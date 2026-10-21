Stop Raking Your Leaves. Your Lawn Actually Wants Them

Every fall, a lot of us spend our weekends doing the same thing: raking leaves into piles, stuffing them into bags and dragging them to the curb. Sore back, blistered hands, a lost Saturday or two.
Here’s the problem: Much of that work is unnecessary. Turf scientists at Purdue University say the simplest way to get rid of leaves is to run them over with your mower and leave them right where they fall.
And all that raking adds up. In 2018, landfills took in roughly 10.5 million tons of yard waste — grass clippings, leaves, and tree and brush cuttings — according to the Environmental Protection Agency. That’s a mountain of free mulch and compost material headed for the dump.
Purdue notes that mulching leaves in place keeps them out of landfills and saves cities and towns thousands of dollars they’d otherwise spend hauling and dumping them. One way or another, that’s your money.
So put down the rake for a minute. Here’s what to do with your leaves instead, and the few times you really do need to haul them away.
1. Mow them
The easiest leaf strategy is also the best one for your grass. According to Purdue’s turfgrass science program, both oak and maple leaves can be chopped up and left on the lawn with no harm to the soil or the turf. Usually, the soil structure improves.
The myths that they’ll damage you lawn don’t hold up, either. Purdue says shredded leaves won’t add to thatch or disease, and they don’t change your soil’s pH.
Better still: They may help you fight weeds. Michigan State University researchers reported in a 2007 conference abstract that turfgrass plots treated with mulched maple leaves saw dandelion counts fall by up to 84% with sugar maple leaves and up to 72% with red maple.
The trick is doing it right.
The University of Georgia advises waiting until the leaves are dry, then mowing until most of the pieces are about the size of a dime or smaller.
Do that, and with a little rain the bits break down and disappear within a few days, returning nutrients and organic matter to the soil.
A note for the weed-and-feed crowd: Shredded leaves aren’t a substitute for a smart feeding plan. If you fertilize, avoid these common fertilizer mistakes that can damage your lawn.
2. Know when you still have to rake
I’m not telling you to throw the rake away. There’s a limit to what a mower can handle.
Purdue’s rule of thumb is simple: If the leaves are piled so deep that you can’t see any grass underneath them, rake some off first. A light or moderate layer can go straight under the mower.
Wet leaves are another story. Purdue says dry leaves mulch more easily, and Georgia’s turf experts say not to bother trying on soggy ones. Wait for a dry day.
If your lawn needs more help than leaf mulch can give, here are 10 tips to thicken your lawn and improve its overall health.
3. Use shredded leaves as free mulch in beds
Stores sell bagged mulch every spring. Meanwhile, you’ve got a yard full of the stuff every fall, and it’s free.
Penn State Extension says shredded leaves work as mulch spread 2 to 4 inches deep around shrubs and trees or on top of perennial beds. Shredding matters: Chopped leaves are less likely to mat down than whole ones.
If you have a mower with a bag attachment, you’ve already got a leaf shredder. Mow, empty the bag into your beds and you’re done.
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4. Compost them or make leaf mold
Got more leaves than your lawn and beds can use? Turn them into compost. Some places make it easier than others; here are the 15 best cities in America for composting.
The EPA lists dry leaves as one of the carbon-rich “brown” ingredients a backyard compost pile needs. Finished compost improves the soil, and the agency says it can cut down on how much fertilizer and pesticide you need to buy.
You can also go the lazy route and make leaf mold. Penn State describes it as decayed leaves that end up dark, crumbly and earthy-smelling, a lot like compost.
Making it barely counts as work. Pile up the leaves, pack them down, wet them and wait. Whole leaves can take a couple of years, but Penn State says shredding them first can shrink the wait to somewhere between six and 12 months.
5. Don’t burn them
Burning a leaf pile might seem like the fastest way out. It’s a bad idea.
Smoke from burning leaves and brush contains carbon monoxide, soot and toxic chemicals, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The agency says the finest smoke particles contribute to premature death, affect people with heart conditions and can trigger asthma attacks.
It may also be illegal where you live. Delaware, for example, has banned leaf burning statewide since 1995, according to the state’s environmental agency. Purdue tells homeowners not to burn, citing burn bans and pollution.
6. Check your town’s pickup rules before you buy bags
If you do end up with leaves to get rid of, find out what your city or town actually accepts before you rake a single pile. The rules vary a lot, and they change.
Take Bloomington, Indiana. It stopped curbside vacuum leaf collection in 2023, according to the city’s website. Now residents set leaves out in brown paper sacks made for yard waste, or in carts, and crews won’t pick up plastic bags.
The city typically charges $1 each time it collects a leaf bag or yard waste cart, but it waives that fee for leaves in November and December.
Norwich, Connecticut, also requires leaves to go out in brown paper bags — it won’t collect plastic — and asks residents not to rake or blow leaves into the street.
The lesson: Buy the wrong bags or set them out on the wrong week, and you’ve done all that work for nothing.
The bottom line
Raking every last leaf off your lawn is a habit, not a necessity. For a lot of yards, a dry day and a few passes with the mower will do the job faster, feed your soil and maybe even thin out the dandelions.
Save the rake for the heavy piles, put the extras in your beds or compost bin, and spend the rest of that Saturday doing something you actually enjoy.
And while you’re out there, make sure you aren’t making any of these 12 yard mistakes a landscape designer sees all the time.
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