The U.S. Department of Labor sent its final rule on alternative investments in 401(k) plans to the White House for review on Nov. 5, 2026, usually the last stop before publication.
It would carry out President Donald Trump’s August 2025 executive order and, as proposed in March, give employers a process-based safe harbor for adding assets such as private equity and private credit to the funds workers can choose from.
Five days later, the Government Accountability Office released a report on private equity in 401(k) plans. It found that the department “has not yet issued specific guidance” to employers or savers on basics such as how private equity is valued and how hard it can be to cash out.
The department neither agreed nor disagreed with the GAO’s recommendations.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren said of the proposal, “Anyone who cares about the financial security of working people should oppose this proposed rule.”
Democrats, who won both chambers of Congress on Nov. 3, take over on Jan. 3, 2027. Before any of that plays out, private assets could reach your account in ways that are easy to miss.
1. Is it already inside your target-date fund?
Labor officials expect most new exposure to come through target-date funds, the all-in-one option often used by workers who never pick a fund. That means private assets could land in your account without a single new fund appearing on the menu.
Read the fund’s fact sheet and annual fee disclosure for words such as private equity, private credit or illiquid. If you would rather not own them, it may be time to reconsider your target-date fund and build your own mix from the plan’s index funds.
2. How fast can you get your money out?
Non-traded private credit funds typically limit withdrawals to about 5% of the fund’s value per quarter, according to the Congressional Research Service. In early 2026, investors in one Blue Owl private credit fund asked to pull out 41% of its value, about eight times the cap.
The strain continued into the fall. Investors in Blackstone’s $77.2 billion private credit fund asked to withdraw about 10% of shares in the third quarter of 2026, and the fund said it would buy back 5%.
Consumer groups told the GAO that 401(k) savers should understand how illiquid private equity can be.
3. Who decides what it is worth?
A stock fund gets a market price every trading day. Private companies and loans do not trade, so their values are estimates, and the GAO said employers need education on how that valuation differs from what they know from mutual funds.
The gap matters most when you sell, roll over or retire. An estimate can lag what a buyer would actually pay, especially when markets are falling.
4. What will it cost you?
The GAO said that fees “can be higher for private equity than for publicly traded equity products.”
When Empower announced in May 2025 that it would offer private investments in workplace plans, the underlying fees reportedly ranged from 1% to 1.6%, depending on the fund, with private assets generally capped at 10% of a participant’s portfolio.
Fees are one of the six factors the Labor Department’s proposal tells employers to weigh, along with performance, liquidity, valuation, benchmarks and complexity. Compare any new option’s expense ratio with the plan’s cheapest index funds before you move money.
5. Is the payoff worth the complexity?
The GAO found no consensus in the research. Some studies show private equity beating public stocks, while others show it lagging once risk and fees are counted, and there is no agreed-upon benchmark for judging it.
A few clicks can already put riskier products into an ordinary account, and private funds add another layer that is hard to evaluate alone.
If you have at least $100,000 in investable assets, Advisor.com can connect you with a financial advisor who can look at your whole retirement picture and help decide whether an alternative belongs in it.
Your employer still has to say yes
As proposed, the rule offers a process-based safe harbor, not a mandate. No plan is required to add private assets, and in most plans you still choose from the funds on the menu, so a plain index fund may remain an option.
“The department’s days of picking winners and losers are over,” Deputy Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling said when the proposal came out. Whether that turns out to be good for savers is now a question for your plan, and for the next Congress.
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