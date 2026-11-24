Somewhere in a claims administrator’s database, there may be a check with your name on it. It’ll sit there until you ask for it.
When the Federal Trade Commission studied settlements that required a claim, the median claims rate was 9%, according to a 2019 staff report. In the typical case, more than 9 in 10 people who got a notice never filed.
That’s not your fault. Notices land in spam folders, postcards look like junk mail and nobody explains what’s at stake. But in most of the deals below, the people who do file split the money. Fewer claimants, bigger checks.
Here are four settlements still taking claims, listed by deadline, soonest first. I checked each one against its official settlement website or court notice.
1. Bank of America denied your fraud claim — deadline Dec. 11
If you told Bank of America that someone made an unauthorized debit card or ATM transaction on your account and the bank denied that claim, keep reading.
The class covers people whose disputes the bank denied between May 6, 2023, and July 14, 2026, according to the official settlement site.
The lawsuit claims the bank violated the Electronic Fund Transfer Act by turning down claims improperly and not explaining why. Bank of America denies doing anything wrong.
The fund is $2 million. After costs and legal fees — lawyers are asking for up to a third — what’s left is split equally. Payment comes as an account credit or a check.
Don’t expect your disputed charge back, though. The notice describes an equal slice of the fund, not a refund of what you lost.
Your unique ID is on the postcard or email notice the administrator sent. Lost it? Call 1-888-274-4284 and ask for a claim form. The online cutoff is Dec. 11 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.
2. You used insurance at a Kroger pharmacy — deadline Dec. 21
We recently covered why Kroger agreed to pay $17 million over prescription pricing, and how to pay less at the pharmacy counter going forward. Here’s just the claim part.
You’re in the class if you paid any part of a prescription with insurance at a Kroger-owned pharmacy from Dec. 9, 2018, through Aug. 23, 2026. Payments are based on how much you paid.
Many people won’t need paperwork. Documentation is required for claims of $8,000 or more, and the administrator will ask for it if you’re not on Kroger’s list of known buyers. File by Dec. 21 at the Kroger settlement site.
Quick heads-up — companies spend billions figuring out how to separate you from your money. I’ve spent my career exposing those tricks. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and keep more of what you earn. 10 seconds, no spam, ever.
3. You rented an apartment since 2018 — deadline Jan. 29, 2027
Renters, this is the big one: a fund of nearly $360 million, and the court has already given it final approval.
The lawsuit claimed landlords and others conspired to fix and inflate apartment rents across the country. Defendants deny it.
The class covers anyone in the U.S. who paid rent directly to an owner or manager of a property licensed to use RealPage’s revenue management software between Oct. 18, 2018, and Nov. 21, 2025.
You probably have no idea what software your landlord used. That’s why the official RealPage settlement site posts a property list. Check every address you rented in those seven years.
This one takes proof. For each address, you’ll list when the lease started, the monthly rent and how many months you stayed. You’ll also need a document covering at least one month: a lease, a renewal letter, a renters insurance policy, a bank statement or a canceled check.
Can’t find an old lease? Log in to your bank and search for rent payments. Skip the documents, and the claim form warns your claim may be rejected.
The site says money will be distributed later, not now. Claims close on Jan. 29 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.
4. You paid a fee at a non-bank ATM — deadline Feb. 10, 2027
Ever paid $3 to pull cash from a machine at a gas station or convenience store? Visa and Mastercard are paying $167.5 million to settle a lawsuit over those fees, as we explained when claims opened in the ATM fee case.
You qualify if you were charged a fee for a cash withdrawal at an independent ATM — one not owned by a bank — in the U.S. between Oct. 24, 2007, and Aug. 14, 2026, and your bank didn’t fully reimburse you.
Credit card cash advances and prepaid cards don’t count.
The money is divided by how many fee-charged withdrawals people claim, and the court-approved notice says nobody can predict the payout. It doesn’t list receipts as a filing requirement, so count carefully and honestly.
Here’s why it’s worth the effort. A $3 fee once a week for five years is 260 withdrawals and $780. Don’t expect anything close to that back — lawyers are asking for up to 30% of the fund — but every withdrawal you claim adds to your share.
File online, or mail a claim postmarked by the Feb. 10 deadline. The judge holds a final approval hearing a week later, on Feb. 17.
How to claim without getting scammed
Big settlements draw crooks the way porch packages draw thieves. Here’s how to stay safe:
- Never pay to file. According to the FTC, neither government agencies nor legitimate outfits charge you to collect a refund. Anyone demanding an upfront fee, or payment by gift card, wire transfer, crypto or payment app, is running a scam.
- Type the address yourself. Don’t click a link in an email or text saying you’re owed settlement money. The FTC’s phishing advice is to reach out through a website or phone number you already know is genuine — like the official sites linked above.
- Don’t “confirm” anything. A message insisting you verify personal or financial details before you’re paid is a red flag, the FTC says.
- Check the FTC’s list. Some FTC refunds arrive without a claim — Amazon Prime refunds, for example. Its refunds page lists every active program, so you can check whether a message about an FTC refund matches a real program.
Bottom line
Some of these claims take minutes; RealPage takes longer because of the paperwork. None of them cost a dime to file. Put the dates on your calendar tonight.
Then go after the money before it leaves your account. Settlements are the cleanup after the fact; here’s where hidden fees still lurk so you can stop paying them now.
The companies are counting on you being too busy. Prove them wrong.
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