Urgent Care Can Make You Pay Before It Treats You. The ER Can’t

“I thought I was going to die,” Stephanie Rowell said.
In July, a wasp stung the 53-year-old on the arm while she stood on her parents’ front porch. Soon she was itching from head to toe, her face red and puffy, her throat tightening. Her father started driving her to an emergency room.
About 10 minutes in, they spotted an urgent care center in Purcellville, Virginia, and pulled in instead.
As KFF Health News reported, Rowell told the front desk she had no health insurance. She’d gone without it since 2025, after buying her own coverage got too expensive, she said.
A nurse practitioner quickly recognized anaphylaxis — a severe allergic reaction that can kill — and said she needed epinephrine. Then, Rowell says, a medical assistant apologized and told her the epinephrine shot would cost $400 — payable before she got it.
She handed over her debit card. Then she got the shot. The bill came to $605: $400 for the drug, $40 to inject it and $165 for the office visit.
TruHealthNow, the private company that runs the center, tells it differently. Its medical director told KFF Health News that Rowell was stable, which is why staff took payment when they did.
The medical director also said asking for the money didn’t delay her shot. And the CEO said the company’s policy is to treat first and settle the bill later.
Here’s what bothers me. Had her father kept driving to a hospital ER, nobody could have held up her treatment to ask about money. Federal law forbids it. Urgent care centers generally aren’t covered by that law.
That’s a big gap, and plenty of us walk right into it. Urgent care is a huge business: More than 15,000 centers logged about 185 million visits in 2025, according to Urgent Care Association figures cited by KFF Health News.
Here are five things to know before your next emergency, not during it.
1. The law that protects you is built for the ER
In 1986, Congress passed the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. The goal, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, was to make sure anyone can get emergency care, whether or not they can pay.
It applies to hospitals that take Medicare and offer emergency services. Show up asking for help, and the hospital has to examine you to see whether you’re having an emergency. If you are, it has to stabilize you.
Here’s the part that matters for Rowell. Under CMS’s “Know Your Rights” sheet, a hospital can’t hold up that exam or that treatment for any reason — including stopping to ask how you’ll pay or whether you’re insured.
That isn’t free care. You’ll still get a bill, and ER bills can be ugly, as “She Left the ER Without Seeing a Doctor. The Hospital Billed Her $410” shows. But the law fixes the order: treatment first, money later.
2. Some symptoms mean you skip urgent care entirely
Urgent care is fine for a sprained ankle or a sore throat. It isn’t built for a body that’s shutting down.
The American College of Emergency Physicians lists warning signs that call for emergency care. In plain English, they include:
- Trouble breathing or shortness of breath
- Chest pain or pressure, or pain in the upper belly, that lasts two minutes or longer
- Fainting, sudden dizziness or weakness
- Vision changes or trouble speaking
- Confusion, strange behavior or being hard to wake
- Any pain that’s sudden or severe
- Bleeding that won’t stop
- Vomiting or diarrhea that’s severe or won’t let up
- Coughing up or vomiting blood
- Unusual pain in the abdomen
- Thoughts of suicide or of harming someone else
Notice the first item. Rowell’s throat was tightening. That’s a 911 symptom.
The doctors’ group goes further: If you’re not sure, call an ambulance, even when driving yourself seems quicker.
Ryan Stanton, the group’s president, gave KFF Health News the same advice. When in doubt, he said, get to the closest ER or dial 911.
3. Hospital-owned urgent care is a gray area
So is every urgent care center off the hook? Not quite.
Barry Furrow, who runs the health law program at Drexel University, told KFF Health News that urgent care centers generally fall outside the law unless a hospital owns them. TruHealthNow is privately owned.
Even hospital ownership doesn’t guarantee coverage. CMS’s manual for hospital inspectors says a hospital department counts as an emergency department, on or off the main campus, if it meets any one of three tests:
- It’s licensed by the state as an ER.
- It advertises itself — by name, signs or ads — as a place to get emergency care without an appointment.
- It’s busy with emergencies, with at least a third of the prior year’s visits for urgent emergency treatment.
CMS specifically names urgent care centers as one type of facility that might meet that last test. An off-campus hospital department that meets none of the three isn’t covered.
You can’t sort that out from the parking lot while you’re wheezing. So don’t try. If it’s an emergency, go to a real ER.
Hospital ownership can cost you, too. Medicare, for one, tacks on a copayment when you get urgently needed care in a hospital outpatient setting. Ask about ownership and billing on a day you’re healthy.
One quick note — I’ve won two Emmys for reporting on money, but what I’m proudest of is helping regular people build real wealth. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and I’ll help you do exactly that. 10 seconds, no fluff, no spam.
4. What Medicare pays at each door
If you’re on Original Medicare, Part B generally covers both doors. What you pay differs. (These rules are for Original Medicare. If you’re in a Medicare Advantage plan, check its costs.)
Medicare.gov defines urgently needed care as treatment for a sudden illness or injury that isn’t an emergency. Part B covers it.
Once you’ve met the Part B deductible — $283 in 2026 — you owe 20% of the Medicare-approved amount. Say the approved amount for the provider’s services is $200. Your share would be $40. In a hospital outpatient setting, add a copayment.
The ER works differently. Part B usually covers it, but you pay a copayment for the visit and another for each hospital service. You also owe 20% of the approved amount for the doctor’s services after the deductible.
5. If you’ve had a severe reaction, keep epinephrine at home
The best way to avoid a $400 standoff at a front desk is to already have the medicine.
Stanton told KFF Health News that anyone with a life-threatening allergy should ask a doctor for an EpiPen and keep it handy, at home or on them. Rowell carries one now.
Needles aren’t the only option. In August 2024, the FDA approved neffy, the first epinephrine nasal spray for anaphylaxis, for adults and children who weigh at least about 66 pounds.
An FDA official noted that some people, kids especially, may put off or skip treatment because they’re afraid of the needle.
If you’re filling a prescription for either one, you can compare prescription prices here before you pay.
One warning from the FDA: Even after using epinephrine, you may need emergency care so someone can keep watch on the reaction.
Just ask Silvana Toska, a North Carolina professor featured in an April KFF Health News report.
After a sting, an urgent care gave her two epinephrine shots and IV fluids, then sent her by ambulance to an ER because, its doctor said, she needed at least two hours of monitoring.
The hospital charged her insurer $6,746.50. She hadn’t met her deductible, so she owed a $150 copay plus $3,100.24 — about $3,250, even with insurance.
The bottom line
Rowell did what most of us would do: She pulled into a place with a medical sign out front. The problem is a law that puts treatment before payment at one kind of door and not the other.
So learn the difference now. Urgent care for the sprain. The ER, or 911, when you can’t breathe, your chest hurts or you’re not sure.
And if you’re uninsured, as Rowell was, read “6 Ways to Save on Health Care Costs and Avoid Taking on Medical Debt” before the next bill arrives.
If you’re outraged by this stupendously callous, cruel and indefensible system, join the club. I’ve been reporting stories like this for over 35 years. I’m astounded that, as a group, we’ve continued to allow it to happen.
Want to vent? Talk to your congressional representatives. Explain to them that while they’ll never have to worry about things like this, the rest of us do.
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