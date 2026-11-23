The S&P 500 fell 4.4% on Nov. 5, 2026, and the Nasdaq dropped 5.5%. For anyone who has been weighing a Roth conversion, that one-day slide lowered the price of admission.
A conversion is taxed on what the shares are worth on the day they move. Fund shares that were worth $100,000 before the sell-off and $96,000 on the day you convert add $96,000 to your 2026 income, not $100,000.
The conversion has to be completed by Dec. 31 to count for this tax year, and paperwork can take time to process.
The income tax is the cost most people plan for. Converted dollars also raise your adjusted gross income, and several other calculations read that number. Some of them are far less forgiving than a tax bracket.
1. A Medicare surcharge that arrives two years later
The Social Security Administration sets Medicare’s income-based surcharges for Part B and Part D using the tax return from two years before the premium year. A conversion done in December 2026 shows up in your 2028 premiums, long after the market dip that made it attractive.
The standard Part B premium is $202.90 a month in 2026. Single filers with modified adjusted gross income above $109,000, and joint filers above $218,000, pay $284.10 or more.
The higher brackets climb to $689.90 a month per person. Each tier is a cliff, so a dollar over the line triggers the full higher premium for the year.
The 2028 thresholds have not been announced. Someone who is 63 now and converting heavily is effectively setting the price of Medicare at 65, which is why the two-year income lookback catches so many new retirees off guard.
2. A smaller senior deduction
Taxpayers 65 and older can claim an extra $6,000 deduction, or $12,000 for a married couple when both qualify, for tax years 2025 through 2028. It phases out once the modified adjusted gross income passes $75,000 for single filers or $150,000 for joint filers.
Conversion income counts toward those limits. A retired couple sitting comfortably under $150,000 could convert enough to give back part of a deduction that is worth real money, on top of the tax on the conversion itself.
Anyone unsure how much of the break they already receive can check how the new senior deduction plays out at different incomes.
3. More of your Social Security gets taxed
Up to 85% of Social Security benefits can be taxable once a formula based on your other income crosses $34,000 for single filers or $44,000 for joint filers. The lower tier starts at $25,000 and $32,000.
Those thresholds are fixed by statute and have never been adjusted for inflation. For retirees already collecting benefits, a conversion can make more of each check taxable in the same year, which raises the true cost of converting above the bracket you see on paper.
4. No undo if the market keeps sliding
Before 2018, investors could reverse a conversion if prices fell afterward. A Roth conversion completed after Dec. 31, 2017, can no longer be recharacterized back to a traditional IRA.
If you converted in mid-November and then prices drop another 10% before New Year’s Eve, the tax is still based on the higher value.
Some investors split a conversion into two or three pieces spread across the remaining weeks, which may average out the timing risk while still finishing before Dec. 31.
5. A tax bill that may be due before April
A large conversion with no extra withholding or estimated payment can leave you short for the year. The IRS can charge an underpayment penalty unless you paid at least 90% of the current year’s tax or 100% of the prior year’s, a figure that rises to 110% for higher earners.
Where the tax money comes from matters, too. Paying it from savings outside the IRA keeps the full converted amount growing in the Roth.
Taking it from the IRA shrinks the conversion, and for anyone younger than 59½, IRA money that is not converted may face a 10% additional tax.
Running the numbers before Dec. 31
The right conversion amount depends on where your income lands relative to a Medicare tier, the senior deduction phaseout and the Social Security formula, all at once.
A few thousand dollars in either direction can change the answer, and a low-income stretch before required withdrawals may offer more room than a year with a paycheck.
A conversion is about how your savings are taxed. Some retirees also want part of those savings to arrive as a steady check, whatever the market does in a given week. Annuities through Ethos can turn part of your savings into predictable income, with payouts that start right away or later. Annuities carry fees and surrender charges and aren’t right for everyone, so weigh one alongside the tax moves above.
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That kind of multi-line math is where a fiduciary advisor can help. If you have $100,000 or more in investments, SmartAsset offers a free matching service that pairs you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors, all legally required to put your interests first. They can help with tax planning, Social Security strategy and the timing of moves like this one.
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Whoever runs the numbers, ask for the 2028 Medicare tier, not only the 2026 tax bracket. The market dip lasts days. The premium it sets lasts a year.
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