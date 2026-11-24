Quick question: Where’s your fire extinguisher right now?
If you had to think about it, you’re not alone. Plenty of us bought one years ago, stuck it under the sink or on a garage shelf and never looked at it again.
Here’s the problem. The day you finally need it is the worst possible day to discover it doesn’t work.
And the stakes are real.
In 2023, the latest year in the U.S. Fire Administration’s estimates, home fires killed 2,890 people and caused about $11.3 billion in damage. That’s across roughly 344,600 residential fires — about 940 a day.
With the oven running overtime, candles lit and a houseful of guests, the holidays are a smart time to spend five minutes on these six checks. Most cost nothing.
1. Make sure you own one — and that it’s where a fire would start
Step one sounds obvious. But I suspect plenty of homes don’t have an extinguisher at all, or have exactly one, buried in a closet.
The National Library of Medicine’s MedlinePlus says to keep at least one on every level of the house, and to have one in the kitchen and one in the garage.
Placement matters as much as ownership. The Washington State Patrol advised in 2020 against hanging one right over the stove, the dryer or any other heat source. If that’s where the fire is, you can’t reach it.
The U.S. Fire Administration adds that nothing should block your path to it. If you have to move the trash can and the mop to get at it, move the extinguisher.
2. Give it a free 30-second look every month
Manufacturers would like a pro to service your extinguisher. First Alert, for example, wants a certified dealer to look them over once a year.
I’d bet most people have never done that and never will. Fine. Here’s the version anyone can do, for free.
Kidde says to eyeball your extinguisher once a month. Here’s what to look for, drawing on Kidde, First Alert and the U.S. Fire Administration:
- The gauge: The needle should sit in the green. If it’s in the red, First Alert says, there isn’t enough pressure to do the job.
- The body: Look for dents, rust, corrosion or leaks.
- The hose and nozzle: They should be intact and clear, not cracked or clogged.
- The tamper seal: It should still be in place.
Wipe off any grime, too. The fire administration notes that some extinguishers should be shaken monthly, while others need pressure testing every few years. Your label or manual tells you which kind you’ve got.
Have questions? The agency says your local fire department can answer them and can help with training on how to use one.
3. Find its birth date
Kidde says the date of manufacture is either a two-digit number on the unit’s bottom or a four-digit number stamped into the cylinder itself. Grab a flashlight.
So how old is too old? The sources don’t agree on one number, but here are three yardsticks:
- The Washington State Patrol’s advice is to replace any extinguisher older than 10 years.
- NFPA 10, the fire-safety standard health care facilities must follow, requires nonrechargeable extinguishers to be retired 12 years after they were made, according to a Minnesota Department of Health guide to that code.
- First Alert says most fire extinguishers need a refill or refurbishing every five to six years.
My take: If yours is a cheap disposable model and it’s pushing 10, don’t overthink it. Replace it.
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4. Check it against the recall list
A gauge in the green means nothing if the extinguisher was built wrong.
In November 2017, Kidde recalled about 37.8 million extinguishers in the U.S., plus 2.7 million in Canada, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The problem: They could clog, take too much force to squeeze or fail to work at all.
Kidde knew of roughly 391 reports of extinguishers that failed or barely worked, or nozzles that popped off. That count included a 2014 death in a car fire after a crash.
The recall covered models with plastic handles made from 1973 to mid-August 2017, plus certain push-button models.
That wasn’t the first time. In 2015, the company recalled about 4.6 million disposable extinguishers with plastic valves because a faulty part could keep them from emptying fully.
Here’s how to check yours:
- Find the model number on the label.
- Compare it with the listings on Kidde’s site or call Kidde at 800-880-6788.
- For other brands, search the recalls section of CPSC.gov by brand name.
If yours is covered, the CPSC says to contact Kidde for a replacement. For the 2017 recall, the replacement is free.
5. Know what it can’t do — and when to walk away
Not every extinguisher fits every fire. The U.S. Fire Administration says multipurpose models handle most household fires, while Class K units are made for cooking oils and fats in appliances. Check the label to see what yours is rated for.
The most dangerous kitchen mistake involves no extinguisher at all. Never throw water on a grease fire. The fire administration’s cooking safety flyer says to leave the pan where it is, cover it with a lid or baking sheet and shut off the burner.
If you do reach for the extinguisher, remember PASS:
- Pull the pin
- Aim at the base of the flames
- Squeeze slowly
- Sweep side to side
But an extinguisher is for a small fire you can see the end of. The agency says to use one only if you can answer yes to every question on its checklist. If you’re unsure, warn everyone, get out and call 911 from outside.
One more point: The fire administration says older adults and young children shouldn’t use extinguishers at all. For them, the plan is to get out.
6. Used it once? Replace it — and get rid of the old one the right way
Even a two-second blast counts. First Alert says an extinguisher needs recharging after every use, even if it isn’t empty, and only by a certified dealer or a fire-protection business.
For most of us, that’s moot. Howard County, Maryland’s fire and rescue service says most home extinguishers can’t be recharged, so an empty one usually means buying new.
Don’t toss the old one in the trash. San Mateo County Fire in California says a unit that isn’t completely empty counts as hazardous material, because its contents are under pressure.
The rules vary by where you live, so check with your local public works or solid waste department. Some examples:
- San Mateo County says to discharge it outdoors until it’s completely empty, then take off the head and recycle the parts anywhere that takes steel scrap.
- Hillsborough County, Florida, wants them brought to a household hazardous waste collection site — not the trash or the recycling bin.
- Howard County takes them at the Alpha Ridge Landfill’s drop-off center for residents. Its fire stations won’t accept them.
Some sellers take old tanks back, Howard County notes, so ask where you’re buying the replacement.
Bottom line
An extinguisher that’s empty, expired or recalled is just a red decoration. A few minutes this week tells you whether yours will show up when you need it.
While you’re walking the house, take a look at the date on the back of your smoke alarm, the loose batteries in your junk drawer and what’s going into your fireplace. None of these fixes cost much. A fire costs plenty.
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