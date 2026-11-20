Open your junk drawer. I’ll bet you’ll find a few loose batteries rattling around with paper clips, spare keys, a pen or two and maybe a roll of foil.
That’s a fire waiting for an excuse.
And fires aren’t the only problem. The tiny coin-shaped batteries that are used in remotes, toys and other gadgets can do real harm to a child who swallows one.
Here’s the good news: Every fix below is free or close to it. A roll of tape, a plastic bag and five minutes will do most of the work.
1. Treat 9-volts as the most dangerous battery you own
Look at the top of a 9-volt. Unlike an AA’s, its positive and negative posts sit right next to each other.
That’s the problem. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, if anything metal bridges both posts at once, the battery can short-circuit and throw off enough heat to ignite whatever’s nearby.
Don’t assume an old one is harmless, either. The department warns that weak batteries may still have enough power left to spark a fire.
This matters most right after you swap the battery in your smoke alarm and toss the old one in a drawer to deal with later. (While you’ve got the ladder out, it’s worth checking the date on the back of the alarm itself.)
2. Keep batteries away from anything metal
Think about what lives in a typical junk drawer: coins, paper clips, keys, pens, steel wool, aluminum foil. The fire department lists every one of those as something that shouldn’t sit near a 9-volt.
Other batteries count, too. Toss a 9-volt into a bin with a pile of loose AAs, and the metal ends of those batteries can do the same job a paper clip would.
So give batteries their own spot. A small plastic box or a zipper bag in a cabinet works fine, as long as nothing metal goes in with them.
3. Tape the ends of loose and used batteries
This is the cheapest fire insurance you’ll ever buy. A strip of electrical, duct or masking tape across the posts of a 9-volt keeps metal from touching them, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
The National Park Service gives the same advice in its fire-prevention guidance.
Do the same with lithium-ion batteries headed for recycling. The Environmental Protection Agency says to tape the terminals or put each one in its own plastic bag. For dead button batteries, the Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends electrical tape over the terminals.
4. Store them in the package, upright and somewhere cool
The original packaging is the best storage case you’ll find, because it keeps the ends from touching anything. The Colorado Springs Fire Department says to leave batteries in their packaging until you need them, stand them upright, and keep them somewhere they won’t get knocked around.
Heat is the other enemy. The U.S. Fire Administration says lithium-ion batteries belong somewhere around room temperature, never in direct sun or a hot car. Keep spares clear of anything flammable.
That’s the same logic behind the places you should never leave your phone. A garage shelf in August or a glove box in July isn’t storage. It’s an oven.
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5. Know the signs a lithium-ion battery is failing
Lithium-ion batteries are in almost everything now: phones, laptops, power tools, tablets, wireless earbuds, kids’ toys, vapes.
The U.S. Fire Administration says to stop using one if you notice any of these:
- A strange smell
- Discoloration
- Running unusually hot
- A change in shape, like bulging or swelling
- Leaking
- Odd noises
Take swelling seriously. The EPA’s tip sheet on damaged and defective household batteries says a swollen lithium battery is damaged and that swelling can come before a fire.
If you’ve got one, the EPA says to check with whoever made the battery or the device about how to handle it.
Its guidance for collection sites calls for bagging damaged batteries one at a time and keeping them in something that won’t burn, like a bucket of sand. Until you can drop it off, keep it away from your other batteries and from anything flammable.
If you’ve got bigger batteries in the house, like the ones in e-bikes and scooters, the stakes go way up. Here’s what to know about e-bike and scooter safety.
6. Lock up button and coin batteries if kids ever visit
This one isn’t about fire. It’s about grandkids.
From 2011 through 2021, the Consumer Product Safety Commission counted 27 deaths and an estimated 54,300 emergency room injuries tied to people swallowing or inserting these batteries. A swallowed one can cause severe burns in a child’s throat in as little as two hours.
That’s what Reese’s Law is about. Under the mandatory safety standard CPSC announced in 2023, products with these batteries need compartments that take a tool such as a screwdriver or coin, or two separate motions done at the same time, to open.
The batteries themselves have to come in child-resistant packaging with warning labels.
But that doesn’t cover the loose spares rolling around your drawer, or older gadgets. Keep spares and used ones up high or locked away. The CPSC also says to check that battery compartments on toys are secured, and to keep remotes and gadgets with easy-to-open compartments away from kids.
If you think a child swallowed one, don’t wait for symptoms. Get medical help right away, and call the National Battery Ingestion Hotline at 800-498-8666 or Poison Help at 800-222-1222.
The National Capital Poison Center recommends giving honey to kids 12 months and older on the way to the ER, if the battery went down within the past 12 hours. The poison hotline will tell you how much. But don’t delay the trip to get it.
7. Get rid of them the right way, not in the trash
Here’s where good intentions go wrong. Tossing old batteries into the garbage or your curbside recycling bin feels responsible. For many types, it isn’t.
The EPA says lithium-ion and other rechargeable batteries don’t belong in your garbage can or your city recycling bin. They can get crushed in trucks and sorting machines, and the agency points to a rise in fires at waste and recycling plants nationwide.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department says 9-volts shouldn’t go in the trash either, because some trash fires have started that way. Its advice: Take them to a household hazardous waste collection site.
Here’s where each type should go:
- Rechargeables and lithium-ion: Drop them in an in-store recycling bin at a participating retailer, or take them to a household hazardous waste site or collection event.
- Everyday AA, AAA, C, D and 9-volt: The EPA suggests drop-off bins in stores or community collection events.
- Finding a spot: The EPA points to Earth911 and Call2Recycle, both of which can help you find a recycler near you.
Tape the ends first, bag them, and drop them off on your next errand run.
Bottom line
Batteries are cheap. A house fire isn’t, and neither is a trip to the ER.
Take five minutes this weekend. Pull every battery out of the junk drawer, tape the 9-volts and anything you’re tossing, put the rest in their own metal-free container, and move the coin batteries somewhere little hands can’t reach.
While you’re walking around the house, here are a few more fire hazards hiding in plain sight. None of them cost much to fix. Ignoring them can cost everything.
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