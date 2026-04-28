It’s Not You – Summer Travel Costs Are Up. When to Fly, Where to Go

Higher airfare. Increased checked bag fees. Reduced flight schedules. Many travelers are wondering how to go about planning their summer trips.
As airlines work to offset a global fuel shortage caused by the war in Iran, travelers are anticipating more disruptions and surging prices this summer, especially if they’re hoping to go abroad.
According to Skyscanner’s Smarter Summer report, nearly 25% of the 2,000 surveyed Americans said they’re unsure when summer flights are cheapest.
But even in the face of uncertainty, Americans are not giving up summer travel. “Summer travel demand from Americans remains strong, but we’re seeing more thoughtful and strategic planning as prices fluctuate,” Lourdes Losada, Skyscanner’s director of the Americas, told USA TODAY.
Travelers are making it work for them by trading international for domestic destinations and being flexible to score the best deals.
Expedia’s own recently released Summer Travel Outlook found a similar sentiment. “Summer travel still matters deeply to travelers, but how they travel is changing,” Melanie Fish, Expedia Group travel expert and spokesperson, said in a statement. “With airfare under pressure, travelers who stay flexible, stay closer to home and look beyond the obvious destinations can still unlock meaningful savings without compromising the experience. It’s about doing more with every travel dollar.”
When Is the Cheapest Time to Fly This Summer?
Traveling in early or late summer could be the key to lower prices, based on Expedia flight data between June 1 and Aug. 31. The cheapest days to fly for domestic trips are June 3 and 4, and for international travel, August 11 and 17.
Skyscanner also found August to be affordable, with the week of Aug. 17 being the cheapest time to fly this summer, according to one-way return economy flight data. If you can wait until the end of summer, you can also score cheap airfare the week of Aug. 31.
Cheapest Day of the Week to Fly
According to Skyscanner, Mondays are the cheapest days to fly this summer. Typically, airfare on weekdays is more affordable since weekends are in higher demand, so being flexible truly does pay off.
Affordable Under-the-Radar Summer Destinations
Travelers are being smart about where they’re going in order to save money, switching popular destinations for cheaper alternatives or exploring off the beaten path.
“We’re also seeing growing interest in what we call ‘under-the-radar’ destinations, which are places that may have lower search volume but still offer incredible experiences with fewer crowds,” said Losada. “Combined with flexible search tools and features, travelers are increasingly open to exploring alternative routes and destinations to make the most of their summer trips.”
Here are some under-the-radar destinations with low one-way airfare, according to Skyscanner data pulled on April 17:
- Aberdeen, United Kingdom, for as little as $413
- Redmond, Oregon, for as little as $196
- Asuncion, Paraguay, for as little as $413
- Trieste, Italy, for as little as $270
- Bastia, France, for as little as $317
- Liverpool, United Kingdom, for as little as $321
- Hilo, Hawaii, for as little as $259
- Tromso, Norway, for as little as $557
- Terceira Lajes, Portugal, for as little as $395
- Queenstown, New Zealand, for as little as $544
Cheaper Destination Swaps for the Summer
Instead of going to the most in-demand destinations, Expedia found equally enjoyable alternatives with cheaper lodging. The list is based on average nightly hotel rates during the travel period of June 1 to Aug. 31, using data collected between Dec. 22 and March 22.
- Philadelphia instead of New York to save 30% on lodging
- Palm Springs instead of Los Angeles to save 25% on lodging
- Fort Lauderdale instead of Miami to save 20% on lodging
- Portland instead of Seattle to save 55% on lodging
- Puerto Rico instead of Honolulu to save 40% on lodging
- Curacao instead of Punta Cana to save 10% on lodging
- Belize instead of Cancun to save 36% on lodging
- Dublin instead of London to save 10% on lodging
- Naples instead of Rome to save 30% on lodging
- Brussels instead of Paris to save 40% on lodging
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