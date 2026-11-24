Among affluent Americans who expect an inheritance, 64% say it is already shaping their financial decisions, according to a 2026 Key Wealth survey of 2,301 adults with household income and investable assets of at least $100,000 each.
Among those whose choices have shifted, 40% are saving less for retirement and 36% are taking more investment risk.
Only 34% of those expecting an inheritance based their expectations on a direct family conversation that included specific figures.
Across all U.S. adults, 46% expect to receive an inheritance, and half of that group has never had it formally confirmed by the person leaving it, a Trust & Will 2026 report found.
1. Care costs can eat it first
Long-term care was the top threat to an expected inheritance in the Key Wealth survey, named by 40% of respondents. The national median cost of a private nursing home room reached $129,575 a year in 2025, and assisted living ran $74,400.
A parent who needs several years of care, or who lives longer than a plan assumed, can spend down money that heirs were counting on. A third of respondents named a family member outliving their assets as a risk.
2. Medicaid can collect after death
When savings run out and Medicaid pays for long-term care, the bill may not end there. States must recover long-term care costs from the estates of enrollees who were 55 or older, nonprofit KFF explains, and a parent’s house can be part of what the state claims.
States may not recover from the estate while a spouse, a child under 21 or a blind or disabled child of any age survives, according to Medicaid.gov. States must waive recovery in cases of undue hardship, but each state decides what that means.
3. Scammers are getting there sooner
People 60 and older reported $7.7 billion in losses to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center in 2025, up 59% from 2024, with an average loss of $38,500, according to the FBI’s annual report. Those figures cover only the cases victims reported.
4. The plan can change without anyone telling you
One in five Key Wealth respondents named changes to a family member’s gifting or estate plans as a threat. A parent’s remarriage, help given to one sibling during a parent’s lifetime or a new charitable bequest can all redirect money that heirs had mentally set aside.
5. No estate plan means state law decides
Among Americans who lost a close family member in the past five years, 40% said that person died without a complete estate plan, including 28% with no plan at all, Trust & Will found.
Without a will, state law picks the heirs, and the result may not match what a parent said at the dinner table.
Parents who have put this off can start an estate plan that names who should make financial and medical decisions and who receives what.
6. Debts get paid before heirs
When someone dies, their debts are generally paid out of the estate, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Heirs typically are not personally responsible unless they co-signed a loan, held a joint account or live in a state that makes a surviving spouse pay certain debts.
Credit card balances, medical bills and other obligations still come out of what is left before anything is distributed. In the Trust & Will survey, 12% of people expecting an inheritance said they expect to inherit debts or liabilities.
7. Some states tax what you receive
A handful of states charge an inheritance tax, with rates that depend on the heir’s relationship to the person who died. Pennsylvania, for example, taxes transfers to children and grandchildren at 4.5% and to siblings at 12%, while transfers to a surviving spouse are taxed at 0%.
Paying within three months of death earns a 5% discount.
8. An inherited IRA comes with a tax bill and a deadline
Most adult children who inherit an IRA from a parent who died after 2019 must empty it within 10 years, and withdrawals from a traditional IRA count as taxable income, according to IRS Publication 590-B.
If the parent had already begun required minimum distributions, the heir must also take a withdrawal each year, not just empty the account by year 10. Surviving spouses, minor children, disabled or chronically ill heirs and beneficiaries no more than 10 years younger than the owner follow different rules.
For an heir in their 50s or early 60s who is still working, a large inherited IRA can stack on top of a paycheck and push income into a higher bracket. How the withdrawals are spread across those 10 years can change how much of the account the heir keeps.
Treat it like a bonus, not a paycheck
Inheritances should be treated like bonuses because they are never guaranteed, said Solomon Schmidt, head of mass affluent wealth at Key Wealth. In practice, that means a retirement plan that still works if nothing arrives, with anything that does treated as extra.
Family gatherings are a hard place to raise the subject. In a Trust & Will survey, 62% of Americans said an inheritance conversation at Thanksgiving dinner would be awkward.
In the Key Wealth poll, 78% said an advisor-led family conversation about inheritance would be valuable, yet only 47% had talked the subject through with an advisor.
If you have at least $100,000 in investable assets, Advisor.com can match you with a financial advisor to build a retirement plan that does not lean on an inheritance and to map out the taxes on one that does arrive.
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