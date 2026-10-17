These Safari Lodges Are So Luxurious, You May Forget You’re Camping

Going on a safari doesn’t have to mean roughing it. Quite the opposite, in fact. Some of the world’s most impressive luxury resorts can be found inside private game reserves, putting you right up close to the action – in a game lodge or tented suite that operates more like a small luxury hotel than a temporary campground.
These luxe safari lodges are all about immersing you in nature without sacrificing upscale comforts like private plunge pools overlooking watering holes, decks suspended above the savanna, and dining experiences that rival Michelin-starred restaurants. I’ve traveled the world over to stay at some of the best luxury safari lodges. Here are my picks for ultra-comfort safaris offering exclusive accommodations and experiences you won’t find anywhere else.
Clifftop Exclusive Safari Hideaway
Limpopo, South Africa
Set within the Welgevonden Private Game Reserve, Clifftop Exclusive Safari Hideaway is part of the UNESCO-listed Waterberg Biosphere, an area known for rugged terrain and wide open spaces. The property sits dramatically on the edge of a gorge overlooking the Sterkstroom River, with suites elevated to maximize views while maintaining privacy. Each suite includes a private terrace, plunge pool, and outdoor bathtub from which you can enjoy the scenery. Game drives take place twice daily in open vehicles and are included in the stay.
Welgevonden is home to more than 65 mammal species, including the Big Five (lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant, and African buffalo), as well as cheetah, hyena, and a substantial bird population. Between drives, the lodge provides a quiet place to relax, with fires lit in winter, shaded decks in summer, and dining offered either indoors or on an outdoor deck overlooking the gorge.
Neptune Mara Rianta Luxury Camp
Maasai Mara, Kenya
Situated along the banks of the Mara River, Neptune Mara Rianta Luxury Camp has one of the best wildlife-watching locations in Maasai Mara. The camp’s 20 tents are built on elevated wooden platforms, each with a private deck overlooking the river, where hippos and other wildlife are frequently visible. The luxury tents are more like five-star hotel suites than a standard tent, featuring en-suite bathrooms with solar-heated water, lounge areas, writing desks, and butler service.
Between game drives, you can use the spa, relax by the pool, or attend educational talks on the Mara’s ecosystem and Maasai culture. For an unforgettable experience, the lodge can arrange a romantic private meal in the bush for dinner, where you can dine underneath the stars.
Vuyani Safari Lodge
Limpopo, South Africa
With just 10 suites spread across the property, Vuyani Safari Lodge keeps the experience intimate, both on safari and at the lodge itself. It operates on a large private game reserve near Hoedspruit, and its suites are equipped with modern amenities, including minibars and Wi-Fi.
Daily game drives take place in the early morning and late afternoon, leaving long stretches of time during the day for rest or optional excursions. On-site facilities include an infinity pool, observation deck, and a traditional boma used for evening meals. The lodge can also arrange off-property activities such as private visits to Kruger National Park, Blyde River Canyon, and nearby conservation centers.
Angama Mara
Maasai Mara, Kenya
Translating to “suspended in mid-air,” Angama Mara’s name makes perfect sense once you see the lodge’s stunning location on an escarpment overlooking the Great Rift Valley. The architecture adds to that floating feeling, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows creating the sensation that you’re hovering above the plains. If the setting feels cinematic, that’s because it is. The surrounding kopjes were used as a filming location for Out of Africa.
There are no fixed schedules at Angama Mara, which sets this luxury safari lodge apart from most others. Instead of structuring your days around twice-daily game drives, you decide how you spend your time, whether that means a hot air balloon ride, taking a walking safari, or embarking on a photography drive.
Kwafubesi Tented Safari Camp
Limpopo, South Africa
The intimate Kwafubesi Tented Safari Camp is located within the Mabula Private Game Reserve, a malaria-free area of South Africa’s Waterberg region. The camp consists of just five elevated en-suite tents, so there will only ever be a maximum of 10 guests on the property at one time. The tents are scattered along the edge of the Mvubu Plain, offering stunning views across open grassland frequented by wildlife.
Each tent is equipped with a large stone soaking bathtub, an ensuite bathroom, an electric fan, and mosquito nets. In addition to twice-daily vehicle safaris, the camp offers guided bush walks, horseback safaris, quad eco-adventures, and stargazing as activity options.
Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti
Central Serengeti, Tanzania
The middle of the Serengeti might be the last place you’d expect to find a Four Seasons, but the brand brings its signature luxury experience to the wilderness with the Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti. Located within one of the world’s most famous wildlife reserves, the lodge sits on elevated platforms beside an active watering hole where elephants and other animals routinely gather.
You can spend your days on guided game drives exploring the vast Serengeti plains, or opt for a hot-air balloon safari to see things from a new perspective. For the most consistent wildlife sightings, the Terrace Suite with Water Hole View offers front-row access and a private pool. Families or groups can opt for the lodge’s one- to three-bedroom villas, each designed with space to spread out and an infinity-edge plunge pool overlooking the landscape.
Lion Sands Tinga Lodge
Mpumalanga, South Africa
The exclusive Lion Sands Tinga Lodge is located within the Sabi Sands Game Reserve, a private reserve that shares an open border with Kruger National Park, making it one of South Africa’s best destinations for spotting leopards and the Big Five. As if that’s not already enough to make the lodge special, you can also add on a night at one of Lion Sands’ private treehouses to your stay.
At sunset, you’re escorted to the treehouse and left with a picnic dinner and a radio for contact, giving you the rare opportunity to spend the night alone in the bush. The treehouses are elevated well above the ground, with a secure, lockable staircase, allowing wildlife to move freely below while you remain safely above it all. You’ll sleep beneath a mosquito net, surrounded by stars and the sounds of the reserve. In the morning, your guide returns with hot coffee before taking you back to the main lodge.
The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY. FamilyVacationist.com, LuxuryVacationist.com, and TourScoop.com are owned and operated by Vacationist Media LLC. If you buy an item through a link in our content, we may earn a commission.
Reporting by Caroline Morse Teel, LuxuryVacationist.com / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Add a Comment