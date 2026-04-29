5 Things You Need to Know Now That a Major Consumer Protection Just Died (Again)

You’d think a rule requiring financial advisors to put your interests ahead of their own would be a no-brainer.
You’d be wrong.
In March, two federal courts in Texas officially vacated the Department of Labor’s (DOL) Retirement Security Rule — the Biden-era regulation that would’ve required anyone giving you retirement investment advice to act as a fiduciary.
That means they’d have to put your financial interests first. Not their commissions. Not their bonuses. Yours.
The rule never actually took effect. It was challenged by insurance industry trade groups almost immediately after it was finalized in April 2024. Two Texas courts blocked it, the Biden administration appealed, and then the Trump administration dropped the appeal entirely.
Then it got worse. The DOL didn’t just stop defending the rule — it joined the plaintiffs asking the court to kill it.
If this sounds familiar, it should. The Obama administration tried the same thing with a similar rule back in 2016. The Fifth Circuit vacated that one in 2018. The Trump administration declined to defend it then, too.
Four attempts. Sixteen years. Zero enforceable protections.
Here’s what this means for your money right now.
1. Your advisor may not be legally required to put you first
This is the big one.
Without the fiduciary rule, the standard for much of the financial advice industry reverts to a 1975-era test with five conditions that must all be met for someone to be considered a fiduciary. It’s a narrow definition, and it’s easy for advisors to structure their business so they fall outside it.
That means someone can recommend you roll your entire 401(k) into a high-fee annuity — and as long as that recommendation is in your best interest, that’s enough.
2. The rollover market is massive — and now less protected
Here’s why this matters so much. According to LIMRA, Americans rolled over roughly $855 billion into IRAs in 2025. That number is expected to top $1 trillion by 2030.
The average rollover for people ages 50 to 74? Over $220,000. That’s often someone’s single biggest financial move, and it’s now happening in an environment where the person giving you advice might not be required to prioritize your interests.
IRAs hold roughly $17 trillion in total assets. That’s not a small market. And the people who fought hardest to kill this rule — the insurance and brokerage industry trade groups — have a massive financial stake in keeping things exactly the way they are.
If you’re approaching a rollover, we’ve covered 5 things to do with your 401(k) the week before you retire and hidden 401(k) features you should know about.
3. ‘Regulation Best Interest’ isn’t the same as fiduciary
You might’ve heard that the SEC’s Regulation Best Interest, or Reg BI, already protects you. It doesn’t — at least not the way you’d think.
Reg BI applies to broker-dealers making securities recommendations. It requires them to act in your “best interest,” but it doesn’t rise to a full fiduciary duty. And it doesn’t cover all types of retirement advice, particularly insurance product recommendations like annuities.
Here’s the real problem: The same advisor might operate under different legal standards depending on what they’re recommending and which hat they’re wearing. You’re unlikely to know the difference. And nobody’s required to tell you.
Other differences between “best interest” and fiduciary rules:
- Reg BI applies primarily “at the time the recommendation is made.” A fiduciary relationship is often ongoing.
- Fiduciaries are required to avoid a conflict of interest, whereas Reg BI emphasizes disclosing them.
4. The industry spent millions to kill this rule — ask yourself why
This isn’t conspiracy. It’s public record.
The groups that sued to block the fiduciary rule included the American Council of Life Insurers, the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, the Insured Retirement Institute, and others. After the court rulings, they celebrated publicly.
Their argument? That consumers are already well-protected by existing state and federal standards and that the rule would’ve reduced access to financial advice.
Maybe. But let me put it another way.
If your doctor, your lawyer, or your CPA spent years and millions of dollars lobbying for the right to not put your interests first, you’d find a new doctor, lawyer, or CPA. Yet somehow, in the financial advice world, this is treated as a reasonable position.
5. You can still protect yourself, but it’s on you now
The courts and regulators aren’t going to save you here. That means the burden falls squarely on your shoulders. Here’s what to do:
- Ask any financial professional point-blank: “Are you a fiduciary?” Then get it in writing. A verbal promise means nothing. If they dodge the question or say they act as a fiduciary sometimes, walk away.
- Check their Form ADV on the SEC’s website. It’ll tell you how they’re compensated and whether they’re registered as an investment adviser.
- Look for fee-only advisors. These are professionals compensated exclusively by their clients — not through commissions on products they sell. Organizations like NAPFA maintain directories of fee-only fiduciary advisors.
- If you want more help vetting an advisor, we’ve covered how to separate genuine financial advice from a sales pitch.
- Consider a Certified Financial Planner. CFPs are bound by fiduciary standards. It’s not the only credential that matters, but it’s a strong signal that the advisor takes their obligation seriously. Also consider what a financial advisor’s credentials actually mean for your money.
And if you’re approaching retirement and thinking about rolling over a 401(k), slow down. That single decision could involve hundreds of thousands of dollars. Don’t let anyone rush you into it — especially someone who isn’t legally required to have your back.
If you want to avoid other costly missteps, check out “18 Things You Really Should Not Do in Retirement.”
The bottom line
This rule has now been killed twice by two different administrations. The DOL’s regulatory agenda hints that a narrower replacement could surface later in 2026, but don’t hold your breath. The financial industry has shown it will fight any version of this rule tooth and nail.
So protect yourself. Ask the hard questions. Verify the answers. And never assume the person across the table is on your side just because they hand you a business card that says “advisor.”
Because right now, that title doesn’t come with the legal obligation you think it does.
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