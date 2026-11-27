In 1997, Congress told homeowners they could sell their house and keep up to $500,000 of profit as a married couple, or $250,000 as a single filer, without paying a dime of federal tax. Then it walked away from the numbers.
The limits were never indexed to rise with inflation or home values. The IRS still uses the same amounts today.
Meanwhile, the median price of a newly built home went from about $145,000 in 1997 to $393,300 recently, according to Census Bureau and HUD figures compiled by the St. Louis Fed. That’s more than 2 1/2 times as much.
So the longer you’ve owned your house, the better your odds of blowing past a limit that hasn’t moved in nearly three decades. That’s not your fault. It’s Washington’s.
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and here’s the good news: This is one of the easier tax bills to shrink, because much of the fix is paperwork you may already have. Here are six ways to keep more of your check.
1. Know the rule, then run your own number
To get the break, you generally have to have owned the home and lived in it as your main home for at least 24 months of the five years before the sale, the IRS says.
You also generally can’t use it if you excluded gain on another home in the two years before.
Now some real numbers. Say a married couple bought their house years ago for $180,000 and sells it today for $760,000. That’s a $580,000 profit, or $80,000 more than the exclusion covers.
If they’re in the 15% long-term capital gains bracket, that $80,000 costs them $12,000 in federal tax — a decent used car, handed to the IRS.
Hold that $12,000 in your head. The next two moves shrink it.
One more thing: If you get a Form 1099-S at closing, you have to report the sale even if every dollar of the gain is tax-free.
2. Your old receipts are worth real money
Your profit isn’t just the sale price minus what you paid. The IRS lets you add the cost of improvements to your basis — the “cost” of the house for tax purposes — as long as they’re still part of the home when you sell.
According to IRS Publication 523, improvements are things that add value, extend the home’s life or adapt it to new uses. The IRS examples include a new roof, siding, storm windows, landscaping, a deck, a garage and a pool. Repairs and maintenance don’t count.
Back to our couple. If they can document $35,000 of improvements, the taxable part drops from $80,000 to $45,000, and the tax falls to $6,750. That’s $5,250 saved for an afternoon of digging through files.
Lost the receipts? Here’s what I’d do: Check old bank and credit card statements, ask past contractors for copies and look up building permits with your city or county. Then use Worksheet 2 in Publication 523 to add it all up.
3. Selling costs come off the top
The IRS also lets you subtract the cost of selling. That includes real estate commissions, advertising and legal fees, plus loan charges you pay that would normally be the buyer’s responsibility.
That last one matters right now. In today’s slow housing market, some sellers are paying to buy down a buyer’s mortgage rate just to close the deal. Those charges may count, so keep the paperwork.
Say our couple pays $38,000 in commissions and other selling costs. Their taxable gain falls to $7,000, and the tax drops to $1,050.
From $12,000 to $1,050. Same house, same sale price. The only difference is knowing the rules.
Quick thought — most financial “gurus” got rich selling advice, not following it. I’d rather show you what actually works, because I’ve lived it. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter for money advice from someone who takes his own. 10 seconds, no spam.
4. Widowed? Watch the 2-year clock
When a spouse dies, the survivor’s limit generally drops to $250,000. But the IRS gives you a window.
You can still exclude up to $500,000 if you sell within two years of your spouse’s death, you haven’t remarried, you meet the two-year ownership and residence rules, and neither of you used the exclusion on another home in the two years before the sale.
Sell at 23 months, and you may get the full $500,000. Sell at 25 months, and it could be half that.
Grief doesn’t run on the IRS’ calendar. This rule does. If you’re in this spot, mark the date now, even if you’re nowhere near ready to list.
5. Moved early? You may still get part of it
Plenty of people assume that if they didn’t live in the house for two years, they get nothing. Not necessarily.
The IRS allows a partial exclusion if you sold because of a change in workplace location, a health issue or an unforeseeable event.
A new workplace at least 50 miles farther from the home than your old one can qualify. So can a doctor’s recommendation to move for your health, or a home that’s destroyed or condemned.
The math is simple. Divide the months you qualify by 24, then multiply by $250,000, or $500,000 if you’re married and you both qualify.
A single filer who lived there 12 months before a qualifying move could exclude up to $125,000 of gain. Worksheet 1 in Publication 523 walks you through it.
6. Don’t forget the second bill
Any part of the gain you can’t exclude lands in your adjusted gross income, and that number drives more than your capital gains tax.
Your adjusted gross income is also the biggest part of the formula that decides how much of your Social Security benefit is taxable — up to 85%. The income thresholds in that formula are frozen too, which is one of the numbers that didn’t change with the 2027 tax brackets.
Medicare’s income surcharges are generally based on your tax return from two years earlier, according to Social Security. A big home sale isn’t on its list of life-changing events that let you ask for a lower premium.
Higher earners can owe an extra 3.8% net investment income tax once modified adjusted gross income tops $250,000 on a joint return or $200,000 for single filers, the IRS says. The good news: The part of your gain that’s excluded doesn’t count.
And if your taxable gain is small, some of it may land in the 0% capital gains bracket. Here’s how that 0% line works.
Bottom line
Congress could fix this with a short bill. Bills like the More Homes on the Market Act would double the limits and tie them to inflation, but they’re only proposals until Congress passes one.
I’d bet most people selling a house they’ve owned for 20 years never run this math until closing. You can do it yourself, free. Publication 523’s three worksheets figure your exclusion, your gain and whether any of it is taxable.
The IRS’ Tax Counseling for the Elderly program offers free tax help, especially for people 60 and older, and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites help qualifying taxpayers. Services vary by site, so ask whether a volunteer can handle a home sale.
Where I wouldn’t go it alone: if you ever rented out the house or claimed a home office. The exclusion doesn’t cover depreciation you claimed, or could have claimed, after May 6, 1997, according to Publication 523, and that’s where mistakes get expensive.
On a sale that big, a second set of eyes is worth it, and you can find a financial advisor here.
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