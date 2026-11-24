Between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau closed 1,327 of the 1,552 supervisory actions it had open against financial companies, along with 66 of 80 open exams.
Those figures come from the agency’s October 2026 report to Congress, which also shows the bureau closed about 40% of its pending investigations and cut scheduled exams roughly in half.
Over the same 12 months, Americans sent the CFPB about 8,268,100 complaints.
Russ Vought, the bureau’s former acting director, has said he aimed to shutter the agency, and federal judges have had to order the administration to keep requesting its funding.
The laws the bureau enforced are still on the books, though, and most of them hand you deadlines and rights you can trigger on your own. Here is how to use them when a bank, card issuer or lender gets something wrong.
1. Put the dispute in writing and keep a copy
A phone call leaves no proof. A dated letter or an online dispute confirmation does, and every regulator or judge you approach later will ask for it.
For credit report mistakes, writing first is now mandatory. The CFPB tells consumers they must dispute directly with the credit bureau before filing a complaint with the agency.
Once a credit bureau receives your dispute, it generally has 30 days to investigate, or 45 days if you are disputing something you found on your free annual report.
The same paper-trail habit pays off when a collector calls about a debt you do not recognize.
2. Beat the 60-day clock on card billing errors
Federal law gives you 60 days after a charge appears on your statement to send a written billing error notice. Send it to the address your card company designates for billing disputes, not the payment address.
The issuer then has 30 days to acknowledge your notice. If you are right, the charge comes off. If the company disagrees, it must explain why in writing.
You can dispute a charge even if you already paid it, although the refund may wait until the company rules in your favor.
3. Report debit card and transfer problems within days
Speed matters more with a debit card, because the money is already gone from your account. Report a lost or stolen card within two business days, and the bank can hold you responsible for no more than $50 or the amount of the unauthorized transactions, whichever is less.
Wait longer, and your exposure can climb to $500.
For an unauthorized withdrawal on your statement, notify the bank within 60 days of the statement date. Miss that window, and you could be on the hook for later fraudulent transactions that timely reporting would have stopped.
Extended travel or a hospital stay can stretch these deadlines, so say so if either applies.
4. Go over the bank’s head to its regulator
Every bank answers to a federal regulator besides the CFPB. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency oversees national banks, usually the ones with “N.A.” after their names, and takes complaints through HelpWithMyBank.gov.
That site also points you to the FDIC, the Federal Reserve and the National Credit Union Administration for other institutions.
Not sure which one supervises yours? The Federal Reserve’s form forwards complaints to the appropriate regulator. Fee disputes belong here too, including ones over overdraft charges you never agreed to.
5. Bring in your state
The Dodd-Frank Act lets states enforce the federal ban on unfair, deceptive and abusive practices against state-chartered banks and nonbank lenders. As the CFPB has pulled back, state attorneys general and banking agencies have stepped up enforcement and hired former bureau staff.
Your attorney general’s consumer protection office and your state banking department both accept complaints.
6. File with the CFPB anyway, but clear its new hurdles
The complaint portal still works, but filing takes more steps than it once did. You now have to verify an email address and a mobile phone number, and anyone filing for you, such as an adult child helping a parent, has to state that role.
Credit report complaints now require you to confirm first that you disputed with the credit bureau and that either 45 days have passed or the dispute is no longer pending.
What you describe in your complaint also will not become public. The bureau’s report says it “took steps to cease publication of unverified complaint narratives and visualizations.”
Consumer advocates have called those public complaints a key tool for holding financial institutions accountable.
7. Consider small claims court
For a disputed fee or an unreturned deposit, small claims court lets you sue without a lawyer, and the dollar limits vary by state. Before you file, read the dispute section of your account agreement. Some route disagreements to arbitration, so check whether yours makes an exception for small claims cases.
The written record from your first dispute becomes your evidence, which is one more reason to start on paper.
8. Move your money
When a bank will not budge, leaving is leverage it understands. Compare where to keep your savings before you go, and keep the old account open until every deposit and automatic payment has moved, because the order you switch in matters.
Your paper trail is the new watchdog
The bureau’s future is still tied up in court. A federal judge in Oregon ruled on Sept. 25, 2026, that Vought’s refusal to request funding from the Federal Reserve was unlawful, while related cases sit on appeal and a House committee has advanced a bill that would put the agency’s budget in Congress’ hands.
None of that changes the 60-day billing clock or the two-day debit card deadline. Those protections work only if you invoke them in time, and a dated letter is the proof that you did.
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