1. Find your real number, not the average
Your check could be far from average. A worker retiring at full retirement age in 2027 can get as much as $4,188 a month (1). Others get much less. Your own estimate is in your online my Social Security account at ssa.gov.
Then do the gap math. Add up the bills you have to pay every month no matter what: housing, food, utilities, insurance, Medicare premiums and taxes. Subtract your Social Security check and any pension. What’s left is your gap.
Say your must-pay bills run $3,500 a month and your check nets $1,960. Your gap is $1,540 a month, or $18,480 a year. That’s what your savings have to cover, every year, for as long as you live.
Don’t forget the bills that don’t come monthly. Medicare Part B also has a $292 deductible in 2027 (2).
2. Don’t let taxes shrink the check
Plenty of retirees are surprised to learn Social Security can be taxed.
The rule looks at your “combined income”: your adjusted gross income, plus tax-exempt interest, plus half your Social Security. If that tops $25,000 on a single return or $32,000 on a joint return, part of your benefits becomes taxable, and as much as 85% can be (3).
As a CPA, here’s the part people miss: where you pull money from matters. A withdrawal from a traditional IRA or 401(k) adds to your combined income. A qualified withdrawal from a Roth IRA doesn’t. Mixing the two the right way, year by year, can keep more of your check in your pocket.
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3. Make the check you’ll live on bigger
If you were born in 1943 or later, every year you wait past full retirement age adds 8% to your benefit. The increase stops at 70 (4).
For married couples, this matters twice. When one spouse dies, a survivor at full retirement age or older generally gets 100% of the worker’s basic benefit, and Social Security pays the higher of the two checks, not both (5). So when the higher earner waits, the survivor gets the raise, too.
When to claim, which spouse waits, and which accounts to tap in the meantime are decisions that are hard to undo.
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4. Turn part of your savings into a second paycheck
Here’s the problem with the gap from step 1: you have to cover it every month, and nobody knows how many months that will be. Pull too much from savings early, or hit a bad market at the wrong time, and the money can run out before you do.
One approach I like: cover your must-pay bills with income that keeps coming, and invest the rest for the extras. Social Security and any pension are the start. An annuity is one way to add to them.
If you’re in your mid-50s or older and have at least $50,000 set aside, compare annuities at sites like Ethos. An annuity through Ethos can turn part of your savings into income on a schedule you pick, starting now or later.
What it pays depends on how much you put in, your age and the insurer’s rates. Get a free quote here (Ethos annuities aren’t available in New York.)
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Read before you sign. Many annuities charge a fee if you take money out early. For indexed annuities, the SEC says the surrender period typically lasts six to 10 years, and payments depend on the insurance company’s ability to meet its obligations (6).
If you’re under 59½, taking money out of a deferred annuity early can also trigger a 10% additional federal tax (7).
So use only money you won’t need for an emergency, and never all of it.
5. Keep a cash cushion and check it every January
The money that fills your gap shouldn’t all be in the stock market. If stocks drop the year you need cash, you’d be selling low just to pay the electric bill.
I like keeping at least a year of the gap in savings or other safe accounts, so a bad market doesn’t force your hand. Refill it in good years.
And redo the math every January, when the new cost-of-living raise and the new Medicare premium arrive. Both change your gap, and not always in your favor.
My take
Social Security is the best deal most retirees will ever get: a check for life that keeps up with prices. But a floor isn’t a house.
Know your gap. Cover the must-pay bills with income you can’t outlive, and let the rest of your money work for the extras. Do it before you retire, not after the first lean year.
Sources: 1. Social Security Administration; 2. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (Federal Register); 3. Social Security Administration; 4. Social Security Administration; 5. Social Security Administration; 6. Investor.gov (SEC); 7. IRS
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