The Healthiest Types of Halloween Candy, According to Experts

When an entire holiday revolves around costumes and candy, healthy choices might be at the back of most trick-or-treaters’ minds. For others, getting through the holidays without a major sugar high and crash is a priority, such as for their parents.
The healthiest Halloween candies might sound nonexistent. But there are a few expert tweaks to help keep the holiday’s sugar intake under control.
The most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend no amount of added sugars for a healthy diet. At most, one meal for adolescents and adults should include no more than 10 grams of added sugars. To put that in perspective, one package of Reese’s milk chocolate peanut butter cups contains 21 grams of added sugar.
Here’s how to enjoy the spirit of the season in moderation.
What Is a ‘Healthy’ Halloween Candy?
First, determine your goals in looking for a healthier candy. Are you trying to minimize sugar? If you aren’t sure, Brinya Kydd, MS, RDN, a body recomposition registered dietitian nutritionist in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and the owner of Brinya Kydd Nutrition, says “watch for the big three: added sugar, saturated fat and salt.”
At the top of her list are “naturally sweet snacks like fruit leathers.” These might be labeled with other names such as Solely’s “fruit jerky” which has ingredients like organic mango and organic blueberries with no sugar added. Others such as Annie’s brand call it “fruit tape.” Some dietitians point to “healthier” Halloween candy from brands like YumEarth and UNREAL which avoid certain additives and dyes. Though it might be pricier, YumEarth also boasts an allergy-friendly pledge, making it more accessible to more trick-or-treaters.
“Dark chocolate provides slightly less sugar than typical candies, and nut butter cups add protein, fat and fiber,” adds Jackie Bridson, registered dietitian at Nourish in Orlando, Florida.
Pay Attention to How You Consume Halloween Candy
Bridson recommends avoiding candy on an empty stomach. “Ideally, kids and adults should enjoy candy after a balanced meal to support a smoother blood sugar response and better portion control,” she says. This trick staves off the blood sugar crash that causes irritability and low energy, she adds. Parents and educators might know this as the Halloween hangover.
“Be aware of portion sizes; choosing fun-sized treats helps naturally curb portions,” she says.
Plus, she adds that one night of Halloween fun won’t ruin anyone’s diet. Feel free to “sensibly indulge.”
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Reporting by Alexandra Frost, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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