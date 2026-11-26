How much should you pay for a Christmas tree this year?
Tree lots charge what the market will bear, and in some cities the market will bear a lot. Meanwhile, at Mount Hood National Forest in Oregon, the federal government will sell you a Christmas tree for $5.
The catch? You find it, you cut it and you haul it home.
That’s not for everybody, and I’ll get to the folks who can’t trek into the woods. But between public-land permits, a free deal for kids and some smarter shopping at the lot, very few of us need to pay top dollar this year.
Here are six ways to spend less.
1. Buy a Forest Service permit before they’re gone
That $5 price comes from Mount Hood Territory article, and the season runs through Dec. 31.
You can buy online, from local vendors or at a district office. Online costs a little more. The Forest Service says that Recreation.gov adds a $2.50 service fee, while vendors and district offices charge nothing extra.
The rules are simple but strict. Your tree can’t top 15 feet, and it has to be within 12 feet of another tree.
There’s no cutting in wilderness, in recreation areas, on trails, in active timber sales, or within 100 feet of a highway. Leave a stump of 6 inches or less. The household limit is five a year.
Don’t expect $5 everywhere. Most national forests charge $5 to $10, and a few charge as much as $20, according to the Forest Service.
In Arizona, permits for the Kaibab, Apache-Sitgreaves and Tonto national forests run $15 to $20, and the Prescott had already sold out by Nov. 13, KJZZ reported.
Not every forest sells them, and sale dates vary. Check the list at Recreation.gov, buy early and print the permit before you leave home.
One more thing: this is a winter trip into the mountains. Mount Hood tells visitors to check the weather and the roads, get the car ready and call the district office first. I’d take that seriously.
2. Got a fourth grader? The tree is free
Here’s a deal I’d bet most parents and grandparents have never heard of.
Through Every Kid Outdoors, fourth graders and their families get a year of free entry to hundreds of federal parks, lands and waters. At Mount Hood, that pass also gets the child a free Christmas tree permit.
The fine print: The kid has to have the pass or voucher in hand. You can get the free permit at a district office, or online at Recreation.gov for the usual $2.50 service fee. At the office, the passholder must be there in person. Local vendors don’t offer it.
Not every site accepts the paper pass, so call your forest area office before you load up the car.
3. Look for BLM land, where trees can cost $1
The Forest Service isn’t the only landlord out West. The Bureau of Land Management sells tree permits too, and the prices can be even lower.
This season, the BLM says its Christmas tree permits cost $1 per tree nationwide through Dec. 25. In New Mexico, sales started Nov. 24.
Several field offices sell them over the counter, including Farmington, Rio Puerco, Socorro and Taos. Taos also sells online, but you’ll need a printer for the permit and map, and the haul tag has to stay on the tree on the drive home.
That price started as a holiday cut last season, when the Interior Department dropped BLM tree permits to a dollar apiece through Jan. 31, 2026, on public lands mostly in 12 Western states, including Alaska.
In Nevada, five of six BLM districts went further and gave tree permits away for free.
I haven’t seen Nevada’s free permits renewed, though, and not every office has trees to cut, so check forestproducts.blm.gov or call your local BLM office before you go.
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4. Can’t hike into the woods? Shop the lot smarter
Let’s be honest. Plenty of people don’t have the knees, the truck or a national forest within a few hours’ drive. That’s fine. You can still pay less.
Start by knowing the going rate. Christmas trees were expected to average about $80 to more than $100 in 2024, up from $75 the year before, according to industry figures reported by CBS MoneyWatch.
This year, 91% of wholesale growers surveyed by the Real Christmas Tree Board, a grower-funded group, said they don’t plan to raise wholesale prices, up from 84% last year.
Next, consider where you’re buying. Mac Harman, CEO of Balsam Hill, told Fox last December that trees were selling for $300 on Manhattan sidewalks and $140 in the New Jersey suburbs.
Consider the source — his company sells artificial trees — but the lesson holds. In his example, the suburban tree cost less than half the city one. Shopping outside the priciest part of town can pay off.
Finally, go smaller. Some Colorado shoppers did exactly that when prices rose in 2023, CBS Colorado reported. A tree that fits the room, rather than the ceiling, is still a Christmas tree.
5. Run the real-vs.-fake math before you buy plastic
Artificial-tree fans love to say theirs pays for itself. Sometimes it does. It just takes longer than you’d think.
The American Christmas Tree Association warned last year that tariffs on goods from China could push holiday decor prices up 10% to 20%. ABC’s example: A $299 artificial tree in 2024 could cost $359 in 2025.
Here’s the math. Against that $80 lot tree, a $359 artificial tree takes about 4 1/2 Christmases to break even. Against a $5 forest permit, it takes about 72 years.
So if you’ll use a fake tree for a decade, it can make sense. If you’re a permit person, plastic never catches up.
6. Make it last, then recycle it for free
A real tree you paid for and can’t keep green until Christmas is money thrown away. The fix costs nothing.
If the tree was cut more than 12 hours ago, saw a disk about a quarter-inch thick off the bottom so it can drink, says Penn State Extension.
Use a stand that holds a quart for every inch of trunk width — at least a gallon for most trees — and check it every day.
Skip the additives. Sugar, bleach and commercial preservatives don’t help, and clean water is all the tree needs. Keep it away from fireplaces, heaters, vents and direct sun. A dry tree is a fire hazard, too, so read up on what a Christmas tree fire can cost you.
When it’s over, don’t pay someone to haul it away. Private pickup services in Philadelphia charge $20 a tree, so check your city’s own program first. San Diego, for example, took trees at over a dozen neighborhood drop-off sites last season and turned them into compost and mulch.
Even better, San Diego residents could haul home as much as two cubic yards of that compost and mulch for free. Strip the lights, tinsel and stand first.
Bottom line
A Christmas tree is one of the few holiday expenses where the cheapest option can also be the best memory. If you can get to a forest, a $5 permit and a saw beat any lot in America.
If you can’t, shop outside the city, size down and keep it watered. Before you plug in the lights from the attic, see why old Christmas lights can cost far more to run. Then put what you saved toward keeping the rest of the season off your credit card.
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