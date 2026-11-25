The lights flicker, then die. The furnace goes silent. And a few feet away, a refrigerator packed full of food starts warming up.
You’ve got about four hours before the food in that fridge is in trouble, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A full freezer buys you roughly 48 hours, and a half-full one, about 24.
That’s not much time, and it’s easy to waste it. Here’s how to keep the clock on your side, figure out what to keep when the power comes back and, in some cases, get part of your money back.
1. Keep the doors shut — every peek costs you
Those four- and 48-hour windows assume one thing: that you follow the CDC’s advice and keep the refrigerator and freezer shut.
It’s human nature to want to open the fridge every hour to see how things are holding up. Don’t. Every time you open the door, cold air escapes, and you can’t replace it until the power returns.
If you need something to eat, grab it from the pantry. Peanut butter on crackers beats a fridge full of ruined food.
Make a plan for what you’ll grab before you open the door, then get in and out fast.
2. Buy time before the storm hits
The cheapest outage protection costs very little and takes up a corner of your freezer. If a storm’s in the forecast, do this today:
- Put an appliance thermometer in both the fridge and the freezer. The CDC says the fridge should read 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below and the freezer 0 degrees or below.
- Freeze containers of water and gel packs. They’ll work as ice blocks when the power’s out.
- Pack the freezer tight. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says to keep items close together when it’s not full, so they help keep one another cold.
- Dig out the cooler beforehand, not in the dark.
Without a thermometer, you’re guessing the temperature. With one, you know. Get one, and it settles every argument later.
For the rest of the stuff worth having on hand before a storm, see these 21 items worth stocking up on.
3. Add cold if the outage drags on
If the utility can’t promise a quick fix, bring in outside cold.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture suggests dry ice or block ice. By its estimate, roughly 50 pounds of dry ice will protect a full 18-cubic-foot freezer for about two days. Call grocery stores early, because everybody else in town will have the same idea.
For fridge food, the USDA says coolers are a big help once the outage runs past that four-hour mark. Move milk, meat and leftovers into one with ice instead of leaving them in a warming box.
Running a generator to power the fridge? Fine, but the CDC says to keep the generator outdoors — 20 feet or more from any door, window or vent — and never to run it inside the house, garage or carport.
Losing food is annoying. Carbon monoxide can kill.
And you don’t need to buy a generator to save your food. Ice and a cooler cost far less.
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4. Sort the fridge with a thermometer, not your nose
Once the power’s back, start with the clock. If the fridge went more than four hours with no power and no ice or cooler, the CDC says the perishables go: meat, fish, eggs, milk, leftovers and cut produce.
Kept things cold with ice? Then the test is temperature. The chart at FoodSafety.gov says any perishable that spent more than two hours at 40°F or warmer belongs in the trash.
Not sure whether something stayed cold enough? The USDA says to check it with a food thermometer. And the CDC says to never taste food to decide whether it’s safe.
Here’s the good news. Plenty of what’s in your fridge survives. The government’s chart says you can keep:
- Hard cheeses, such as cheddar, Swiss and Parmesan
- Butter and margarine
- Condiments like ketchup, mustard, jelly and pickles
- Uncut fresh fruit
For everything else, the chart’s own motto applies: When in doubt, throw it out. No package of chicken is worth getting sick over.
5. Check the freezer before you dump it
Freezer food is more forgiving. FoodSafety.gov says thawed food can safely go back in the freezer if it still has ice crystals or is at 40 degrees or below.
The texture might suffer. Safety shouldn’t, as long as it passes that test.
So before you haul a freezer full of meat to the curb, check each package. For the ones you keep, here are tips on which foods take a second freeze best.
6. Ask for some of your money back
When the power fails, the cost of the food is yours. Sometimes it doesn’t have to be.
Start with your homeowners or renters policy. The Connecticut Insurance Department says a standard homeowners policy usually doesn’t cover spoiled food, but you may be able to add the coverage for a small extra premium.
On the other hand, Oregon’s insurance regulators said in 2021 that spoilage coverage may be available and can typically be added to a claim you’re already filing for storm repairs. But if your loss is close to or below your deductible, they warned, filing may not make sense.
Translation: It depends entirely on your policy. Pull it out and look for the words “food spoilage.” That costs nothing.
If it isn’t there and outages are common where you live, ask what the add-on costs. If you’re already shopping for a better policy, you can compare homeowners insurance here.
Either way, I’d snap photos of what you toss before it goes out the door.
On SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)? After a disaster, the USDA can let states replace benefits when food bought with them was destroyed.
Move fast. After storms in the summer of 2026, the USDA’s Wisconsin notice, for example, waived a standard 10-day deadline for reporting food lost in power outages. Your state’s window may differ, so don’t wait.
Call your state SNAP office as soon as the lights come on and ask whether replacement is available after this outage.
Bottom line
A power outage puts a timer on your groceries, and the worst move is fiddling with the doors while it runs.
Put thermometers in the fridge and freezer this week, keep the doors closed when the lights go out and sort what’s left with facts instead of guesses. Then check whether someone else should be paying for what you lose.
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