Stock Up on These 21 Items Now — and Save When Prices Climb

It’s always smart to be prepared.
Severe weather can strand you at home, and rising prices can make every grocery trip sting. Stocking up on the right items when they’re on sale helps on both fronts.
Of course, stocking up on a year’s supply of something just to have it go bad in a couple of weeks would be a waste of money.
Following are some of the best options if you’re looking to add to your stockpile.
1. Water
Water is easy to take for granted until you can’t get it from the tap. The federal government recommends keeping a gallon per person for each day, enough to cover several days of drinking and sanitation, according to Ready.gov.
Sealed, store-bought bottled water is the safest and most reliable option, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Keep an eye on the expiration date. If you fill your own containers, use food-grade ones and swap out the water every six months.
If you have a Costco membership, bottled water is on our list of “The 7 Most Popular Products From Costco’s Generic Brand (None of Them Are Foods).”
2. Flashlights and batteries
When the power goes out, you’ll need more than just your phone’s flashlight to see in the dark. Ready.gov’s basic emergency kit includes a flashlight, extra batteries and a backup battery for your cell phone.
3. Cleaning supplies
It’s always good to have extra cleaning supplies on hand. So stockpiling many types of cleaning agents can be wise. Just be sure to check how long products can last.
For example, you should not buy more bleach than you can use up in six months. Bleach has a shelf life of about six months, as we have reported, and its disinfecting power starts to degrade after that.
4. Soap
Hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol is the next best thing for ridding your hands of germs when you don’t have access to soap and water, but nothing beats a good soap, the CDC says. So, keep a few extra bars of soap in your pantry.
5. Peanut butter
Peanut butter is a great shelf-stable protein source, especially for vegetarians and vegans. There are many ways to use it in both sweet and savory dishes. And for a quick lunch, it’s great with some jelly or honey in a sandwich.
If you run out of peanut butter but have peanuts on hand, you easily can make your own peanut butter. We have a recipe in”10 Grocery Staples You Should Stop Buying and Start Making (It’s Cheaper Than You Think).”
6. White rice
If white rice is stored properly, it can last for decades. The best way to store uncooked white rice is in a sealed, air-free container and at a temperature of 40 degrees or less.
Rice is also a helpful ingredient to have on hand when planning and preparing meals in advance.
7. Prescription medications
If you rely on a prescription medication, it might be wise to keep an extra supply on hand in case of emergencies.
It’s good to have at least seven to 10 days of a medication on hand, with 30 days being even better in many cases.
8. Dried beans and lentils
Another food that has a long shelf life is legumes. Dried beans and lentils will last for years if stored in a cool, dry place. Just know that they may take longer to cook as they get older.
And don’t worry — it’s possible to avoid or decrease the intestinal gas that you might experience after eating beans.
9. Pasta
Dried pasta is very shelf-stable and will last virtually forever without a loss in quality, according to food scientist Kantha Shelke.
Shelke told Allrecipes that she has tasted pasta found in an Egyptian pyramid and found there was no loss in quality. Stock up on a few different types so you can whip up your favorite dishes.
It’s also on our list of “15 Foods That Can Last for Years — and Help You Survive an Emergency.”
10. Basic medical supplies
If you get sick or mildly injured, you will want to have over-the-counter medications and medical supplies on hand. This includes things like tissues, bandages, saline spray and fever reducers to keep you comfortable.
Just stay on top of expiration dates and rotate your stash by using up the oldest items first.
11. Frozen fruits and vegetables
Frozen fruits and vegetables are a great alternative to fresh and last much longer. Since the quality degrades over time, don’t forget to rotate your stash, using the oldest frozen fruits and veggies first.
Not all produce is freezer-friendly, however. We cite a few examples in “9 Foods That Don’t Belong in Your Freezer.”
12. Canned tuna
Canned tuna has a long shelf life and offers an easy way to add protein to your diet. Go beyond plain tuna salad and use it in casseroles, pasta dishes and bakes.
13. Long-lasting fruits and vegetables
Certain fruits and vegetables have a longer shelf life than others — able to last for months when stored properly — according to Prevention. Next time you’re out shopping, stock up on apples, carrots, onions, garlic, potatoes, beets and cabbage.
14. Meats
While meat only lasts a few days or so when stored in the refrigerator, it can last indefinitely when frozen the U.S. Department of Agriculture says. The USDA’s freezer storage chart gives ranges for quality, but you can find tips for getting around that in “9 Foods You Should Never Throw Away After Thawing (and How to Safely Refreeze Them).”
15. Personal hygiene basics
It’s always good to have at least an extra month’s supply of personal hygiene basics like toothpaste, shampoo, body wash, antiperspirant and feminine products. If you have a baby, stock up on diapers and wipes.
16. Sugar, salt and pepper
You can improve the flavor of many foods by adding sugar, salt or pepper. They are shelf-stable and can last a long time when stored properly.
17. Soups and broth
If you’re feeling under the weather, you may not be in the mood to cook. Having a few soups and broths in cans or cartons can help carry you through a rough patch. Look for low-sodium versions to cut back on salt.
18. Pet food and medications
Don’t forget about your furry friends. Stock up on extra food and medications for your pets to keep your companions happy, healthy and well-fed.
19. Applesauce
Applesauce can be great to have on hand. It’s very versatile and can be used in place of oil in baked goods, mixed into oatmeal or even eaten straight with a spoon. Look for brands that don’t have any sugar added.
20. Dried fruit
Fresh fruit can spoil quickly, but dried fruit can last a lot longer because the moisture has been removed from it. Store it properly — follow the directions on the label — and enjoy it in baked goods, in your cereal or oatmeal or as a healthy snack.
21. Vinegar and baking soda
Vinegar and baking soda are two of the most versatile pantry items. Besides their uses in cooking, they can do double-duty to help you clean your home.
For proof of their versatility, check out “22 Ways You Should Be Using Vinegar All Over the House” and “7 Household Uses for Baking Soda.”
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