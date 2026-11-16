Your Mail Carrier Can’t Take Cash. How to Thank 7 People This Holiday Season

Thinking about tucking a $20 bill into a holiday card for your mail carrier? Nice thought. But your carrier isn’t allowed to keep it.
Federal ethics rules bar postal workers from taking cash, and the rules for everyone else on your list are a guessing game. In a 2023 Pew Research Center survey, only about a third of Americans said figuring out the right tip amount is very or extremely easy.
No wonder. Between tablets swiveling toward you at every counter and a year-end list that keeps growing, tip creep has made gratitude feel like a bill.
So let’s sort it out. For mail carriers and some city workers, there are real rules.
For everyone else, it’s etiquette, and I’ll lean on the Emily Post Institute. Its first piece of advice: Nobody owes a tip they can’t afford.
Here’s who gets what.
1. Mail carrier: A small gift, never cash
The U.S. Postal Service’s holiday ethics guidance goes beyond paper money: Carriers can’t accept anything that works like cash, either. That includes checks, money orders, Venmo, Zelle and Visa or American Express gift cards.
What they can accept is a noncash gift worth $20 or less. And here’s a detail some etiquette guides miss: The USPS ethics FAQ says a store gift card is fine, as long as it doesn’t top that same limit.
So a $15 coffee-shop card works. A $25 one doesn’t, and neither does a $10 Visa gift card.
There’s also a yearly ceiling. Gifts from any one customer can’t total more than $50 a year.
Go over $20 on a single gift, and your carrier has to give it back or pay for it. That’s an awkward spot to put someone who’s hauling your packages through December.
Cookies or candy are a safe bet. The carrier can share them with co-workers or donate them.
2. Package drivers: A modest gift, if they’re regulars
Emily Post suggests a modest gift worth around $20 for package drivers — and only if they’re at your door often. No cash. The institute says most delivery companies frown on cash or ban it outright.
If Amazon brings most of your packages, there’s a free option. Type “thank my driver” into Amazon’s search bar or ask Alexa, and the driver who handled your latest delivery gets your thanks. Amazon says the feature works year-round.
Last December, Amazon paid drivers $5 per thank-you, at no cost to customers, for the first 2 million thank-yous sent starting Dec. 3, 2025. It hasn’t said whether that payment will return, so don’t count on it — but the thank-you costs you nothing either way.
3. Trash and recycling crews: Check who signs their paychecks
This one depends on who runs the truck. If a private hauler picks up your trash, Emily Post suggests $10 to $30 per worker, in cash or a gift.
But if the city handles pickup, the crew may be public employees with their own ethics rules. New York City, for example, says its city employees can’t accept gifts or tips for the work the city pays them to do.
Not sure which you have? Your trash bill or your city’s website should tell you who does the hauling. Check before you tape an envelope to the can.
4. Housekeeper or house cleaner: Up to a week’s pay
For someone who cleans your home regularly, Emily Post’s guideline is as much as a week’s wages, a small present or both.
Run the numbers. Say your cleaner comes once a week and charges $150. The top of that range is $150 — real money in a month full of gifts, which is why “up to” matters.
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5. Hair stylist or barber: About the price of one visit
Emily Post suggests giving your barber as much as a haircut costs. At a salon, it’s as much as one appointment, divided among the staff who work on you.
Here’s the part I like: The institute says whether you give cash or a gift can depend on how well you tip after each appointment. If you’re already generous every time, a small gift is plenty.
For what to leave at the chair the rest of the year, see this guide on how much you should tip.
6. Building staff and yard crews: A wide range, by design
If you live in an apartment or condo building, the list gets longer. Emily Post puts a doorman at $15 to $80 — with at least $15 apiece if there are several — and a building superintendent at $20 to $80, or a gift.
For yard or garden workers, the suggestion is $20 to $50 each.
Why such wide ranges? Because the institute says amounts swing with where you live, the kind of building and your own budget. A luxury high-rise in Manhattan isn’t a garden apartment in Ohio. Pick a number you can live with and don’t apologize for it.
7. Home health aides and nursing home staff: Ask before you give
These are often the people who matter most to your family, and they often work under employer rules about gifts.
For home health aides, Emily Post says to ask the agency about its policy, then give a thoughtful gift if the company allows it. If it bans gifts, the institute suggests giving to the agency itself.
For nursing home staff, it’s a gift rather than cash — ideally something the whole shift can share, like flowers or food — after you’ve checked the facility’s rules.
A tray of cookies at the nurses’ station, with a note naming the people who helped Mom, beats an envelope that could put someone’s job at risk.
Bottom line
Holiday tips are a thank-you, not a tax.
Early in the season, list who’s on yours, set a total and stick to it. If year-end extras keep blowing up your January, a simple plan helps, and you can compare budgeting tools in our Solutions Center.
Tight year? Emily Post suggests homemade gifts when tips don’t fit. And whatever you give, add a short handwritten note. It says what the money can’t.
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