Actor John Malkovich told “60 Minutes” that the money he lost to Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme in 2008 was pretty much everything he’d ever made.
He did not pin it on Madoff. In a 2025 GQ interview, he said the fault was his own, because the money was his.
Plenty of retirement savers are still learning that lesson the expensive way.
Americans 60 and older reported about $3.5 billion in investment fraud losses to the FBI in 2025, nearly half of the $7.7 billion that age group reported losing to all types of internet-enabled crime.
Most of the protections that would have flagged trouble are free. If your advisor is honest, these checks confirm that your money is where it should be.
1. Find out who actually holds your money
An investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission generally must keep client assets with a qualified custodian, such as a bank or a registered broker-dealer, and tell you in writing who that custodian is and how your assets are held.
Ask whether the account is in your name. An advisor cannot be listed as the owner of an account they opened for you.
The SEC tightened its custody rule in December 2009, about a year after Madoff’s arrest. “The Madoff Ponzi scheme and other frauds have caused investors to question whether their assets are safe,” then-Chairman Mary Schapiro said at the time.
2. Get statements straight from the custodian
The custodian should send account statements directly to you at least once a quarter. Those are the statements to rely on, and advisors must tell clients to compare them with any reports the advisor sends.
If the numbers do not match, or a custodian statement never arrives, the SEC suggests contacting both the advisor and the custodian, preferably a supervisor or compliance officer. Your own online login with the custodian lets you check balances whenever you want instead of waiting for the mail.
3. Ask hard questions about returns that never dip
Markets rise and fall, and portfolios usually follow them. The SEC lists overly consistent returns among its Ponzi scheme red flags. Its warning: “Be skeptical about an investment that regularly generates positive returns regardless of overall market conditions.”
The same goes for any pitch that pairs high returns with little or no risk. Higher returns typically come with more risk, so an opportunity billed as guaranteed deserves extra scrutiny.
4. Check registration before the first meeting
Most Ponzi schemes involve unlicensed individuals or unregistered firms, according to the SEC, and the investments themselves often are not registered either.
FINRA’s BrokerCheck and the SEC’s Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website are free and show a professional’s registration, work history and any disciplinary actions.
A few minutes on either site before a first meeting can tell you whether the person across the table is licensed to sell what is being offered.
5. Walk away from what you cannot explain
A strategy that sounds too sophisticated to explain is a reason to slow down. The SEC is blunt on this point: “Avoid investments if you don’t understand them or can’t get complete information about them.”
A good advisor should be able to describe what you own, why you own it and what it costs in plain language. The SEC also suggests asking about fees, since they can significantly affect returns.
On a $250,000 portfolio, a 1% advisory fee runs about $2,500 a year, a figure worth weighing against the planning help you receive.
6. Know how you would get your money out
Trouble cashing out is another warning sign on the SEC’s list. Promoters sometimes try to keep investors in place by offering even higher returns for staying put.
Before you invest, ask how withdrawals work, how long they take and whether any surrender charges or penalties apply. Clear answers in writing make an emergency easier to handle, and theft from a retirement account can come with its own tax bill.
Madoff’s victims waited 16 years for the final payout
Malkovich’s loss came with an unusually long tail. The final payout from the Justice Department’s Madoff Victim Fund began in December 2024, bringing recoveries to nearly 94% of estimated losses for more than 40,000 victims, 16 years after Madoff’s arrest.
These checks are meant to confirm a relationship with a fiduciary advisor who works through an independent custodian, sends reports that match the custodian’s statements and explains every holding.
If you have at least $100,000 invested and want help finding one, SmartAsset offers a free matching service that pairs you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors, all legally required to put your interests first.
The questionnaire takes about 10 minutes and asks for a phone number near the end, but you control whether and when you respond to anyone. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor free.
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