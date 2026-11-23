Every family and group of friends has one person who everybody corners about money. In mine, that’s me. I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and been investing for 45 years, so somewhere between the turkey and the pie, somebody always asks.
Here’s what I’ve learned: Most money talk doesn’t belong at the Thanksgiving table. And I’m hardly alone in thinking so.
In a 2025 Empower survey of 2,200 adults, 72% said debt and bills don’t belong at dinner, and 66% said talk of pay, raises and bonuses should be off-limits. About a third said they’d rather talk politics than money.
Think about that. Politics.
But skipping these subjects at dinner doesn’t mean skipping them forever. Some of these conversations really need to happen. They just need a different time and place.
Here are seven to keep off the table this Thursday, and what to do instead.
1. ‘So what are they paying you?’
Salary questions put someone on the spot in front of the whole family. If the number’s big, it sounds like bragging. If it’s small, it’s embarrassing — especially for the cousin who’s underpaid and knows it.
Either way, everyone at the table is now doing math they didn’t ask to do.
What to do instead: If a younger relative is fighting for a raise, offer to help privately. Something like, “If you ever want to talk through negotiating your pay, I’m happy to.” Then let them come to you.
You might also send them this guide on how to negotiate for the pay you deserve.
2. ‘By the way, you still owe me $500’
Nothing curdles the gravy faster than collecting a debt in front of the family. It humiliates the borrower, and it forces everyone else to pick a side.
Here’s my rule on lending to family: Never lend money you can’t afford to lose. When you hand it over, think of it as a gift. If it comes back, that’s a bonus.
What to do instead: If you need the money back, call the person on another day, and keep it between just the two of you. And before you write the next check to a relative, read up on how to help family without shortchanging your retirement.
3. ‘Found a job yet?’
A layoff is a money topic dressed up as small talk. Odds are the person who lost a job has already been asked this question a dozen times, and they’re bracing to hear it again over the stuffing.
Asking in front of a crowd doesn’t help them find work. It just makes them feel like a failure in front of the people whose opinion matters most.
What to do instead: Try, “What are you working on these days?” It’s open-ended and lets them steer. If you know of an opening, mention it privately later. That’s help. The question at the table is just pressure.
4. ‘So who gets the house?’
Gallup found in 2021 that 46% of U.S. adults had a will. Even among people 65 and older, nearly a quarter didn’t. So there’s a decent chance someone at your table has no plan at all.
The dinner table is the worst place to find out. Raise it with the in-laws listening and it sounds like you’re already counting the silverware.
I served as executor of my parents’ estate. Trust me: You want these talks to happen calmly, in private, while everyone’s healthy.
What to do instead: Ask Mom and Dad for an hour alone on Friday or another weekend. If it turns out they — or you — don’t have a plan, you can find estate planning help here.
One thing before we keep going — the financial world is louder and dumber than ever. Hot takes everywhere. Almost none of it is worth your time. I’ve spent 35+ years cutting through the noise so you don’t have to. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter — 10 seconds, no spam, just the stuff that matters.
5. Pitching your side hustle
You know the one. The cousin selling skin care, supplements or insurance, who sees Thanksgiving as a room full of warm leads.
Turning dinner into a sales call puts your relatives in the awkward spot of saying no to family. And if they say yes out of guilt, that’s worse. Now they’re paying for something they didn’t want, and they’ll resent you every time they see it in the cabinet.
What to do instead: If someone asks what you’re up to, mention your business once, casually. Then drop it. Anybody who’s interested will follow up.
6. ‘You paid how much for that?’
The new truck in the driveway. The kitchen remodel. The cruise. Even when it’s meant as a joke, a comment about what someone spent lands as a judgment.
And the reverse is just as bad. Nobody wants a tour of your new purchases. In a 2024 Empower survey, about a third of people said they could do without keeping-up-with-the-Joneses talk at the holiday table.
What to do instead: Compliment the thing, not the price. “That truck’s beautiful.” Period.
7. Investment tips — and the rule I’ve followed since 1981
When I became a stockbroker in 1981, my manager gave me some advice I’ve tried to follow ever since: “Don’t ever, ever offer investment advice to friends and family. Unless you want to spend the next 500 cocktail parties or dinners discussing the recommendation you made that went south.”
He was right. Pick a winner, and nobody remembers. Pick a loser, and you’ll hear about it every holiday for the rest of your life.
It’s not just stock tips, either. “You should pay off your mortgage.” “You need an annuity.” “Why are you still renting?” In that same 2024 Empower survey, 39% said they could do without unsolicited advice from around the holiday table.
So even after 45 years of investing, and several million dollars made in the market, I keep my mouth shut at dinner unless someone asks. And when they do, I talk about how to invest, not what to buy. That includes telling them not to chase the hottest new stock.
What to do instead: If a friend or relative truly wants advice, offer to discuss it with them later in a different setting.
For example, one question I’m often getting these days is “When should I take Social Security?” I’ll say something like, “There are too many variables to go through it all now, but if you want to talk through, I’m happy to help. Let’s talk on Monday, or whenever it’s convenient for you.”
And if someone asks me for a stock tip? “Sorry, I value my family too much to take the chance that someone might end up hating me when I’m wrong, which I’ve been many times. But if you go to my site, there’s a link there to find a financial advisor.”
The one money topic that’s always welcome
There’s one money conversation that belongs at every Thanksgiving table: gratitude.
Here’s the toast I shared last year at my mother-in-law’s 30-family-member mega-Thanksgiving:
“When you’re getting annoyed with your relatives this holiday season, remember this. There’s one thing worse than a crowd of aggravating, irritating relatives — not having any. My family, unlike yours, is nearly gone. That’s why I’m so grateful to be a part of this giant family and I so appreciate each and every one of you.”
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