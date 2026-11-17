A 10% cap on credit card interest sounds like the best news cardholders have heard in years. Right now, card accounts that get charged interest are paying an average of 22.36% at commercial banks, according to the Federal Reserve’s latest figures.
Cut that by more than half, and millions of families could finally get some air.
The idea has fans on both sides of the aisle, too. President Donald Trump called for a one-year 10% cap back in January.
And on Sunday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat expected to chair the Senate Banking Committee next year, told CBS’s “Face the Nation,” “I got the bill, I’m ready to go.”
I’ve been writing about money since 1991, and I’ve watched plenty of popular ideas die somewhere between the press conference and the president’s desk. Even if this one survives, there’s a lot it won’t do.
Here are five things a 10% cap won’t fix — and what you can do about your rate today, without waiting on Washington.
1. It isn’t law, and it won’t be anytime soon
A cap has to clear a long road: A bill gets introduced, survives committee, passes both the House and the Senate, then gets signed by the president. Every step can stall.
The best-known 10% bill, from Sens. Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley, was introduced in February 2025 and sent to the Senate Banking Committee. As written, it’s temporary. The cap would be repealed at the start of 2031.
Washington’s math changes in January. The recent midterms handed Democrats both the House and the Senate starting then. (Here’s more on how a Democratic Congress could hit your money.)
But remember what happened to the last push. Trump’s call was for a cap starting Jan. 20, 2026. By April, Warren said in a Senate Banking release that the big banks hadn’t acted and regulators hadn’t cracked down on high card rates either.
There’s also a slower, state-by-state route. A bill Warren backs, introduced in January, would make lenders follow the rate limits of the state where each customer lives, according to her office. That would still leave your rate up to your state.
2. It may skip the balance you already owe
Here’s the part nobody puts in the headline. The Sanders-Hawley bill caps the rate on credit you get by using a card, but its text doesn’t spell out whether money you’ve already borrowed is covered.
When that bill came out in February 2025, TD Cowen policy analyst Jaret Seiberg told CNBC he expected the cap to apply going forward: “It’s likely to only be on new purchases.”
Translation: If you’re carrying $5,000 at 22% today, a future law might not touch a dime of it. That old balance could keep growing at the old rate while new purchases get the deal.
And if you’re paying only the minimum on that balance, you’re playing the banks’ game. Read “The Minimum Payment Lie: 7 Things Banks Don’t Want You to Know.”
3. The banks’ warning: Smaller credit limits and fewer rewards
When Trump floated the cap in January, banking groups, including the American Bankers Association, said it would shrink access to credit and hurt millions of families and small businesses, CBS News reported.
Newsweek noted that banks and experts also see smaller credit limits, higher fees and skimpier rewards ahead.
Not everyone buys that. A 2025 analysis from the Vanderbilt Policy Accelerator, led by Brian Shearer, figured a 10% cap would cut what Americans pay in interest by roughly $100 billion annually, The Associated Press reported. Shearer is a former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau staffer, according to the AP.
The same analysis didn’t pretend it was free. It figured rewards would shrink by about $27 billion for cardholders whose credit scores sit at or below 760.
My take? If you carry a balance, rewards are a distraction. At 22.36%, a $5,000 balance costs about $1,118 a year in interest. To earn that back with a 2% cash-back card, you’d have to charge about $55,900 a year.
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4. Your rate goes up first
While Congress debates, the Fed is moving the other way. It meets Dec. 8-9, and this week’s inflation report didn’t help. Consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, more than the 0.3% economists expected.
After that, many traders expect a quarter-point hike next month.
Here’s why that hits your card. If yours carries a variable rate, and plenty do, that rate follows an index such as the prime rate. And many banks set their prime rate partly off the Fed’s target, the Fed says.
Run the numbers on that $5,000 balance. At 22.36%, you’re paying about $1,118 a year — roughly $93 a month. Add a quarter point and it’s about $1,130.50, or $12.50 more a year.
That’s not much. The point is direction. The hike could land in weeks; a cap could take years, if it comes at all. For more, see what another Fed hike would do to your card balance.
5. Moves that work now
You don’t need Congress to cut your rate. Here’s what I’d do this week.
Call your card company, tell them you’ve been a good customer and ask for a lower rate. The Federal Trade Commission suggests exactly that and points out there’s no reason to hire anyone to make that call for you.
Move the balance to a 0% card. Federal law says an intro rate has to last at least six months, and some issuers take 3% to 5% of the amount you move as an upfront charge, according to the CFPB.
On $5,000, that fee would run $150 to $250 — versus about $1,118 a year at 22.36%.
One example: The Discover it Cash Back card currently charges a 0% intro rate for 15 months on both new purchases and transferred balances, then a variable rate of 18.74% to 28.74%. A balance transfer fee applies. You can check the card's current terms here.
Before you apply for anything, think about how many credit cards you should have. A new card only helps if you stop adding to the old one.
Look at a credit union. Federal credit unions generally can’t charge more than 18% on loans under a temporary ceiling the National Credit Union Administration extended through Sept. 10, 2027. At 18%, that $5,000 balance costs about $900 a year — $218 less than the average.
If the balance has gotten away from you
Some balances are too big for a phone call or a transfer to fix. If your card payments are swallowing your paycheck, start by checking whether your debt payments are too high.
For people who truly can’t keep up, debt settlement is one option: A company tries to get your card issuers to accept less than you owe. National Debt Relief is one company that offers credit card debt relief programs.
Go in with your eyes open. The FTC warns that settlement programs can be risky and can damage your credit score. And the IRS says forgiven debt may count as taxable income.
Bottom line
A 10% cap is a maybe. Your 22% rate is a certainty, and it’s likely heading higher soon.
So don’t wait on Washington. Make the call, move the balance or switch lenders, and put every dollar you save toward the debt itself. If you want a plan, here’s how to be debt-free in three years.
If Congress comes through later, great. You’ll just have less to cap.
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