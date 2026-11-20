You drive six hours for a holiday dinner. The next morning, one calf feels tight and a little puffy. You figure you pulled something hauling the suitcases.
Maybe you did. But that’s exactly how a blood clot can look at first — and a clot in your leg can break loose and end up in your lungs.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says anyone on a trip longer than four hours — plane, car, bus or train — may be at risk. With the holidays coming up, that’s a lot of us sitting still for a long time.
Clots themselves aren’t rare. The CDC estimates they kill 60,000 to 100,000 Americans a year, from all causes, not just travel.
I’m not a doctor, and nothing here replaces one. But federal health agencies are clear about what to watch for and when to call 911.
1. One leg swells and the other doesn’t
Put your legs side by side. Your ankles should match.
According to MedlinePlus, the National Library of Medicine’s consumer health site, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) mostly strikes the deep veins of the thigh and lower leg.
It usually hits just one side. That lopsidedness is the tell. MedlinePlus says new or worsening swelling in just one leg is a reason to contact your doctor immediately.
2. Pain or tenderness you can’t explain
The CDC lists pain or tenderness with no clear cause as a DVT symptom. It’s easy to mistake for a cramp, or a muscle you don’t remember straining. The key words are “can’t explain.”
One big catch: A recent injury doesn’t clear you. The CDC counts surgery or an injury within the past three months as a clot risk factor. “I hurt it last month” isn’t proof it’s just a muscle.
3. Skin that’s warm, red or discolored
Put the back of your hand on the sore spot, then on the same spot on your other leg. The CDC lists skin that’s warm to the touch, plus redness or discoloration, among the signs of DVT.
MedlinePlus puts a swollen leg that’s also red or warm on the same call-your-doctor-right-away list. The CDC’s advice for any of these leg symptoms: Get in touch with your doctor without delay.
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4. It can show up days after you get home
The trouble often doesn’t start on the trip. The CDC’s travel-medicine guide for doctors says most clots tied to air travel appear within one to two weeks after the flight, and the extra risk lingers for up to about eight weeks.
So the leg that aches the Tuesday after Thanksgiving still counts. If you call your doctor, mention the trip.
The CDC says most people who get a travel-related clot have at least one other risk factor, and each extra one raises the chances. Among them:
- Age, with risk climbing after 40
- Overweight or obesity
- Recent surgery, or that recent injury from No. 2
- Estrogen from birth control or hormone replacement therapy
- Pregnancy, or the first three months after giving birth
- A previous clot, or a family history of them
- Cancer, or cancer treatment that’s recent
- Limited mobility, such as a leg in a cast
For perspective, one long flight is a small risk for most people. Two studies cited in that CDC guide put it at about 1 case per 4,700 to 6,000 trips on flights longer than four hours.
Stack two or three of those risk factors on that flight, though, and I wouldn’t shrug it off. A delay at one of the airports that get hit hardest over the holidays only adds to the sitting.
5. Sudden trouble breathing or chest pain: call 911
This is the one that can kill you. That clot-to-the-lungs trip I mentioned up top has a name: pulmonary embolism, or PE. The CDC lists these PE symptoms:
- Trouble breathing
- A racing or irregular heartbeat
- Chest pain or discomfort that typically gets worse when you breathe in deeply or cough
- Anxiety
- A cough, sometimes bringing up blood
- Feeling lightheaded, or passing out
Two facts should take “wait and see” off the table. The CDC says a PE can strike with none of the leg symptoms above. And in about a quarter of people with a PE, the first symptom is sudden death.
MedlinePlus says if PE symptoms hit, call 911 or head to the ER. Don’t wait for a callback from your doctor’s office.
Can’t tell whether chest pain is a clot or your heart? It doesn’t matter. Both are 911 calls. Here’s how to spot heart trouble while shoveling snow, too.
When it’s less likely to be a clot (and why you still don’t shrug)
Not every puffy ankle is an emergency.
Mild, painless swelling in both feet and ankles after a long ride is common. MedlinePlus says it’s a frequent complaint, especially among older people, and that long flights and car rides often bring some on.
A cramp is common, too. MedlinePlus says cramps usually come from overworking or hurting a muscle, and stretching can often stop one.
Now the fine print, because I’m not handing out false comfort:
- MedlinePlus says to call your doctor if a cramp is severe, won’t let go with simple stretching, keeps coming back or lasts a long time.
- The same goes for travel swelling that gets worse or that self-care doesn’t fix.
- Roughly half of DVT cases produce no symptoms at all, the CDC says. Feeling fine doesn’t prove anything.
- Swelling on one side, or swelling with pain, warmth or redness, sends you back to signs No. 1 through 3.
- Swelling plus shortness of breath or chest pain is a 911 call, per MedlinePlus.
How to cut your risk on the trip (most of it’s free)
The best prevention doesn’t cost a dime. The CDC says to move your legs often on long trips and work your calf muscles to keep blood flowing. Its travel graphic suggests getting up and walking around every one to two hours.
Driving? Pull over and stretch your legs. Stuck in a seat? The CDC suggests straightening your legs and flexing your ankles so your toes point back at you.
Book the aisle if you can. The CDC’s travel-medicine guide cites reports that aisle seats seem to help, compared with sitting by the window or in the middle — likely because it’s easier to get up. While you’re flying, steal a few flight attendant secrets for avoiding getting sick.
Ask before you buy compression stockings. The CDC says some people may benefit. But the guideline it cites recommends fitted, below-the-knee stockings for higher-risk long-distance travelers — not everyone. Ask your doctor. If you don’t need them, the free moves above are your plan.
Don’t pop an aspirin as clot insurance on your own. The experts are split.
The CDC guide notes that the American College of Chest Physicians advises against aspirin or blood thinners for preventing clots in long-distance travelers.
The American Society of Hematology suggests aspirin only for travelers at substantially higher risk, and only when stockings or a prescription blood thinner aren’t an option.
That’s your doctor’s call. Already on a blood thinner? The CDC says follow your doctor’s directions.
Drink water if you like — it’s unlikely to hurt — but don’t count on it to prevent a clot. The CDC guide says there’s no evidence linking dehydration to travel clots. Moving is what matters.
If you have any of the risk factors from No. 4, the CDC suggests talking with your doctor about prevention. I’d do it before you leave.
Bottom line
A clot doesn’t take the holidays off. Keep moving on the trip, and keep an eye on your legs for the two months after, not just the next few days. A leg that looks or feels wrong means calling your doctor today. Trouble breathing or chest pain means 911 now.
I’d much rather make the call that turns out to be nothing.
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