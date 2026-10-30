Walmart Thanksgiving, Christmas Meal Deal Feeds 10 for $35

Walmart’s annual holiday meal basket is back and cheaper than it’s ever been.
The grocery giant’s annual deal for Thanksgiving and Christmas goes for $35 and feeds 10 people this year, the company said.
At roughly $3.50 per person, the price is slightly lower than last year’s deal, which tallied out to about $4 per person.
The basket features all the ingredients customers need to make a complete holiday dinner, Walmart said. This year, the basket has 18% more items, according to a news release.
“The Holiday Meal Basket has become one of our favorite traditions at Walmart,” said David Guggina, president and CEO, Walmart U.S.
Here’s what to know.
What comes in Walmart holiday meal basket for Thanksgiving, Christmas?
The Walmart holiday meal deal features ingredients to make a full dinner for Thanksgiving or Christmas. Here’s a look at the ingredients and what can be made:
- Butterball turkey at 97 cents per pound
- Stove Top stuffing
- Cranberry sauce
- Mashed potatoes and gravy
- Green bean casserole made with Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup
- Dinner rolls
- Sweet potato casserole with Jet Puffed mini marshmallows
- Corn casserole made with “JIFFY” corn muffin mix
- Pumpkin pie with whipped topping
How to get the Walmart Thanksgiving meal deal
The deal is available to purchase now through Dec. 24 in Walmart stores or online at Walmart.com/HolidaySavingsBasket.
Walmart said it is also offering free Express Delivery on the meal basket through Nov. 30.
On Walmart’s website at Walmart.com/holidayfood, customers can find recipes created using the ingredients, too.
How much is the Walmart holiday meal basket?
The deal costs $35 and serves a complete meal for 10 people, bringing the price to $3.50 per person, according to Walmart.
It includes a mix of 26 brands and costs 12% less than the same items did last year, making it the lowest-priced holiday basket Walmart has ever offered, the company said.
Melina Khan is a national trending reporter for USA TODAY. Keep up with her on X @melinakh and Instagram @bymelinakhan.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Walmart Thanksgiving, Christmas meal deal feeds 10 for $35
Reporting by Melina Khan, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
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