For years, a tenant 62 or older in federally assisted housing could satisfy the immigration-status rules of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) with a signed declaration and proof of age.
That shortcut ends Dec. 14.
A final rule HUD announced on Nov. 10 requires every household member in public housing, Section 8 and several related programs to prove U.S. citizenship or eligible immigration status, regardless of age.
Secretary Scott Turner framed it as a crackdown on “illegals and ineligibles,” adding, “American taxpayers will no longer foot the bill.”
HUD’s analysis puts the share of current tenants without ready paperwork at about 1%. Housing advocates estimate the rule could cost 80,000 people their assistance, including nearly 37,000 children, and a lawsuit was filed Nov. 16.
Until a court says otherwise, the deadlines stand, and an older citizen whose status can’t be confirmed electronically could be caught without a birth certificate.
1. Watch the mail for a notice
Housing providers must tell tenants about the new requirement by Jan. 11, 2027, according to an analysis by the law firm Ballard Spahr.
Most households then have until their next annual or interim recertification, whichever comes first, to submit evidence for anyone who has not provided it before.
Members of mixed-status families who have not yet submitted evidence get 90 days from Dec. 14, which lands in mid-March.
Evidence is generally submitted only once during continuous assistance. If you are unsure whether your file is already complete, ask the property manager or housing authority now rather than at renewal time.
2. Find out which program pays your subsidy
The rule covers public housing, Housing Choice Vouchers, project-based vouchers, project-based Section 8, Section 8 Moderate Rehabilitation, Section 236 units with below-market rent and the Housing Development Grant program.
It does not apply to Section 202 and Section 811 properties funded through project rental assistance or project assistance contracts.
Marketing a building as senior housing does not settle the question. Many older Section 202 buildings also carry Section 8 contracts, and LeadingAge, which represents nonprofit aging-services providers, says those properties are affected.
3. Line up a document that counts
Citizens must sign a declaration and disclose a Social Security number, which is used to verify status electronically. If that check can’t confirm citizenship, you’ll need documentary proof. Accepted documents include a U.S. birth certificate, an unexpired U.S. passport, a certificate of naturalization, a certificate of citizenship and a Consular Report of Birth Abroad, along with other documents HUD may list in guidance.
HUD’s FAQs on the rule are marked as forthcoming, and the rule does not spell out how it handles name changes. A woman whose birth certificate shows a maiden name may want to bring a marriage certificate or court order.
4. Replace a missing birth certificate now
Each state’s vital records office issues certified copies, and the CDC keeps a directory of state offices with fees and ordering instructions. People born at home whose births were never recorded may need a delayed birth certificate, which can take longer to obtain.
An unexpired U.S. passport tucked in a drawer works, too. Applying for a new one is no shortcut, because a first passport application also requires proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate.
The same paperwork hunt often turns up other gaps, and replacing a lost Social Security card or birth certificate usually starts with the agency that issued it.
5. Ask for an extension in writing
Housing providers can grant extensions, but they may total no more than 60 days and must be granted or denied in writing. That means a mixed-status family may have up to 150 days in all.
Request the extension before the original deadline passes, and include proof that you have already ordered the missing document, such as a receipt from a vital records office.
6. Know what cannot happen while you wait
Assistance may not be delayed, denied, reduced or terminated while verification is pending, and it may not end before the informal hearing process is complete. A tenant who receives a denial or termination notice has 30 days to request a hearing.
Mixed-status families can also seek a temporary deferral of termination, granted in six-month periods for up to 18 months. Those households may face separate questions about Medicare eligibility for some legal immigrants, so a local legal aid office is worth a call before any deadline passes.
A certified copy costs less than a move
The court challenge may change the rule’s reach, or it may not. A certified birth certificate typically costs a fraction of one month’s rent, and ordering it before a recertification letter arrives leaves time to fix a misspelled name or chase a record that cannot be found.
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