Zumba Settlement to Pay Users at Least $229. See If You’re Eligible

Some people who purchased an online Zumba instructor training course could receive at least $229 each from a $2.7 million class-action settlement over alleged privacy violations.
The lawsuit alleges Zumba Fitness LLC used tracking technology on its website that allowed third-party companies to access customers’ names on course order confirmation pages. The plaintiffs claim the alleged disclosures violated the federal Video Privacy Protection Act, which protects certain consumer information related to video viewing. Zumba denies all wrongdoing.
The settlement covers 4,543 people who purchased the online Zumba Basic 1 instructor training course from Zumba.com between Oct. 22, 2022, and Oct. 22, 2024, and whose first and last names appeared on order confirmation pages accessible to at least one of three third-party advertisers.
Eligible class members do not need to file a claim to receive a payment. However, the settlement must receive final court approval before money can be distributed.
Who qualifies for the Zumba settlement?
To qualify, people must have lived in the United States, purchased the online Zumba Basic 1 instructor training course during the specified period and had their first and last names appear on order confirmation pages accessible to Meta Platforms, Pinterest or MNTN.
Each eligible person belongs to at least one of three groups, depending on which companies could access the pages. People may qualify for one, two or all three groups.
How much money could people receive?
Zumba agreed to establish a $2.7 million settlement fund. After court-approved deductions for attorneys’ fees, expenses and administration costs, the remaining money will be divided among eligible class members.
According to the official settlement website, each share is expected to be worth at least $229.33 if no class members opt out. People who qualify for multiple groups could receive multiple shares.
The final amount will depend on the number of shares paid and the expenses and fees the court approves.
How do you get a settlement payment?
Eligible class members do not need to submit a claim form. If the court approves the settlement, payments will be sent out automatically to the addresses on file.
People who received a settlement notice can use the official settlement website to update their mailing address or choose electronic payment. The deadline to make those changes is Jan. 24, 2027.
People who believe they qualify but did not receive a notice can contact the settlement administrator at [email protected] or 866-382-0528 to confirm their eligibility.
What is the deadline for the Zumba settlement?
The deadline to opt out of the settlement or object to it is Dec. 14. People who opt out will not receive a payment but can still pursue their own legal claims covered by the lawsuit.
The court is scheduled to hold a final approval hearing Jan. 21, 2027, at 1 p.m. ET. If the settlement receives final approval and no appeals are filed, payments are expected within 60 days.
Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at [email protected] or on X @athompsonUSAT.
Reporting by Anthony Thompson, USA TODAY / USA TODAY. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect.
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