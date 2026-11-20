Somewhere in your attic or garage there’s a box of Christmas lights older than you can remember. You plug them in, they glow, and you figure they’re fine.
They might be. They might also be the most expensive decoration you own — and not because of what you paid for them.
Electricity isn’t cheap anymore.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration puts the average residential price for 2026 at about 18.2 cents per kilowatt-hour, up from about 17.2 cents in 2025, according to its November forecast.
And utilities are lining up for more, as we reported when utilities asked for $23.1 billion in rate hikes this year.
So before the ladder comes out this Thanksgiving weekend, here are six rules for lights that are cheap to run and won’t send you to the ER.
1. Know what your old strings actually cost to run
Here’s the math nobody does. Energy Star, the federal efficiency program, uses a 7-watt incandescent bulb as its example. That’s the size of the big, old-fashioned bulbs a lot of us grew up with.
Put 25 of those on a string and you’ve got 175 watts. Run that string six hours a night for 40 nights — roughly Thanksgiving weekend into the new year — and it burns 42 kilowatt-hours. At that 2026 average price, that’s about $7.63.
One string. Now count the strings across your roofline. Eight of them comes to about $61 for the season.
Compare that with an Energy Star-certified LED string, which by the program’s rules can draw no more than 0.2 watt per bulb. Twenty-five of those bulbs top out at 5 watts. Same six hours, same 40 nights: about 22 cents.
That’s a gap of 35 to 1. Eight LED strings would run you around $1.74 for the whole season.
2. Replace the big bulbs first — and leave the little ones alone
LEDs don’t pay off equally everywhere, so don’t toss everything at once.
On each of those big-bulb strings, switching saves about $7.41 a season. Say a replacement LED string costs about $20. It pays for itself in under three seasons, and Energy Star-certified strings come with at least a three-year warranty.
Mini lights are a different story. Their wattage is printed on the tag or box. If an old mini string draws 48 watts, for example, it costs about $2.09 a season to run. Even a free LED replacement can’t save you more than that.
My rule: Replace the power hogs now. Keep using the small strings until they die or flunk the inspection in rule No. 4.
3. Put the display on a timer
The cheapest watt is the one you don’t use. Lights burning at 3 a.m. aren’t decorating anything. Nobody’s out there looking.
Go back to those eight big-bulb strings. Leave them on around the clock for 40 days and you’ve used 1,344 kilowatt-hours. That’s about $244. Cut it to six hours a night with a plug-in timer and the bill drops back to that $61.
That’s $183 back in your pocket for a gadget you set once. If you’re using one outdoors, make sure it’s rated for outdoor use.
Holiday lights aren’t the only thing drawing power while you sleep, by the way. Here’s how to kill the energy vampires that do it year-round.
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4. Test each string before it goes up
Plug each string in on the living room floor, not on the roof. It’s a lot easier to spot a problem there than 15 feet up.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission’s checklist, published in 2008 and still sound, covers more than the frayed-wire check from our story on Christmas tree fires. Look at every set, new or old, for:
- Sockets that are broken or cracked
- Wires that are bare, not just worn
- Connections that wiggle loose
Any of those, and the string goes in the trash. The CPSC also says to stick with newer sets that have heavier wiring and built-in fuses, and to look for a safety-testing label from a lab such as UL or ETL.
One more from that list: Never hang electric lights on a metal tree. A faulty string can electrify the whole thing.
5. Outdoors, check two labels and one outlet
Before anything goes on the porch, the CPSC says to confirm the box or tag says it’s certified for outdoor use. Energy Star-certified strings labeled for outdoor use have to pass weathering tests first.
Label No. 2 is on your extension cord. It should be marked for outdoor use, and it should have three prongs. The CPSC’s home electrical safety checklist warns that indoor cords can’t handle outdoor cold, moisture and wear.
Then the outlet. Outdoor lights belong on a ground-fault circuit interrupter, or GFCI — the outlet with the test and reset buttons.
No GFCI outside? You don’t need an electrician to fix that for the holidays. A portable plug-in GFCI works as well as an installed one, according to the CPSC.
Either way, test it — GFCIs can fail without any warning sign. Plug in a lamp, press “test” and the lamp should go off. Press “reset” and it should come back on. If either step fails, replace the GFCI.
Here’s where I’d pay a pro: The CPSC says a bad GFCI circuit breaker in your electrical panel is a job for a qualified electrician. Leave that one alone.
6. Hang them without nails, and respect the ladder
Don’t use nails or tacks to hold up a light string. The CPSC says to use insulated staples instead, or to run the strings through hooks from the hardware store.
Fasten outdoor strings firmly so wind can’t whip them around.
And watch the connections. The three-string limit for incandescent sets that the tree-fire story covered still applies outside.
Now the part people underestimate. In the 2022-23 holiday season, about 14,900 people landed in the emergency room with decorating injuries, the CPSC reports. Nearly half involved falls.
Plenty of people pay a crew to hang their lights, and plenty skip it.
If your display stays on the first floor, do it yourself with a helper holding the ladder. If it means a tall ladder on a second-story roofline, I’d pay someone to hang the lights.
Or skip the roofline and light the porch, shrubs and windows from the ground. An ER visit costs more than any installer.
Bottom line
Old lights aren’t free just because you already own them. Test them, swap out the power hogs, and let a timer turn the show off. Same glow, a fraction of the bill.
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